Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri Traffic Jam? Driver Encounters Wild Horse Herd on Bridge
Traffic jams are slightly different when you're in the rural parts of Missouri. This is a perfect example. A driver shared video as he was stuck behind a herd of wild horses on a bridge crossing the Current River in the Show Me State. There's no context shared on this...
kjluradio.com
Waynesville man cited for DWI in crash with serious injuries
Two people are seriously injured, including a juvenile, in a suspected drunk driving incident just west of Fort Leonard Wood. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kenneth Baker, 39, of Waynesville, was driving on Highway W on Friday evening when his pickup truck traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Baker overcorrected, causing his truck to return to the road and overturn.
houstonherald.com
Howell County deputy injured in accident
A Howell County deputy was injured Friday morning in a Highway 137 crash at Willow Springs. Tpr. Joshua Kenyon said a northbound 2000 Ford F-350 driven by Justin M. Stanley, 27, of Willow Springs, failed to yield and pulled into the path of a southbound 2018 Ford Explorer driven by deputy Devon B. Mendenhall, 23, of Willow Springs.
houstonherald.com
Public asked for help in finding missing Texas County man
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A search Thursday in southeast Texas County failed to find a man missing since Jan. 28, authorities said. John Dudding, 58, disappeared and searches of his property south of Highway U have failed to find...
KYTV
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
houstonherald.com
Woman died of natural causes, autopsy shows
A woman found deceased at Chestnut Street property Wednesday night in Houston died of natural causes, according to an autopsy. Police Chief Brad Evans said the death of Robin Aker, 72, shows no foul play. Police labeled the death as “suspicious” until results of the examination were known.
houstonherald.com
HHS Hoop Queen tonight
Hoop Queen activities begin at 5:30 tonight at the Houston High School gymnasium. Tipoff is 6 p.m. as the boys play Cabool.
houstonherald.com
TONY DEAN CROSS
Tony Dean Cross was born Sept. 18, 1952, at Oscar, Mo., to Ray and Pearl (Williams) Cross. He passed away at his home in Summersville, Mo., on Feb. 4, 2023, at the age of 70. Tony grew up in the Houston area where he attended Houston schools. Following high school he faithfully served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and was honorably discharged on Dec. 17, 1971. He received the National Defense Service Medal.
KYTV
Wright County authorities arrest 6 at a business in drug trafficking case
NORWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Wright County authorities arrested a businessman and five others in a drug trafficking case. Billie Dean Gleason faces a first-degree trafficking charge in the raid. Investigators executed a warrant Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at the Norwood Truck Wash. Investigators say they seize 1/4 pound of high-grade...
KRMS Radio
Lebanon Man Accused Of Shooting Step-Brother Has Case Moved To Camden County
A second-degree murder trial of a 34-year-old man from Lebanon accused of shooting his step-brother will now be heard in Camden County after the court granted a change of venue. Kevin James Ash is also charged with armed criminal action in connection to the August-2022 shooting. According to reports, Ash...
tmpresale.com
Aaron Lewis at West Plains Civic Center in West Plains Jun 1st, 2023 – presale password
Very pleased to announce a presale password for an upcoming Aaron Lewis presale is available. This is a great chance for you to order tickets to experience Aaron Lewis earlier than the public. You don’t want to miss Aaron Lewis’s show in West Plains do you? We believe that tickets...
houstonherald.com
Local group among two in region receiving state tax credits
The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced Thursday that it will award more than $7.2 million in 50% and 70% tax credits through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) to 35 organizations for community development projects statewide, including two in south-central Missouri. “Missouri nonprofits provide critical services to citizens across our...
kjluradio.com
Waynesville woman sentenced for shooting inside St. Robert bar & pool hall
A Waynesville woman is sentenced to probation for firing a gun inside a bar last year while under the influence of alcohol. Danisha Blevins pleaded down earlier this week to one count of first-degree property damage. In exchange for her plea, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. Blevins was sentenced earlier today to five years supervised probation.
mymoinfo.com
Veterans Groups Say Bill in Missouri Legislature Will Not Help Them
(Centerville) Veterans groups in Missouri will not be backing a couple particular bills in the Missouri Legislature this year. Randy Tollivar is the quartermaster with Reynolds County V.F.W. Post 6660 in Centerville. Tollivar says veterans are being used in an attempt to get these two bills passed. Tollivar says this...
houstonherald.com
TCMH Healthcare Foundation awards scholarships
The Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation awarded two $1,000 scholarships to area students to assist with their educational costs for the 2023 spring school semester. Receiving scholarships from the TCMH Healthcare Foundation were Ashton Contreras of Norwood and Logynn Foster of Bucyrus. The recipients were chosen among several applicants...
Comments / 0