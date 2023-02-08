ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas County, MO

kjluradio.com

Waynesville man cited for DWI in crash with serious injuries

Two people are seriously injured, including a juvenile, in a suspected drunk driving incident just west of Fort Leonard Wood. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kenneth Baker, 39, of Waynesville, was driving on Highway W on Friday evening when his pickup truck traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Baker overcorrected, causing his truck to return to the road and overturn.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
houstonherald.com

Howell County deputy injured in accident

A Howell County deputy was injured Friday morning in a Highway 137 crash at Willow Springs. Tpr. Joshua Kenyon said a northbound 2000 Ford F-350 driven by Justin M. Stanley, 27, of Willow Springs, failed to yield and pulled into the path of a southbound 2018 Ford Explorer driven by deputy Devon B. Mendenhall, 23, of Willow Springs.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Public asked for help in finding missing Texas County man

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A search Thursday in southeast Texas County failed to find a man missing since Jan. 28, authorities said. John Dudding, 58, disappeared and searches of his property south of Highway U have failed to find...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Woman died of natural causes, autopsy shows

A woman found deceased at Chestnut Street property Wednesday night in Houston died of natural causes, according to an autopsy. Police Chief Brad Evans said the death of Robin Aker, 72, shows no foul play. Police labeled the death as “suspicious” until results of the examination were known.
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

HHS Hoop Queen tonight

Hoop Queen activities begin at 5:30 tonight at the Houston High School gymnasium. Tipoff is 6 p.m. as the boys play Cabool.
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

TONY DEAN CROSS

Tony Dean Cross was born Sept. 18, 1952, at Oscar, Mo., to Ray and Pearl (Williams) Cross. He passed away at his home in Summersville, Mo., on Feb. 4, 2023, at the age of 70. Tony grew up in the Houston area where he attended Houston schools. Following high school he faithfully served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and was honorably discharged on Dec. 17, 1971. He received the National Defense Service Medal.
SUMMERSVILLE, MO
houstonherald.com

Local group among two in region receiving state tax credits

The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced Thursday that it will award more than $7.2 million in 50% and 70% tax credits through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) to 35 organizations for community development projects statewide, including two in south-central Missouri. “Missouri nonprofits provide critical services to citizens across our...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Waynesville woman sentenced for shooting inside St. Robert bar & pool hall

A Waynesville woman is sentenced to probation for firing a gun inside a bar last year while under the influence of alcohol. Danisha Blevins pleaded down earlier this week to one count of first-degree property damage. In exchange for her plea, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. Blevins was sentenced earlier today to five years supervised probation.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Veterans Groups Say Bill in Missouri Legislature Will Not Help Them

(Centerville) Veterans groups in Missouri will not be backing a couple particular bills in the Missouri Legislature this year. Randy Tollivar is the quartermaster with Reynolds County V.F.W. Post 6660 in Centerville. Tollivar says veterans are being used in an attempt to get these two bills passed. Tollivar says this...
MISSOURI STATE
houstonherald.com

TCMH Healthcare Foundation awards scholarships

The Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation awarded two $1,000 scholarships to area students to assist with their educational costs for the 2023 spring school semester. Receiving scholarships from the TCMH Healthcare Foundation were Ashton Contreras of Norwood and Logynn Foster of Bucyrus. The recipients were chosen among several applicants...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO

