Arkansas families share budget tips amid rising grocery prices
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From December 2021 to December 2022, food prices went up 10.6%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In that same period, overall inflation has gone up nearly 8%. The rise in costs has been hitting families in Arkansas, Oklahoma and across the United States. "It's...
Oklahoma sues company that had started construction on new Sallisaw Veterans Home
SALLISAW, Okla. — Oklahoma is suing the company that had been building the new Sallisaw Veterans Home, the state's Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday. The department is seeking $21 million in damages from the construction company. The company made significant mistakes during construction and parts of the building...
Spotty Rain/Snow Mix This Morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Some snowflakes and rain may fall over Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this morning. The greatest potential for wet snow is in Madison, Washington, and parts of LeFlore and Sequoyah counties. Accumulation is unlikely for anywhere except the highest elevations. Temperatures aren't likely to dip...
Online betting in Arkansas for Super Bowl expected to be huge
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Billions of dollars are expected to be wagered on the super bowl across the world and Arkansas bettors are part of that group. The exact estimate is somewhere in the $10-13 billion range. But this will be the first year Arkansans will be able to legally place money not just on the game but on the prop bets as well.
Video: Reporter arrested during Ohio governor's train derailment news conference
A news conference on the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment was finally getting underway Wednesday afternoon. However, just as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was beginning his remarks, a reporter was being arrested nearby. The reporter, Evan Lambert of NewsNation, was talking as DeWine started to speak. Police officers tried to...
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley could see snow today, accumulation is unlikely
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rain and some snowflakes may fall over Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday morning. The greatest potential for wet snow is in Madison, Washington, and parts of LeFlore and Sequoyah counties. Accumulation is unlikely for anywhere except the highest elevations. Temperatures aren't likely to dip...
Arkansas DMV renewal slowdown caused by third-party data breach
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you’re an Arkansan that has tried to renew your vehicle registration online and were unable to over the past few months, we now know the reason why. State officials tell 40/29 News the incident at a third-party company the state uses to access county property tax data is to blame for the issues over the past few months.
Early voting for Oklahoma's Board of Education primary and special elections begins
Okla. — Early voting for Oklahoma's Board of Education Primary and special elections begins Thursday. You can vote Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at your designated early voting location. The election day is set for Tuesday, Feb. 14. General Election is April 4.
