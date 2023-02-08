Read full article on original website
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
NME
Brendan Fraser says he lost Superman role due to “studio politics”
Brendan Fraser has said he missed out on playing Superman due to “studio politics”. The actor, currently nominated for an Oscar for his role in The Whale, revealed he was a contender to play Superman in the early 2000s for a film penned by J.J. Abrams called Superman: Flyby.
NME
‘Fast X’ trailer: Watch the first glimpse of Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa going full-throttle in the final ‘Fast & Furious Saga’ chapter
The first trailer for Fast X has been released today (February 10). The film is the tenth instalment in the Fast & Furious Saga. And, of course, front and centre is Dom Toretto (played by Vin Diesel). Dom and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path – with death being cheated many a time. However, as the full-throttle trailer for Fast X teases, they will have to confront their most lethal opponent yet – played by Jason Momoa.
NME
Megan Fox praises Machine Gun Kelly’s “grace and maturity” over Grammys loss
Megan Fox has praised her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly for his “grace and maturity”, following the musician’s loss at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5). “Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination. You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before,” Fox wrote in an Instagram post yesterday (February 8).
NME
First look at Owen Wilson as TV painter Bob Ross
The first look at Owen Wilson‘s new film Paint Loki star transform into a seemingly youthful and hapless version of TV painter Bob Ross. The film has just dropped its first trailer, and gives a snapshot into the world of public access television (with a comic lens). Wilson is the film’s leading man, and plays small-time artist Carl Nargle. Nargle, complete with ginger afro, is the beloved host of a long-running instructional painting series on Vermont public television.
NME
The ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ trailer is finally here
The trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun is finally here – take a look above. Idris Elba reprise his role as rogue detective John Luther for a new mystery. An official logline for the film reads: “Brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer who is terrorising London.”
NME
Disturbed’s David Draiman on Sam Smith’s Grammys performance: “It’s taking the pop stars to be rock stars these days”
Disturbed frontman David Draiman has praised Sam Smith for taking it for the “next level” with their Grammys 2023 performance. Smith took to the stage with Kim Petras at the 65th Annual Awards in Los Angeles, California last Sunday (February 5) for a live airing of the pair’s collaborative single ‘Unholy’.
NME
Paul Rudd gives Jeremy Renner health update after snowplow accident
Paul Rudd has given a positive update on his friend Jeremy Renner. Renner was hospitalised with 30 broken bones and needing emergency surgery in January after an accident in the snow. But, despite the severity of the actor’s injuries he seems to be on the road to recovery. The...
NME
‘Cocaine Bear’: gory ending could end my career, says Elizabeth Banks
Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks has said that she thinks that the film’s gory ending could end her career. Banks, who previously directed Pitch Perfect 2 and Charlie’s Angels, called the new film in an interview with Variety “a ginormous risk”. Producer Christopher Miller said that...
NME
Who plays Kate in ‘You’ season four?
The fourth season of You adds a bunch of new additions to the show’s cast. Created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, the psychological thriller series returns as Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) masquerades as a university professor in London following the events of season three. The Netflix show’s fourth...
NME
Mischa Barton interview from 2005 emerges as fresh backlash against Leonardo DiCaprio rumbles on
A historic Mischa Barton interview has emerged amid the new backlash against Leonardo DiCaprio‘s dating habits. The actor’s penchant for dating younger women has seen him hit headlines this week, after DiCaprio, 48, was linked to a 19-year-old model, Eden Polani. Many people have slated the actor for dating women significantly younger than him while highlighting the supposed fact he’s never dated anyone over the age of 25.
