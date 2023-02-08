ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noble County, OK

OHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in Noble County

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Noble County.

Around 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 2, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Traffic Homicide Unit was called to a deadly crash on U.S. 64 near County Road 305 in Noble County.

Investigators say a tan Chevy Tahoe and a white pickup truck collided. However, the pickup continued east toward Pawnee without stopping.

A passenger in the Tahoe died as a result of the crash.

The white pickup truck is missing part of the driver’s side rearview mirror and could have damage to the driver’s side doors and quarter panels.

Authorities say the pickup was either a Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra between 2007 and 2013.

If you have any information on the crash, call OHP (405) 425-2323.

