ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
winemag.com

Move Over, Budweiser: Super Bowl 2023 Has Tons of Booze Ads

While some will of course tune in to Super Bowl XLVII to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles, others are excited for the excuse to dig into an endless array of chips, dips and wings. As for the rest of us? We’ll be there for the commercials. (Have you seen our favorite Super Bowl commercials of all time?)

Comments / 0

Community Policy