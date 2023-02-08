ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Government ‘negligence’ to blame for steel firm’s collapse, says union

By Anna Wise
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZ5eu_0kgP9CRY00

Government negligence is to blame for the collapse of British steel business Aartee Bright Bar, a steelworkers’ union has claimed.

Aartee Bright Bar, which says it is the UK’s largest distributor of engineering steel products, called in administrators Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) on Tuesday after facing tough economic conditions and surging metal costs.

The leading trade union for steelworkers, Community, hit out at the Government for failing to act sooner over issues including increased energy costs, which have heaped pressure on struggling firms in the sector.

The news of Aartee Bright Bar crashing into administration is extremely worrying. All parties must do whatever it takes to protect the workforce in this difficult process

Alun Davies, Community

The West Midlands-based business has around 250 staff, operating from two productions sites in Willenhall and Dudley, and three distribution and sales offices in Rugby , Bolton, and Newport in South Wales.

It is not yet known whether there will be an impact on jobs following the insolvency.

Michael Magnay, joint administrator at A&M, said: “Like many businesses in its sector, Aartee Bright Bar has been facing significant headwinds as a result of the challenging economic environment and fluctuating steel prices.

“Against this backdrop, administrators have been appointed and we are exploring the options available to preserve value.”

These developments demonstrate the extreme pressures the industry is under. This is the price of Government’s negligence and its failure to act on issues like energy costs and procurement

Alun Davies, Community

Trade union Community argued that the business’s collapse was representative of the pressure the wider industry was facing, particularly from high energy and metal costs.

Alun Davies, national officer for Community, said: “The news of Aartee Bright Bar crashing into administration is extremely worrying.

“All parties must do whatever it takes to protect the workforce in this difficult process.

“These developments demonstrate the extreme pressures the industry is under.

“This is the price of Government’s negligence and its failure to act on issues like energy costs and procurement.”

The news follows reports last week that British Steel is planning to axe hundreds of jobs as part of closures of its coke ovens in Scunthorpe, according to a union source.

The Government is reportedly considering cash injections into both British Steel and Tata Steel UK.

But Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, national officer at the GMB union, said the Government’s investment was a “sticking plaster that does nothing to help the long-term structural issues affecting our steel industry”.

She added that the steel industry could “wither and die like so much of our proud manufacturing heritage” without meaningful support.

Furthermore, Liberty Steel revealed last month it was implementing the next stage of its restructuring programme which could affect up to 440 jobs.

The firm said it needed to refocus its operations in order to adapt quickly to the challenging market.

Liberty Steel, headed up by Sanjeev Gupta, counts Aartee Bright Bar as one of its customers, according to reports.

There are more than 33,000 people directly employed by Britain’s steel industry and a further 40,000 working in the steel supply chain, Community said.

Britain’s steel industry will be worth £6 billion by 2030.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Labour accuses ministers of living ‘luxury lifestyle’ at taxpayers’ expense

Taxpayers’ money has been used to fund five-star hotels for ministers “living the high life” on overseas trips, Labour claimed following an analysis of Government spending.In July 2021, the Treasury, then under Rishi Sunak, spent £3,217 on accommodation at the five-star Hotel Danieli in Venice, and £1,361 at the four-star Hotel Bonvecchiati, for the then chancellor and 11 other government representatives at a G20 meeting."This agreement ensures that we can bring our tax system into the modern digital age"Speaking from the @G20org meeting in Venice, Chancellor @RishiSunak sets out the importance of tax reform and why he will continue to...
The Independent

Tories and Labour ‘meet for secret talks on Brexit failures’

Senior figures from the Conservative and Labour parties met in secret to discuss the failings of Brexit and how to steer the UK away from terminal decline outside the European Union, according to reports.A two-day gathering attended by Michael Gove and high-ranking members of Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet was held at Ditchley Park in Oxfordshire on Thursday and Friday, after the early weeks of 2023 have seen the dim state of Britain’s economy laid bare.Politicians from both sides of the Brexit debate held talks with diplomats, defence experts and leading figures from the business and banking worlds as officials...
Futurism

China Growing Pigs in Huge High Rise Buildings

China is constructing giant towers with dozens of stories to farm pigs, The New York Times reports, in a massive drive to get the country's animal supplies caught up with demand and stabilize prices in the country. The small rural town of Ezhou in central China, for instance, constructed a...
The Independent

China says refused US call because atmosphere not ‘proper’

China’s Defense Ministry says it refused a call from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following the shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon because the U.S. had “not created the proper atmosphere" for dialogue and exchange.The U.S. action had “seriously violated international norms and set a pernicious precedent," ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei was quoted as saying in a statement issued late Thursday. “Given that this irresponsible and seriously wrong approach by the U.S. did not create the proper atmosphere for dialogue and exchanges between the two militaries, China did not accept the U.S. proposal for a phone call...
VIRGINIA STATE
NASDAQ

COLUMN- Tight jobs market? AI meets worker shortage :Mike Dolan

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The two investment obsessions of the year so far - artificial intelligence and super-tight labour markets - meet head on. If the hype about the former is to be believed, concern about the inflationary impact of the latter should be well wide of the mark. If only they were so perfectly aligned.
The Independent

Watch live as unions march against French pension reform plan in fourth national day of protests

Watch live as protests continue in France over the government’s pension reforms.Under Emmanuel Macron’s proposals, employees will work two years longer before retirement - meaning until the age of 64 for most people.Unions have been striking since mid-January as to protest against the government’s plans.Following Saturday’s demonstration, a fifth day of protest has been agreed by France’s eight main unions, sources at the CGT, CFTC and Unsa unions told Reuters.The source also said that unions may also organise further protests for March, when the pension reform bill is due to be debated in the Senate.Union leaders are hoping for a...
woodworkingnetwork.com

West Fraser is North America's softwood lumber king, says Forisk

ATHENS, Ga. – West Fraser produced nearly 30% more softwood lumber in North America last year than any other company, according to Forisk Consulting. West Fraser’s total output was 7,035 million board feet (MMBF) compared to Canfor, 2,469 MMBF; and Weyerhaeuser, 5,330 MMBF. The top 10 North American producers of softwood lumber combined for 37,637 MMBF in 2022 and accounted for 49% of total North American production. That represents a 5.7% increase compared to the total output of Forisk’s 2021 Top 10 producer list.
New York Post

Migrant workers reportedly secure better pay as US employers scramble to hire

Migrant workers are reportedly securing more job opportunities with better pay and conditions as US employers scramble to keep their businesses humming despite historically tight labor conditions. Many business owners are “paying a premium for migrant workers” due to a shortage of available workers who are US citizens, the Wall Street Journal reported. The report noted that the pool of migrant workers securing jobs includes both those with valid work permits and others who lack proper documentation and entered the country illegally. Luis Reyes, the owner of Washington, DC, restaurant Lauriol Plaza, told the paper he has resorted to putting up fliers...
WASHINGTON, DC
constructiontechnology.media

German construction equipment sector’s positive end to 2022

The German construction equipment sector grew by 3% in 2022, according to trade association VDMA. At a recent meeting of its Construction Equipment Specialist Group in Frankfurt, the organisation, which represents some 3,500 mechanical and plant engineering companies, said that, in nominal terms, the industry reached a new record last year.
The Independent

‘Powerful English planes’: The fighter jets that could help win the battle for Ukraine’s skies

The Ukraine conflict continues to evolve, dragging the limits of Western support along with it.Last month saw a scramble for tanks, with Nato countries at odds over whether to meet Kyiv’s pleas until a reluctant Germany and the US finally turned to form a united front with Britain, Poland and other allies.This week, with air superiority the talk of the battlefield, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky embarked on a trip around Europe to urge his partners into encouraging steps towards the supply of fighter jets.Britain, which less than a fortnight ago appeared to rule out sending either of its active models...
The Independent

SNP calls for 20% cut to energy bills

The SNP has called on the UK Government to slash energy bills by at least 20% this year, claiming “households are being forced to pay through the roof for Westminster failures”.Ofgem, the independent regulator for the British energy market, confirmed the energy-price cap – which changes every three months – rose by 20% to £4,279 in January this year.UK households are, however, shielded by the UK Government’s Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), which limits how much the typical household pays for its wholesale energy, reducing the average annual bill to £2,500. In April this year, however, this limit is set to...
CNBC

Pressure on China’s factories grows as U.S. demand falls

BEIJING — For some factories in China, it's not full steam ahead after the end of zero-Covid. All the factories that U.S. toy maker Basic Fun works with in China — about 20 of them — told workers not to return immediately after the Lunar New Year holiday, said CEO Jay Foreman.
msn.com

Million March in France as Unions Threaten Broad Shutdown

(Bloomberg) -- French labor unions threatened to bring the nation to “a halt” in March as the number of protesters against government pension reform swelled to about 1 million on Saturday. Most Read from Bloomberg. In the fourth day of action against the pension overhaul, which includes increasing...
The Independent

Who is under-fire BBC chairman Richard Sharp?

BBC chairman Richard Sharp is a former banker with connections at the heart of the political establishment.His old friend Sam Blyth, a Canadian businessman, went to Mr Sharp with an offer to help Boris Johnson as the then-prime minister struggled financially in 2020.Mr Sharp, by then working as a government adviser during the coronavirus pandemic, was able to put Mr Blyth in touch with Simon Case, the country’s most senior civil servant.The 67-year-old’s links with the political elite include a time as boss to a young Rishi Sunak during his Goldman Sachs career.Mr Sharp – a major Tory Party donor...
Phys.org

American multinational corporations in China adjust to trade war risks, analysis shows

The U.S.-China trade war has pitted the world's two biggest economies against each other. Many American multinational corporations (MNCs) find themselves stuck in between. "China is not an easy market for multinationals, and it has become more challenging as a result of the trade war," said Jack Zhang, assistant professor of political science at the University of Kansas.
The Independent

BBC chairman made ‘significant errors of judgment’ over Johnson loan, MPs find

BBC chairman Richard Sharp’s position is in increased peril after MPs found he made “significant errors of judgment” by acting as a go-between for a loan for Boris Johnson.A cross-party committee was furious that Mr Sharp failed to declare to MPs his role in facilitating the loan when he was applying for the job of BBC chairman and said he should “consider the impact his omissions will have” on trust in the broadcaster.They said his actions “constitute a breach of the standards expected of individuals” applying for prominent public appointments.Richard Sharp’s decisions, firstly to become involved in the facilitation of...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy