Neillsville Clinches Title, Cloverbelt Conference East Girls Basketball Standings, Feb. 7
Jossie Scores 32, SPASH Girls Down Marshfield in 2 OT to Clinch Share of WVC Title
With the Win SPASH Clinches at least a share of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Championship. Marshfield scoring: Kilty 1, Kolbeck 9, Charron 4, Minsaas 11, Abney 1, Grancorvitz 14, Bousum 21, Wucherpfennig 6. SPASH Scoring:. Adaleah Nest 8. Lydia Johnson. Brittany Beadles7. Jacinta Zdroik. Ellie Strong. Katie Kornowski. Aubree Itzen...
Merrill Girls Basketball Outlasts Wisconsin Rapids
Merrill defeated Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in WVC Girls Basketball, 56-46. Kristin Radtke had 15 points and Sydney Holberg added 13 points for the Red Raiders. Aliyah Jennings pulled down 12 rebounds to pace Wisconsin Rapids. Rapids scoring: Radtke 15, Holberg 13, Redcloud 6, Jennings 5, Neilitz 3, Ross 2, Schaeffer...
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Hangs Close Before Falling to LaCrosse Central
LaCrosse Central edged Wisconsin Rapids in nonconference boys basketball, 57-50. Wisconsin Rapids scoring: Lemieux 8, Fox 9, Mathews 16, Jungwirth 17.
Lavicka and Hartwig Combine for 41 Points; Athens Girls Get Past Auburndale
The Athens girls slipped past Auburndale in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball, 56-51. Athens scoring: Lavicka 18, Ellenbecker 8, Hartwig 23, So. Coker 7. Auburndale scoring: G. Krings 11, Becker 4, M. Krings 8, Grimm 8, Stanton 1, Schulte 2, Aue 13.
Pacelli Co-op Hockey Downs Antigo
Assumption Holds off Abbotsford in Marawood Girls Basketball Thriller
The Assumption Royals came back from an eight point second half deficit, holding on in the final minutes to defeat Abbotsford, 43-41 in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball. The first half saw 13 lead changes or ties, with the Falcons holding a 25-22 advantage at the break. The Royals came out...
Cadott Girls Fall to McDonelll Central
The Cadott girls fell to McDonell Central in Cloverbelt Girls Basketball by a score of 64-40. Cadott scoring: Eiler 3, Goettl 25, Kowalczyk 2, Enetvedt 9, Ryan 1.
Schurk Nets 30 Points in Pacelli’s Win over Almond-Bancroft
Pacelli picked up a 60-52 Central Wisconsin Conference win over Almond-Bancroft. Cam Schurk led the Cardinals with 30 points. Almond-Bancroft was led by Ayden Phillips with 25 points and TJ Lamb’s 22 points. Report (14) Pacelli scoring: Van Order 9, Mayer 10, Jeidy 2, Awe 6, Martin 1, Schurk...
Boys and Girls Lacrosse Season Regulations and Tournament Procedures Available
STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The first edition of the WIAA Lacrosse Season Regulations and the Tournament Procedures have been posted on the respective boys and girls home pages on the WIAA website. At its meeting on Dec. 2, 2022, the WIAA Board of Control approved the addition of lacrosse...
Pittsville Boys Trimmed by Wild Rose
The Pittsville Panthers were trimmed by Wild Rose in CWC Boys Basketball, 43-39. Pittsville scoring: Redmond 7, Dy. Luther 3, Hardinger 3, Friday 3, Gudel 5, Bowden 10, Da. Luther 8.
Marshfield Boys Basketball Holds off Eau Claire North
Marshfield defeated Eau Claire North in nonconference boys basketball, 63-49. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 16, Lang 3, Marsh 2, Hinson 4, Meverden 5, Donovan 2, Pohl 12, Hanson 20.
Almond-Bancroft, Pacelli and Wild Rose at the Top: Central Wisconsin South Girls Basketball Standings, Feb. 7
Central Wisconsin – South – 2022-23 Regular Season.
Edgar Girls Edge Stratford
Edgar edged out Stratford in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball, 41-39. Stratford scoring: Berg 6, Kraus 12, Linzmaier 4, Christopherson 12, Hollatz 3, Yoder 2. Edgar scoring: Borchardt 16, Wirkus 9, Schnelle 2, Davis 4, Skrzpczuk 7, Yonker 2.
Colby Girls Defeat Owen-Withee
Colby defeated Owen-Withee in Cloverbelt Girls Basketball, 36-28. Colby scoring: A. Vanderhoof 2, Hernandez 1, Willner 11, Schmitt 9, Hoeper 2, T. Vanderhoof 2, Thomsen 2, Orth 7. Owen-Withee scoring: Arendt 6, Mueller 7, Petersen 6, Weiler 3, Capetillo 4, Rasmussen 2.
Tyler Reissmann Nets Hat Trick, Marshfield Boys Hockey Defeats Wausau East/Merrill
Marshfield defeated Wausau East/Merrill in boys hockey, 6-2. Tyler Reissmann scored 3 goals, with Tommy Cashmer, Nick Spencer and Noah Peterson adding goals. Cole Halvorsen had 7 saves for the Tigers. Trent Pozorski scored two goals for Wausau East/Merrill. Truman Schull had 29 saves for WE/M.
Mosinee Girls Dump Northland Pines
Mosinee defeated Northland Pines in GNC Girls Basketball, 72-33. Mosinee scoring: Selle 9, Baars 4, Kramer 6, Wayerski 6, Kramer 8, Fitzgerald 4, Carattini 4, Jirschele 15, Gorski 1, Munoz 15.
Hatley wins the Cyclones Wiener Dog Races in front of sellout crowd
Hatley wins the Cyclones Wiener Dog Races in front of sellout crowd. (Wausau, WI) – The Wausau Cyclones held their 2nd annual Wiener Dog Races presented by SC Swiderski on Saturday night at Marathon Park during the 1st and 2nd intermissions. The races featured a total of 25 dachshunds from throughout North-Central Wisconsin. Hatley earned the title as the 2nd Annual Cyclones Wiener Dog Races Champion after edging out equally adorable Boomer and Oscar.
Mosinee Boys Basketball Nipped by Northland Pines
The Mosinee Boys Basketball team took the two-hour bus trip up to Eagle River to play Northland Pines. Mosinee would come out right away by winning the tip and Keagen Jirschele would deliver a dime to Davin Stoffel for an alley-oop dunk to put Mosinee up 2-0. Jirschele would follow that up with a pull-up from 15 feet. Mosinee up 4-0. Keagen was able to create a steal and he would finish with a layup. Mosinee is down 6-8. Davin Stoffel got fouled and he would knock down 2 free throws for a score of 10-12. Davin Stoffel would get a steal and lead the fastbreak with an assist to Blake Nichols for a layup. Mosinee 10 to Pines 12. Jirschele got another steal and went coast to coast for a layup from the left side. Mosinee ties the game at 12 apiece. Nichols got down on the post and created a tough spin move to put Mosinee within one at 14-15. Garrett Shupe then hit a three from the wing to get the score to 17-18. Davin Stoffel would get fouled and finish the and one. Mosinee is down 20-23.
Laura Lenz
Laura (Lauralee Link) Lenz died peacefully on February 4, 2023, at Wells Nature View. She was born May 18, 1938, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on the family farm. When her father passed away in 1940, the family moved to Auburndale and then to Marshfield. Laura spent her entire life from age 4 on Washington Avenue until she moved to Wells Nature View Assisted Living where she received loving and attentive care from the staff. She attended schools in Marshfield and graduated from Columbus High School. She married Jerald H. Lenz in 1957.
