NBA insider believes Golden State Warriors will be sellers at NBA trade deadline

While the Golden State Warriors have every intention of trying to win a second straight NBA title this year, one league insider believes the organization has one major reason to be sellers at the NBA trade deadline instead of buyers.

The Warriors reached the mountaintop once again earlier this year. In winning a fourth NBA title in eight seasons, the franchise solidified itself as one of the great dynasty teams in league history. Unsurprisingly, they were seen as a favorite to return to the finals in 2022-2023. Especially after inking Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to massive contract extensions in the summer.

In trying to keep their roster intact for another title run this season and beyond, the Golden State Warriors payroll has ballooned to obscene levels and has put the organization in a position where they will have to write out a nine-figure check to the NBA soon, due to how far above the luxury tax the team is.

With the team only two games over .500 at 28-26 heading into this week, one NBA insider believes instead of making moves to improve the roster for the stretch run and playoffs, the Golden State Warriors are likely more motivated to slash its payroll before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline.

Golden State Warriors could move James Wiseman before NBA trade deadline

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The term “sellers” before a trade deadline often means that a franchise is looking to move star players for youth and draft assets in the early stages of a rebuild. However, the Warriors won’t be trying to move Poole, Klay Thompson, or Draymond Green this week.

Instead, as The Athletic’s NBA insider John Hollinger explained on Tuesday, the team has a very good reason to trade someone like underperforming big man James Wiseman in a move with little return as part of an effort to save a massive amount of money in 2023 and 2024.

“The Warriors will write a $130 million check to the league for this roster as things currently stand, and they also face a staggering luxury-tax bill next season if they keep the roster together. As a result, even small bits of window dressing could save eye-popping amounts of money after accounting for the tax penalty and the Warriors’ repeater status. [James Wiseman] is owed $9.6 million this year and $12.2 million next year, meaning that San Antonio, Detroit, Utah, or Indiana could trade for him without sending anything back. “Such a transaction would save the Warriors about $51 million in salary and tax this year and an estimated $85 million in salary and tax next year; a total of $131 million in savings to dump a guy who rarely plays.” – John Hollinger

James Wiseman stats (2022-2023): 12.5 MPG, 6.9 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 0.5 BPG

While it isn’t a move that will thrill Golden State Warriors fans, it does make a great deal of sense and could give them the flexibility to make more notable upgrades in the offseason.

