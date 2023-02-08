HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Thursday’s rash of brush fires sparked under an unusual set of wildfire conditions more typical of the western USA. The checklist for western fire conditions starts with the dry winter we are half-way through. Since December we are running a 33% deficit in rain and melted snowfall. That dearth of rain is two inches in 2 months and comes on the heels of a dry fall. So, the ground is drier than normal.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO