Hometown Hero | Melissa Booton
When Michael Pedneau lost his class ring on a visit to West Virginia nearly 50 years ago he never thought he'd see it again until he received an interesting call from a Kanawha County deputy after a search warrant last week. Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law.
Crash sends man to the hospital
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital following a crash late Thursday evening. Jackson County, West Virginia dispatchers say it happened just after 11 p.m. Dispatchers say a man driving a tractor trailer was on the Ravenswood Bridge when he went off the roadway, ending up about 50 feet off the exit ramp.
Lily’s Place holds “Death by Chocolate” fundraiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An organization that helps local mothers and babies is holding a sweet fundraiser ahead of Valentine’s Day. Averi Aya-Ay, a development associate with Lily’s Place, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their “Death by Chocolate” event.
Update on Logan County school district takeover
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A report showed Logan County failed to provide the level of quality that state education leaders are looking for when it comes to school districts. When the report was presented to the West Virginia Board of Education on Oct. 28, 2022, the state took over the school system and appointed Jeff Huffman as Logan County’s interim superintendent of schools.
Tri-State Arenacross heads to Huntington this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tri-State Arenacross is racing to the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington this weekend. Camron Farmer, Tri-State Arenacross track manager, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s in store. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
Crews fight brush fires throughout Wayne County
Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Local Ohio schools receive school safety grant funding. Staff at the South Point Local School District discuss how they will use safety grant funding to enhance safety and security.
Kid’s Sale at Charley Creek Plaza in Southpoint this week
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kid’s Sale is back!. Alex Gillespie, owner of Kid’s Sale, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can find some good deals on clothes for your little ones. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news....
Local Ohio schools awarded grant funding for safety and security enhancements
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - More than 900 schools in Ohio are receiving the latest round of funding through Gov. Mike DeWine’s K-12 School Safety Program. The money allows for local school districts to enhance current safety equipment and purchase additional measures to keep students and staff members safe.
Charleston Salsa Club hosts pop-up event in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Salsa Club hit the road this week for a pop-up class in Huntington. Dance instructor Tommy Spurlock stopped by First Look at Four to show Tim and Susan some moves.
Preparing for Valentine’s Day with Spurlock’s
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We’re taking Studio 3 on the road for Valentine’s Day!. We’ll be live at Spurlock’s Flowers this Tuesday at 11 a.m... to get a behind-the-scenes look as they put bouquets together for the big day. We’ll also chat with other local businesses...
Backup reported in Cross Lanes following I-64 accident
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is backing up Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle accident in the westbound lanes of I-64 near the Cross Lanes exit. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the slow and middle westbound lanes are closed. Traffic is backed up to the Institute I-64 exit. Further information has not...
Crews fight large brush fire in southeast Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Will Foster with the U.S. Forest Service says they’ve been working on the fire since around 6 p.m. Thursday trying to get it under control. Foster says...
First Warning Forecast
The Hubbard Street Dance troupe from Chicago performed Thursday at the Keith-Albee Theatre in Huntington, West Virginia. Crews fight massive brush fire in Lawrence County, Ohio. Updated: 6 hours ago. Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Crews fight brush...
Body of missing contractor recovered from ICL facility
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
Copper theft investigation turns up class ring lost nearly 50 years ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A copper theft investigation turned up something much more rare and valuable in its own special way. While executing a search warrant Wednesday in the Cabin Creek area, detectives found a class ring inside a vehicle that dated back to 1965, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.
Super Sunday snowstorm stays south, barely
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a winter where the phrase “watching a southern storm” has been a novelty, the mention this Super Bowl weekend of a heavy wet snowstorm in the Appy mountains is sure to catch the fancy of snow lovers. How slow has the snow season been...
Wildcats tame Tigers
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In one of the biggest rivalry games in our area, the Logan Wildcats beat Chapmanville Regional Friday night by a final of 48-39. Meanwhile in Ohio, South Point and Minford continued to play well with the playoffs less than two weeks away and Ironton spoiled senior night at Portsmouth.
Tractor-trailer fire shuts down lanes of I-64
Record warmth spurs rash of fires
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Thursday’s rash of brush fires sparked under an unusual set of wildfire conditions more typical of the western USA. The checklist for western fire conditions starts with the dry winter we are half-way through. Since December we are running a 33% deficit in rain and melted snowfall. That dearth of rain is two inches in 2 months and comes on the heels of a dry fall. So, the ground is drier than normal.
Crash shuts down portion of Route 60 in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of US 60 in Hurricane has been shut down following an accident involving two vehicles on Thursday. Dispatchers say the crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of US 60 and Main Street. One person was transported from the scene by...
