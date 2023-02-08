Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
This is dangerous. So anything the government or whoever in charge disagrees with is “misinformation”. If they are really going to impose this, then Biden should put himself in prison for all the misinformation he spread. Another comes to mind is Fauci.
25
Clayton Bates
3d ago
there is no need for this. there is only information. it is up to an individual to decide if what they're hearing is right. they only want to spread their misinformation and narrative not facts.
16
Patriot3333
3d ago
I am not sure this will work. It means you would have to outlaw everything every Democrat says don’t think that is going to work.
10
KCRA.com
Amid litigation and a lost democratic seat, group urges California lawmakers to rethink costly Capitol project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid an ongoing lawsuit, continued transparency concerns and voter refusal to reelect the lawmaker who was the face of the effort, opponents of the California Capitol Annex project are urging state leaders to rethink the $1.2 billion plan. "We want to call on the governor, the...
California’s reparations proposals may carry a steep price for Democrats
The bill has come due for Democratic politicians.
davisvanguard.org
State Senator Nancy Skinner Looks to Fill in Loopholes Concerning Illegal Cop Firearm Purchases
SACRAMENTO, CA – California State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) has cited California’s strict but effective gun laws and focused new legislation on a loophole where police officers are “allowed to buy off-roster guns for their personal use.”. Skinner chairs “the Senate Budget Committee and the California Legislative...
pajaronian.com
Bill would tighten rules on gun ownership in California
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The shooting that killed a man in Boulder Creek on Jan. 28 followed two mass shootings in California, which themselves came amidst a flurry of gun violence across the U.S. In response, several Democratic lawmakers have teamed up with Gov. Gavin Newsom to craft legislation that would...
vidanewspaper.com
California Voters Will Decide On A Veto Referendum Repealing The Oil And Gas Regulation Law In 2024
The California Secretary of State announced that a veto referendum seeking to repeal Senate Bill 1137 (SB 1137) had qualified for the 2024 ballot on Feb. 3. If upheld by voters, SB 1137 would require all oil or gas production facilities or wells within a health protection zone to comply with new regulations. Health protection zones are areas within 3,200 feet of a sensitive receptor. Sensitive receptors include residences, education facilities, daycare centers, colleges and universities, community resource centers, health care facilities, live-in housing, prisons and detention centers, and any building housing a business open to the public.
harkeraquila.com
Governor Newsom signs executive order for storm relief
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Jan. 16 to support the emergency response to the series of winter storms that have afflicted the state since the end of December, providing aid to impacted communities. The order suspends limitations on work hours and the period of employment for...
Lassen County News
The governor’s wheels have fallen off the wagon!
Newsom’s mess gets larger and larger every day. Nearly one million people have fled the “golden” state in three years and the number keeps growing. With lawyers, regulators, policy makers and “radical” eco-terrorists in charge, we are constantly being mandated every single step of the way. That my friends is straight Marxism!
Phys.org
Newsom administration offers legislation to protect western Joshua tree
Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration on Wednesday proposed the first legislation focused on protecting a climate-threatened species while also permitting development across Southern California's sunniest desert parcels. The Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act was prompted by the California Fish and Game Commission's inability to act on a petition filed more than...
goldrushcam.com
California State Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes Introduce Child Care Reform Legislation
February 10, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – On Thursday, Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (D- Colton) introduced legislation to address the growing child care crisis. This legislation seeks to make child care more affordable for families while also increasing provider pay. Specifically, SB...
Will you have to pay federal taxes on your California tax refund?
Update: The Internal Revenue Service announced today that California taxpayers do not have to report the Middle Class Tax Refund on their federal returns. From CalMatters economy reporter Grace Gedye: When gas prices were soaring in 2022 and Califorina’s state budget had a ballooning surplus, lawmakers decided to send relief payments to millions of residents […]
News 8 KFMB
California policies mirrored in the State of the Union
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In his second State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden recognized California hero Brandon Tsay for stopping the Monterey Park mass shooter from continuing his spree. “He wrestled the semi automatic pistol away from the gunman who had already killed 11 people in...
Constitutional amendment to allow California prisoners to vote introduced
(KTXL) — An amendment proposed in the California Legislature on Monday would allow people incarcerated at state or federal prisons to vote. Assembly Constitutional Amendment 4, introduced by Assemblymember Isaac Bryan would remove a requirement in the state constitution that the legislature prohibits those prisoners from voting. Bryan recently responded to a question on Twitter […]
KCRA.com
California attorney general's wife to lead committee that oversees his budget
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Attorney General Rob Bonta's wife, Assemblymember Mia Bonta, has been tapped to lead a budget committee that oversees and helps determine his agency's spending, a decision that some political experts say is ethically questionable. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, recently appointed Mia Bonta, as the...
California reparations task force eyeing $5 million payments, restitution
Kamilah Moore, the chair of California’s Reparations Task Force, is a direct descendant of enslaved people in the United States. Now, she’s one of several leaders behind the nation’s groundbreaking reparations effort to examine the impact slavery and systemic racism has had on Black Americans and how to reverse the harm it’s done. “I grew up in an environment where we took pride in learning about our history as African Americans,” Moore said. “I learned very early on about the reparations movement … and that history just always stayed with me.” The first-in-the-nation state-backed task force is just one of several efforts in California alone. Other efforts for reparations have been seen in San Francisco and Palm Springs.
californiaglobe.com
Bill To Restore Voting For Prisoners Meets Heavy Opposition In Assembly
Law enforcement members and legislators from both parties have come out in opposition to a new bill this week that would allow prisoners to vote in elections. Assembly Constitutional Amendment 4, by Assemblyman Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles), was introduced to the Assembly on Monday. ACA 4, which would “repeal that requirement regarding the disqualification of electors incarcerated for felony convictions, thereby authorizing an otherwise qualified elector serving a state or federal prison term for the conviction of a felony to vote,” had been authored by Bryan as a way to allow everyone to have their voices heard and have voting be a right for every citizen.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Banning Gas Appliances Will Cost California Homeowners Over $30k Each
The original story can be read here. California Democrat politicians are proposing costly bans on the use of any natural gas appliances in homes and buildings across the state. A proposed statewide ban is already advancing and several localities have already adopted the bans. Retrofit mandates to remove natural gas appliances will cost the typical homeowner over $30,000!
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Declares State of Emergency Due To Gas Pipeline Disruption in S. Nevada
This evening, Governor Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency to help mitigate the impact of the California fuel pipeline leak in Southern Nevada. The Office of the Governor says it is actively working with Kinder Morgan, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management, and Clark County officials to monitor the situation and provide timely updates to Clark County residents.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
New Study Exposes $4.5 Billion in “Hidden State Taxes” on California Utility Bills – Climate Mandates Add Even More Costs
The original story can be read here. California politicians are trying to shift the blame for high electricity and gas rates to private utilities, but a new report from the Transparency Foundation reveals “hidden state taxes” and state climate change mandates are causing Californians to pay 67.1% more for electricity and 30.1% more for natural gas than national average.
Apply for California CalWORKs: Cash and services available for needy families
Many of you living in California must have an idea that the state is too expensive. From its diverse landscapes to beautiful cities, and from the warm climate to friendly people, there is a lot to explore and enjoy in this part of the United States.
governing.com
Corporations Score Wins in Fight Against Progressive California
(TNS) — Twice in the last two weeks, major corporations have scored wins in their fights against progressive policies approved by Democrats at the California Capitol. First, the Secretary of State announced that fast food companies had collected enough signatures to force a referendum on a state law meant to boost wages for restaurant workers. Last week, oil companies' effort to overturn an environmental safety law that would ban new drilling projects near homes and schools similarly qualified for the ballot.
