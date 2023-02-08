LOS ANGELES (AP)Gabriela Jaquez scored 14 points, Charisma Osborne had 12 points and 10 rebounds and No. 18 UCLA beat Oregon State 62-54 on Friday night for the Beavers’ fifth straight loss. Oregon State took a 51-46 lead with 7:13 remaining in the fourth quarter but didn’t make another...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO