No. 18 UCLA women hand Oregon State 5th straight loss

LOS ANGELES (AP)Gabriela Jaquez scored 14 points, Charisma Osborne had 12 points and 10 rebounds and No. 18 UCLA beat Oregon State 62-54 on Friday night for the Beavers’ fifth straight loss. Oregon State took a 51-46 lead with 7:13 remaining in the fourth quarter but didn’t make another...
