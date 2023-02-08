The Schererville Police Department put out the word that door hangers like the one pictured below are a scam.Turns out, that was a mistake. The door hanger is actually from a legitimate process server.In order to get the word out quickly, police posted a warning on its Facebook page, and CBS News Chicago published a brief story.When we learned that the hanger is indeed legitimate, and the work of a real company, we took down the story.Now that we know the door hangers are not part of a scam, we are publishing this amended story.

SCHERERVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO