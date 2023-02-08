Read full article on original website
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closing
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
Chicago Southland Chamber Of Commerce To Name Bonita Parker 2023 Chairperson
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible Sighting
The Empowerment Summit on 2/11
Multiple 53rd Street storefronts smashed Thursday night
Several storefronts and vehicles along 53rd Street had their windows smashed Thursday evening, Feb. 9. According to the University of Chicago Police Department, shortly after 5:30 p.m., someone with a hammer struck a building resident at 5316 S. Harper Ave., left the building and walked to 53rd Street. On the way the suspect verbally assaulted two people and forcibly took a cell phone from another person. Once at 53rd Street, the suspect damaged several windows and vehicles from Harper Avenue to Harper Court with a hammer.
Wauconda Police Department hires former Chicago police officer who was suspended, charged for allegedly threatening man with gun magazine in off-duty fight
A former Chicago police officer, who was suspended after he allegedly threatened another man with a firearm magazine while drunk and off-duty at a Milwaukee bar, was hired by the Wauconda Police Department in September. Chicago Police Officer Robert Pet was off-duty and traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he had dinner on December 16, 2018, […]
starvedrock.media
Killer off the streets
40-year-old Gabriel Castro of Aurora is in custody today, and facing multiple charges following an investigation by Kendall County Sheriff’s Office detectives. Back on December 7, 2022, deputies were dispatched for an unresponsive female in the 1000 Block of Route 30 in Aurora. She was pronounced dead at the...
Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in Chatham alley, police say
A man was shot and killed in a South Side alley, Chicago police said.
2 in custody after police chase, crash on Interstate 57 in Calumet Park: ISP
According to Illinois State Police, the driver tried to flee from officers, but crashed near 127th Street.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 38, shot on Blue Line platform
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a CTA Blue Line platform during the Friday evening commute on Chicago's Near West Side. The 38-year-old was on the Illinois Medical District platform around 5:42 p.m. when someone started talking to him before they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
Video shows gun store break-in in south suburban Lansing
Police in south suburban Lansing released video of two men breaking into a gun store early Thursday morning.
cwbchicago.com
Boy, 16, robbed women inside downtown parking garages, Chicago police say
A 16-year-old boy is charged with mugging three women during separate robberies inside downtown Chicago parking garages, according to Chicago police. We first told you about the robbery pattern last week. Now, CPD says they arrested the teenager on Thursday afternoon to face charges. He is accused of punching, pepper-spraying,...
cwbchicago.com
Macy’s shoplifter escaped by pulling a gun on security guards, prosecutors say
Chicago — A shoplifter who pulled a gun on security guards at the State Street Macy’s store last month might have gotten away with it if he hadn’t blocked an entrance to the Harold Washington Library this week with a gun in his waistband, according to prosecutors.
CPD: 9 armed robberies reported in just over an hour on West Side
CHICAGO — A crew conducted nine armed robberies Friday morning in just over an hour, according to Chicago police. In each of the incidents, which spanned through the West Side, a black SUV was used. Multiple victims had their personal belongings taken at gunpoint. A timeline of the incidents...
2 Lake County residents charged in mail, package theft that involved over 40 victims across Chicagoland area
Two Lake County residents have been charged after police say they recovered stolen mail and packages that belonged to over 40 victims throughout the Chicagoland area. Mount Prospect Police Department Gang Unit officers conducted a traffic stop on a Kia Spectra around 7:50 p.m. on January 26 in the 1800 block of West Palm Drive. […]
Cook County State's Attorneys office receives complaints about Window Depot USA of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bankruptcy notices started showing up in the mail for customers who say they were duped out of thousands of dollars by a Chicago area home repair company.In a new bankruptcy filing, Window Depot of Chicago claims they owe more than $1 million. While that could shield the company from paying back the money, they are not protected from potential criminal charges.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar sat down exclusively Thursday with the investigators who could bring justice. We have been investigating Window Depot USA of Chicago them for weeks – with reports of multiple people who say they were scammed...
What is xylazine? Animal tranquilizer becoming more common in Chicago, suburban street drugs
A powerful tranquilizer is the new menace poisoning Chicago area street drugs and the people who use them.
Police investigating after suspect robs tire shop at gunpoint in Crystal Lake
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a tire shop at gunpoint in Crystal Lake and fled the scene in a vehicle Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 6:11 p.m. Tuesday at Mavis Tires and Brakes, 5201 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake. The Crystal Lake Police Department responded to the scene but the suspect […]
Man allegedly armed with knives wounded in Aurora police shooting now facing charges: records
Aurora police said the man charged at officers. Family said he has a history of mental health issues.
wjol.com
Ruse Burglars Back In Action In Will County
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has recently seen an increase in ruse burglaries in the Joliet area, as well as in the Mokena/Lincoln-Way areas. They are advising residents to take heed and spread the word to your family, friends, and neighbors. Ruse burglaries are typically against elderly citizens because they are trusting and become an easy target for burglars.
Schererville police warn residents of "scam" that turns out to be legit
The Schererville Police Department put out the word that door hangers like the one pictured below are a scam.Turns out, that was a mistake. The door hanger is actually from a legitimate process server.In order to get the word out quickly, police posted a warning on its Facebook page, and CBS News Chicago published a brief story.When we learned that the hanger is indeed legitimate, and the work of a real company, we took down the story.Now that we know the door hangers are not part of a scam, we are publishing this amended story.
cwbchicago.com
Boys, ages 15 and 16, had a rifle and a pistol on the Red Line downtown, Chicago police say
Chicago — Two juvenile boys, riding the Red Line in downtown Chicago at 1 a.m., were carrying a rifle and a pistol when Chicago police officers stopped them for smoking on a train car, according to CPD. The cops were patrolling the State-Lake platform early Thursday when they saw...
State Planning to Move 658 Migrants to Vacant Kmart on Chicago’s Southwest Side
The Illinois Department of Human Services is preparing to move 658 recent migrant arrivals into a former Kmart in Chicago for temporary shelter, WTTW News has learned. The 100,000-square-foot store has sat vacant at the corner of 71st Street and Pulaski Road on the city’s Southwest Side since 2016.
Illinois State Police chase out of south suburbs ends in East Chatham crash; 3 arrested: ISP
Chopper7HD was over the scene of the crash, and the cars involved appeared to have sustained heavy damage.
