Manhattan, IL

Hyde Park Herald

Multiple 53rd Street storefronts smashed Thursday night

Several storefronts and vehicles along 53rd Street had their windows smashed Thursday evening, Feb. 9. According to the University of Chicago Police Department, shortly after 5:30 p.m., someone with a hammer struck a building resident at 5316 S. Harper Ave., left the building and walked to 53rd Street. On the way the suspect verbally assaulted two people and forcibly took a cell phone from another person. Once at 53rd Street, the suspect damaged several windows and vehicles from Harper Avenue to Harper Court with a hammer.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Wauconda Police Department hires former Chicago police officer who was suspended, charged for allegedly threatening man with gun magazine in off-duty fight

A former Chicago police officer, who was suspended after he allegedly threatened another man with a firearm magazine while drunk and off-duty at a Milwaukee bar, was hired by the Wauconda Police Department in September. Chicago Police Officer Robert Pet was off-duty and traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he had dinner on December 16, 2018, […]
WAUCONDA, IL
starvedrock.media

Killer off the streets

40-year-old Gabriel Castro of Aurora is in custody today, and facing multiple charges following an investigation by Kendall County Sheriff’s Office detectives. Back on December 7, 2022, deputies were dispatched for an unresponsive female in the 1000 Block of Route 30 in Aurora. She was pronounced dead at the...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 38, shot on Blue Line platform

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a CTA Blue Line platform during the Friday evening commute on Chicago's Near West Side. The 38-year-old was on the Illinois Medical District platform around 5:42 p.m. when someone started talking to him before they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Boy, 16, robbed women inside downtown parking garages, Chicago police say

A 16-year-old boy is charged with mugging three women during separate robberies inside downtown Chicago parking garages, according to Chicago police. We first told you about the robbery pattern last week. Now, CPD says they arrested the teenager on Thursday afternoon to face charges. He is accused of punching, pepper-spraying,...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

2 Lake County residents charged in mail, package theft that involved over 40 victims across Chicagoland area

Two Lake County residents have been charged after police say they recovered stolen mail and packages that belonged to over 40 victims throughout the Chicagoland area. Mount Prospect Police Department Gang Unit officers conducted a traffic stop on a Kia Spectra around 7:50 p.m. on January 26 in the 1800 block of West Palm Drive. […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County State's Attorneys office receives complaints about Window Depot USA of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bankruptcy notices started showing up in the mail for customers who say they were duped out of thousands of dollars by a Chicago area home repair company.In a new bankruptcy filing, Window Depot of Chicago claims they owe more than $1 million. While that could shield the company from paying back the money, they are not protected from potential criminal charges.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar sat down exclusively Thursday with the investigators who could bring justice. We have been investigating Window Depot USA of Chicago them for weeks – with reports of multiple people who say they were scammed...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Ruse Burglars Back In Action In Will County

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has recently seen an increase in ruse burglaries in the Joliet area, as well as in the Mokena/Lincoln-Way areas. They are advising residents to take heed and spread the word to your family, friends, and neighbors. Ruse burglaries are typically against elderly citizens because they are trusting and become an easy target for burglars.
WILL COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Schererville police warn residents of "scam" that turns out to be legit

The Schererville Police Department put out the word that door hangers like the one pictured below are a scam.Turns out, that was a mistake. The door hanger is actually from a legitimate process server.In order to get the word out quickly, police posted a warning on its Facebook page, and CBS News Chicago published a brief story.When we learned that the hanger is indeed legitimate, and the work of a real company, we took down the story.Now that we know the door hangers are not part of a scam, we are publishing this amended story.
SCHERERVILLE, IN

