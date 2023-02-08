ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

Gaming ETF (BJK) Hits New 52-Week High

BJK - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 40% from its 52-week low of $31.47 per share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com

Is WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF (DLN) a Strong ETF Right Now?

DLN - Free Report) was launched on 06/16/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market...
Zacks.com

Is Ping An Insurance Co. of China (PNGAY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com

Invest in These ETF Zones to Keep Your Money Safe

Wall Street has seen an upbeat start to 2023 with strong gains across major market segments and sectors. Easing inflation, hopes of the Fed’s slower rate hike path and a reopening in China have led to risk-on trade. The latest comment from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that inflation...
Zacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th

SNEX - Free Report) : This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days. StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus. StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
Zacks.com

Kornit Digital (KRNT) Surges 11.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

KRNT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 11% higher at $25.21. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.1% loss over the past four weeks. Growing advertising needs of enterprises, and...
Zacks.com

Why Graco Inc. (GGG) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term

Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Zacks.com

How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Zacks.com

TECK vs. MP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

TECK - Free Report) and MP Materials Corp. (. MP - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with...
Zacks.com

Is Preferred Bank (PFBC) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
Zacks.com

Can Methanex (MEOH) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

MEOH - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this methanol supplier...
Zacks.com

China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CAAS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.70, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from China Automotive...
Zacks.com

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

NU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.74, moving -1.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%. Nu Holdings Ltd. will be looking to display strength as...
Zacks.com

EverQuote (EVER) Soars 7.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

EVER - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 7.3% higher at $16.32. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.3% loss over the past four weeks. EverQuote should continue to benefit from...
Zacks.com

Does Editas (EDIT) Have the Potential to Rally 51.55% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

EDIT - Free Report) have gained 13% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $10.03, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $15.20 indicates a potential upside of 51.6%.
Zacks.com

Is Lumentum (LITE) a Great Stock for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com

Incyte (INCY) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?

Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.

