Most people always joke around about their desire to be done with school and never look back. However, if we dig deep there’s usually a teacher we look back on fondly. Some educator, somewhere in your history shaped you. They made an impact , and it brings a smile when we remember them. That is the case for Davidson Day students Grace Mitchell and Natalie Munroe. According to WCCB, the students in North Carolina set out to raise money to send their teacher, Steve McGill, to the “big game.” High School junior Grace Mitchell says McGill makes a connection with every student. McGill says while you can’t measure success by the money made in the profession, he wanted to touch as many lives as possible. And, it just so happens McGill is a huge Philadelphia fan. So, when they learned his favorite team was heading to the game, the students wanted McGill to be there, too.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO