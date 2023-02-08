ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Local ENC businesses prep for the Super Bowl

Local businesses and football fans in Eastern North Carolina have been preparing for the Super Bowl this past week. Local businesses and football fans in Eastern North Carolina have been preparing for the Super Bowl this past week. North Carolina education officials look to change …. The North Carolina State...
Woolard takes ninth to lead area swimmers

Washington High School freshman Aubrey Woolard’s ninth place finish in the 50-yard freestyle was the best among county swimmers at the 1A/2A state swim meet Thursday night in Cary. The top 24 swimmers from around the state competed in each event as the Triangle Aquatic Center, while the top...
Students In North Carolina Raise Money To Send Teacher To Big Game

Most people always joke around about their desire to be done with school and never look back. However, if we dig deep there’s usually a teacher we look back on fondly. Some educator, somewhere in your history shaped you. They made an impact , and it brings a smile when we remember them. That is the case for Davidson Day students Grace Mitchell and Natalie Munroe. According to WCCB, the students in North Carolina set out to raise money to send their teacher, Steve McGill, to the “big game.” High School junior Grace Mitchell says McGill makes a connection with every student. McGill says while you can’t measure success by the money made in the profession, he wanted to touch as many lives as possible. And, it just so happens McGill is a huge Philadelphia fan. So, when they learned his favorite team was heading to the game, the students wanted McGill to be there, too.
These Are North Carolina’s Favorite Game Day Snacks

Planning your menu for the game this weekend? There are plenty of go-to game-day snacks. But which ones are the most popular? Our friends at Gambling.com analyzed Google Search data to determine which tailgate/house party foods people are searching for the most this weekend. Of course, heavy hitters like pizza, wings, and dips made the list. In fact, we love dips so much that they also included a breakdown of the most popular dips. Gambling.com targeted their data directly for North Carolina giving us a list of North Carolina’s favorite game day snacks. And I don’t hate what came in first!
Best Places To Live In North Carolina: Top 5 Cities Most Recommended By Experts

With its beautiful scenery, fantastic economy, and friendly residents, it’s no wonder that North Carolina is consistently ranked among America’s best states to live in. Steeped in Southern charm but thoroughly modern in its amenities, the state is truly summarized by the phrase, “the best of both worlds.” The best places to live in North Carolina offer the perfect stomping ground for anyone.
7 Covered Bridges in North Carolina You Can Visit in 1 Day

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Covered bridges in North Carolina are one of those iconic images of America’s past. It’s that sense of nostalgia and romance that makes them so enjoyable to visit. In fact, they’re...
Students and Faculty at NC State Call for Renaming Some Campus Buildings

Lilly Shapiro is a third-year student majoring in business administration at NC State University. Like most students, Shapiro spends a lot of time on campus. She does homework in D. H. Hill Library every week and enjoys hanging out with friends at the Atrium. She passes through the Brickyard on her way to classes before she attends her supply chain lecture at Nelson Hall. After her day is over, she enjoys grabbing dinner and Howling Cow ice cream at Talley Student Union. However, Shapiro readily admits that she does not know whom Talley—as in Banks Talley, a former vice chancellor who led the merger of the university’s agricultural and engineering programs with the arts—was named for.
Several North Carolina cities rank high for traffic deaths

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation is investing $800 million nationwide in grants to make roads safer. In 2021, the nation reached a 16-year high for traffic fatalities with 42,915 lives lost on the roads, according to the U.S. DOT. Mecklenburg County made it on the top...
