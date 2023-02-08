Read full article on original website
UNC Basketball: Analyst believes Dontrez Styles needs expanded role
Jamie Shaw of On3 has tabbed current UNC basketball player Dontrez Styles as a player who might benefit from a more expanded role. One of the interesting storylines surrounding the UNC basketball program this season has been the usage (or lack of) of sophomore Dontrez Styles. The Kinston, North Carolina...
WNCT
Local ENC businesses prep for the Super Bowl
Local businesses and football fans in Eastern North Carolina have been preparing for the Super Bowl this past week. Local businesses and football fans in Eastern North Carolina have been preparing for the Super Bowl this past week. North Carolina education officials look to change …. The North Carolina State...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Woolard takes ninth to lead area swimmers
Washington High School freshman Aubrey Woolard’s ninth place finish in the 50-yard freestyle was the best among county swimmers at the 1A/2A state swim meet Thursday night in Cary. The top 24 swimmers from around the state competed in each event as the Triangle Aquatic Center, while the top...
Inside the Numbers: Passing Problems
North Carolina has plummeted to 308th in the nation in assisted field goal percentage with fewer than half of its makes involving an assist. Let’s go “Inside the Numbers” to dig deeper into this year’s passing problems.
Where are hot dogs the hottest in North Carolina? Sample a few bites.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In honor of Super Bowl week, sink your teeth into this: Greensboro ranks second nationally in per-capita consumption of hot dogs. And take a second bite: The only city to rank higher was Raleigh/Durham (so do we infer that High Point was part of the figures for Greensboro?). Those figures were […]
country1037fm.com
Students In North Carolina Raise Money To Send Teacher To Big Game
Most people always joke around about their desire to be done with school and never look back. However, if we dig deep there’s usually a teacher we look back on fondly. Some educator, somewhere in your history shaped you. They made an impact , and it brings a smile when we remember them. That is the case for Davidson Day students Grace Mitchell and Natalie Munroe. According to WCCB, the students in North Carolina set out to raise money to send their teacher, Steve McGill, to the “big game.” High School junior Grace Mitchell says McGill makes a connection with every student. McGill says while you can’t measure success by the money made in the profession, he wanted to touch as many lives as possible. And, it just so happens McGill is a huge Philadelphia fan. So, when they learned his favorite team was heading to the game, the students wanted McGill to be there, too.
kiss951.com
These Are North Carolina’s Favorite Game Day Snacks
Planning your menu for the game this weekend? There are plenty of go-to game-day snacks. But which ones are the most popular? Our friends at Gambling.com analyzed Google Search data to determine which tailgate/house party foods people are searching for the most this weekend. Of course, heavy hitters like pizza, wings, and dips made the list. In fact, we love dips so much that they also included a breakdown of the most popular dips. Gambling.com targeted their data directly for North Carolina giving us a list of North Carolina’s favorite game day snacks. And I don’t hate what came in first!
studyfinds.org
Best Places To Live In North Carolina: Top 5 Cities Most Recommended By Experts
With its beautiful scenery, fantastic economy, and friendly residents, it’s no wonder that North Carolina is consistently ranked among America’s best states to live in. Steeped in Southern charm but thoroughly modern in its amenities, the state is truly summarized by the phrase, “the best of both worlds.” The best places to live in North Carolina offer the perfect stomping ground for anyone.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
7 Covered Bridges in North Carolina You Can Visit in 1 Day
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Covered bridges in North Carolina are one of those iconic images of America’s past. It’s that sense of nostalgia and romance that makes them so enjoyable to visit. In fact, they’re...
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A fast-growing food chain recently opened another new restaurant location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest North Carolina location in Charlotte, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
NC is the strictest state in the southeast when it comes to speeding and license suspensions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte recently shared the heartbreaking story of a North Carolina father whose driver's license was suspended despite his son being the driver in a deadly crash. The father had given his son his old car, but the son never got the title changed to his...
Average Cost of Car Insurance in North Carolina for 2023
Although the national average for full coverage car insurance is $1,529, the average cost of car insurance in North Carolina is much less.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Boom Supersonic Begins Building Airliner Superfactory in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aviation company Boom Supersonic announced it began...
Students and Faculty at NC State Call for Renaming Some Campus Buildings
Lilly Shapiro is a third-year student majoring in business administration at NC State University. Like most students, Shapiro spends a lot of time on campus. She does homework in D. H. Hill Library every week and enjoys hanging out with friends at the Atrium. She passes through the Brickyard on her way to classes before she attends her supply chain lecture at Nelson Hall. After her day is over, she enjoys grabbing dinner and Howling Cow ice cream at Talley Student Union. However, Shapiro readily admits that she does not know whom Talley—as in Banks Talley, a former vice chancellor who led the merger of the university’s agricultural and engineering programs with the arts—was named for.
This Restaurant Serves North Carolina's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in North Carolina.
North Carolina city has one of the nation’s highest rates of new foreclosures
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Real estate foreclosure filings are continuing to rise, and one city in North Carolina has among the highest rates in the country. A reported to be released Friday by ATTOM, which describes itself as a leading collector of data associated with real estate sales, finds that there were 31,557 foreclosure actions […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Several North Carolina cities rank high for traffic deaths
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation is investing $800 million nationwide in grants to make roads safer. In 2021, the nation reached a 16-year high for traffic fatalities with 42,915 lives lost on the roads, according to the U.S. DOT. Mecklenburg County made it on the top...
globalconstructionreview.com
Balfour Beatty awarded $242m design-and-build contract for Interstate 70 in North Carolina
UK contractor Balfour Beatty has been awarded a $242m design-and-build contract to upgrade the Interstate 70. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has tasked it with improving mobility for the military and increasing safety on 10km of road between the Havelock Bypass and Thurman Road in Craven County. The...
sandhillssentinel.com
Dozen federal grants awarded to N.C. communities to reduce traffic deaths
North Carolina communities will soon receive a total of over $8 million in federal grants to help reduce traffic deaths. Twelve grants totaling $8.15 million will be distributed to a dozen cities, towns and regional planning organizations, thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets for All Program.
