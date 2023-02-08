ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Metro News

Just ahead of passage, state funding for battery plant sparks debate

State funding to support the Form Energy battery manufacturer in Weirton is moving toward a passage vote in the House of Delegates following a no-holds-barred debate. The debate unfolded over about an hour Thursday after Delegate Pat McGeehan, a Republican who represents the Hancock County district bordering the development site, introduced an amendment that would have stripped $105 million in support for the project from a supplemental appropriations bill.
WEIRTON, WV
Metro News

Morrisey files lawsuit over pistol brace rule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has formed a coalition with several states that are filing a lawsuit against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Morrisey and several members of Second Amendment advocacy groups spoke about the lawsuit...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

MetroNews This Morning 2-9-23

–The W.Va. Senate rolls out and passes its proposal for income tax cuts. –The Superintendent of Logan County Schools gives an update on progress there since a state BOE takeover. –Fire causes major damage to a Fairmont hotel. –In Sports, WVU gets an extremely important victory over Iowa State.
Metro News

House bill would help STEM teachers pay off debt

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Debate on a House bill to recruit STEM teachers to the state by offering them student debt relief revealed an underlying problem: It doesn’t address retention and could be perceived as unfair by teachers already working in the field. HB 3068 passed out of House...
Metro News

Indictments returned in major northern W.Va. drug case

WHEELING, W.Va. — A collaborative investigation involving several states and the northern district of West Virginia resulted in a federal indictment this week in Wheeling. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said the dragnet captured one of the biggest drug suppliers in the region and his drug sources in Mexico and California. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and Personne “Rico” McGhee, age 52, of Bellaire, Ohio, were charged Tuesday with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
WHEELING, WV

