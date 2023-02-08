Read full article on original website
Delegates approve $105 million for battery factory after debating jobs, green energy, Bill Gates
Following two hours of knock-down, drag-out debate, delegates voted to approve $105 million in state funding to support development of a cutting-edge battery plant. Delegates voted 69-25 to pass a supplemental appropriations bill that supports the Form Energy project in Hancock County. But for the second day in a row,...
Just ahead of passage, state funding for battery plant sparks debate
State funding to support the Form Energy battery manufacturer in Weirton is moving toward a passage vote in the House of Delegates following a no-holds-barred debate. The debate unfolded over about an hour Thursday after Delegate Pat McGeehan, a Republican who represents the Hancock County district bordering the development site, introduced an amendment that would have stripped $105 million in support for the project from a supplemental appropriations bill.
Morrisey files lawsuit over pistol brace rule
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has formed a coalition with several states that are filing a lawsuit against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Morrisey and several members of Second Amendment advocacy groups spoke about the lawsuit...
MetroNews This Morning 2-9-23
–The W.Va. Senate rolls out and passes its proposal for income tax cuts. –The Superintendent of Logan County Schools gives an update on progress there since a state BOE takeover. –Fire causes major damage to a Fairmont hotel. –In Sports, WVU gets an extremely important victory over Iowa State.
House bill would help STEM teachers pay off debt
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Debate on a House bill to recruit STEM teachers to the state by offering them student debt relief revealed an underlying problem: It doesn’t address retention and could be perceived as unfair by teachers already working in the field. HB 3068 passed out of House...
Indictments returned in major northern W.Va. drug case
WHEELING, W.Va. — A collaborative investigation involving several states and the northern district of West Virginia resulted in a federal indictment this week in Wheeling. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said the dragnet captured one of the biggest drug suppliers in the region and his drug sources in Mexico and California. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and Personne “Rico” McGhee, age 52, of Bellaire, Ohio, were charged Tuesday with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
