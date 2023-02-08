Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Closed Indefinitely Due to FireJoel EisenbergWaterford, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
Related
'Serious' wrong-way crash closes I-84 in Southington: Troopers
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Both sides of Interstate 84 in Southington were closed for several hours overnight Saturday after a "serious" wrong-way car crash. Connecticut state police responded to the westbound side of I-84 near Exit 30 just before 3 a.m. Saturday. A BMW X3 traveling in the center lane...
Wrong-Way Crash: Drivers Of Car, SUV Seriously Injured On I-84 In Southington, Police Say
Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help after two people were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash. It happened around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 in Hartford County on westbound I-84 in Southington. A 2004 BMW X3 SUV was traveling in the center lane on the westbound side,...
Man arrested for allegedly bringing a pellet gun to Bradley International Airport
A man was arrested at Bradley International Airport after allegedly bringing a pellet gun in his carry-on luggage on Saturday morning.
Stolen car crashes into house, catches on fire in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car crashed into a house and caught on fire in Waterbury Friday afternoon, according to police. The Waterbury Police Department responded to the collision on Knoll Street. Officials said the driver fled the scene, while a passenger safely got out of the car and remained nearby the scene. The […]
Two people hospitalized after a wrong-way crash on I-84 Southington
Two people have been sent to the hospital after a serious wrong-way crash on I-84 Westbound occurred in the area of Exit 30, early Saturday morning.
17-year-old shot in New Haven, injury non-life threatening: Police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 17-year-old was shot in the hand in a drive-by shooting on Friday evening in New Haven, police said. New Haven police said at 4:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to Townsend Street to investigate a person shot. Officers found a 17-year-old New Haven resident who had been shot in the hand. The teenager told officers he was outside his residence when he was shot by someone driving by in a vehicle.
Police: New Haven teen shot outside home on Townsend Street
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the hand on Townsend Street in New Haven on Friday evening. New Haven police responded to Townsend Street to investigate a report of a person shot at 4:23 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old that had been shot in the […]
Trooper injured after car strikes cruiser parked along Route 15 in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Police trooper is recovering after being struck by a car on Route 15 south in Hamden on Wednesday morning. The trooper was parked on the right shoulder near Exit 60 responding to another crash when his cruiser was struck. A Buick Century was...
Bullet grazes woman's head in New Haven, injury non-life threatening
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A woman was shot in the head and suffered a non-life-threatening injury in New Haven on Saturday night. New Haven police said at 7:19 p.m. officers received a ShotSpotter activation in the two-hundred block of Davenport Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old female with a graze wound to the head. She was taken by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.
Weapons arrest made at Bradley Int'l Airport TSA checkpoint: Troopers
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A Ledyard man was arrested after weapons were allegedly found in his carry-on bag at Bradley International Airport on Saturday morning. Connecticut State Police responded to the airport's TSA checkpoint around 5:37 a.m. Saturday. Troopers said they found that 41-year-old Marvin Leggett had a pellet...
westernmassnews.com
Enfield crash knocks out power to hundreds of customers
ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, crews responded to a motor vehicle accident in Enfield that caused hundreds of residents to lose power. According to Enfield Police Department, Post Office Road was closed from Post Road to Route 5 and Depot Hill Road is closed from Route 5. Officials...
Eyewitness News
Man killed in Windsor I-91 off ramp crash
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when he lost control of his pickup truck on an I-91 north off ramp in Windsor and crashed. State police identified the man as 66-year-old Leonard Price of Manchester. Route 75 in Windsor was closed under an I-91 overpass because of the...
New Haven Line service delayed after person struck by train
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Line service is currently delayed after a person was struck by a train on Saturday night. The Metro-North Railroad's Twitter account said delays of up to 20 minutes are expected. They tweeted that the 6:39 p.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central...
Several injuries in CT Bus crash
Several people were ambulanced to a hospital after a pickup truck rear-ended a CT bus in Seymour, Connecticut, Thursday night, on South Main Street
Police warn about recent uptick in Avon home burglaries
AVON, Conn. — Avon police said four homes in Avon have been targeted by burglars in the last few weeks. In all of the cases whoever is responsible, broke in through the back door while no one was home. Now neighbors feel like they’re being watched. "They seem...
Eyewitness News
Driver faces charges after striking state trooper, firefighter on Rt.9
Route 75 in Windsor was closed under overpasses for Interstate 91 because of a crash. Meteorologist Scot Haney said parts of the state may see a brief shower later in the day on Thursday. Here is his 7 a.m. forecast. SCENE VIDEO: Route 75 closed in Windsor due to crash.
TSA: Ledyard man had pellet gun, knife in carry-on bag at Bradley Airport
A Ledyard man was arrested for attempting to bring weapons onto a flight at Bradley International Airport.
Waterbury officers seize ghost gun, narcotics after suspects crash stolen car into police cruiser
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Waterbury women were arrested on Monday after police seized an illegal firearm and narcotics from the two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser on Monday, according to authorities. Officers assigned to the Waterbury Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) received information regarding the location of […]
Manchester Man Killed In I-91 Windsor Cras
A Connecticut man was killed after allegedly losing control of his Chevy S-10 pickup truck and slamming into a concrete bridge abutment. Hartford County resident Leonard Price, age 66, of Manchester, was driving on I-91 northbound on the Exit 38 HOV off-ramp in Windsor, said Connecticut State Police. For an...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0