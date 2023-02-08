NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 17-year-old was shot in the hand in a drive-by shooting on Friday evening in New Haven, police said. New Haven police said at 4:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to Townsend Street to investigate a person shot. Officers found a 17-year-old New Haven resident who had been shot in the hand. The teenager told officers he was outside his residence when he was shot by someone driving by in a vehicle.

