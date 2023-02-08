ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Stolen car crashes into house, catches on fire in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car crashed into a house and caught on fire in Waterbury Friday afternoon, according to police. The Waterbury Police Department responded to the collision on Knoll Street. Officials said the driver fled the scene, while a passenger safely got out of the car and remained nearby the scene. The […]
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

17-year-old shot in New Haven, injury non-life threatening: Police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 17-year-old was shot in the hand in a drive-by shooting on Friday evening in New Haven, police said. New Haven police said at 4:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to Townsend Street to investigate a person shot. Officers found a 17-year-old New Haven resident who had been shot in the hand. The teenager told officers he was outside his residence when he was shot by someone driving by in a vehicle.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police: New Haven teen shot outside home on Townsend Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the hand on Townsend Street in New Haven on Friday evening. New Haven police responded to Townsend Street to investigate a report of a person shot at 4:23 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old that had been shot in the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Bullet grazes woman's head in New Haven, injury non-life threatening

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A woman was shot in the head and suffered a non-life-threatening injury in New Haven on Saturday night. New Haven police said at 7:19 p.m. officers received a ShotSpotter activation in the two-hundred block of Davenport Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old female with a graze wound to the head. She was taken by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.
NEW HAVEN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Enfield crash knocks out power to hundreds of customers

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, crews responded to a motor vehicle accident in Enfield that caused hundreds of residents to lose power. According to Enfield Police Department, Post Office Road was closed from Post Road to Route 5 and Depot Hill Road is closed from Route 5. Officials...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man killed in Windsor I-91 off ramp crash

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when he lost control of his pickup truck on an I-91 north off ramp in Windsor and crashed. State police identified the man as 66-year-old Leonard Price of Manchester. Route 75 in Windsor was closed under an I-91 overpass because of the...
WINDSOR, CT
FOX 61

New Haven Line service delayed after person struck by train

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Line service is currently delayed after a person was struck by a train on Saturday night. The Metro-North Railroad's Twitter account said delays of up to 20 minutes are expected. They tweeted that the 6:39 p.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Police warn about recent uptick in Avon home burglaries

AVON, Conn. — Avon police said four homes in Avon have been targeted by burglars in the last few weeks. In all of the cases whoever is responsible, broke in through the back door while no one was home. Now neighbors feel like they’re being watched. "They seem...
AVON, CT
WTNH

Waterbury officers seize ghost gun, narcotics after suspects crash stolen car into police cruiser

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Waterbury women were arrested on Monday after police seized an illegal firearm and narcotics from the two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser on Monday, according to authorities. Officers assigned to the Waterbury Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) received information regarding the location of […]
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Manchester Man Killed In I-91 Windsor Cras

A Connecticut man was killed after allegedly losing control of his Chevy S-10 pickup truck and slamming into a concrete bridge abutment. Hartford County resident Leonard Price, age 66, of Manchester, was driving on I-91 northbound on the Exit 38 HOV off-ramp in Windsor, said Connecticut State Police. For an...
MANCHESTER, CT
