Desmarais Double Winner At Bay State Conference Meet
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham junior captain Abby Desmarais was a double individual winner at the Bay State Conference indoor track & field meet yesterday, February 8. Desmarais won the 55-meter dash in 7.12 seconds. That is the #1 time in Massachusetts, said track & field coach Chris Collins. Desmarais also...
MetroWest Medical Center Names Witty as Human Resources Director
FRAMINGHAM – Andy Witty, a highly experienced human resources leader with strong family and personal ties to the Framingham community, is the new Human Resources Director at MetroWest Medical Center. Witty, who has more than 30 years of HR leadership experience, is responsible for supporting the hospital’s strategic workforce...
Framingham High Sophomore Breaks Her Assistant Coach’s All-Around Gymnastics Record
FRAMINGHAM – In the 2008-2009 season, Framingham High gymnast Ashley Paulsen set the high school’s record for all-around gymnastics. Paulsen is now the Framingham High School assistant athletic director and the assistant gymnastics coach for her alma mater. Last month, Coach Paulsen watched as Framingham High sophomore Olivia...
Boston Marathon Runner Profile: Adrienne Bogusky
Editor’s Note: SOURCE invited runners from Team Framingham and a couple of other Framingham-based charity teams to participate in a series of Q&As about their training for the 2022 Boston marathon to be held in April this year. If you would like to submit a profile contact editor@framinghamsource.com. ***
Worcester State Lancers Defeat Framingham State Rams 5-3
WORCESTER – The Worcester State men’s ice hockey team scored twice late in the third period to break a 3-3 tie and lead the Lancers over Framingham State in MASCAC action Thursday evening. Framingham State falls to 5-16-1 overall and 3-12-1 in the MASCAC. Worcester State improves to...
Flyers Finish 10th at Bay State Conference Meet
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys indoor track & field team finished 10th at the Bay State Conference meet yesterday, February 8. The Flyers 4X400 relay took 6th place in a time of 3:43.35 minutes. Runners were junior captain Matt Vilela, senior Nathan Desmarais, senior Trevor Lipp, and junior Ben Habeski.
Framingham Squeaks Past Wellesley 37-34
WELLESLEY – Framingham edged past the Raiders of Wellesley High last night, February 10. The Framingham High girls basketball team took the road win 37-34. The Flyers are now 12-6 overall under head coach Kristen Fucarile. Framingham is 8-3 in the Bay State Conference. Senior captain Selina Monestine led...
Dorothy Gail Linnell (Gray), 87
NATICK – Dorothy Gail Linnell (Gray), 87, departed this life on February 6, 2023, of natural causes surrounded by family. Gail, as she was known, led an active and inspired life despite spending much of her 18th year in an iron lung recovering from polio. The paralysis that left her unable to walk presented few barriers in a fully engaged life.
Carolyn Mona (Madden) Reilly, 92, MetroWest Medical Center Employee For 50 Years
FRAMINGHAM – Carolyn Mona (Madden) Reilly, 92, a long time resident of Framingham died February 6, 2023 peacefully in the comfort and care of her family in Milford where she resided for the past 5 years. She was the first in her family to be born in a hospital...
Councilors & Democrats Unhappy With Remarks By Framingham Democratic Committee Chair On Special Education & Abortion
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Councilors and members of the Framingham Democratic Committee are unhappy with the remarks – both oral and written – made by the chair of the Framingham Democratic Committee this week. Tuesday night, the City Council unanimously approved a proclamation to protect reproduction...
Framingham State University Advertising For 3 Police Officers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University is advertising for three police officers. University Police Officers patrol campus buildings, grounds, and properties used, owned and leased by Framingham State University. Enforce state laws, University policies, rules and regulations; investigate crimes, accidents, complaints, provide first aid and emergency First Responder medical assistance, as well as handle other tasks as directed. Prepare concise and complete reports; direct traffic, staff post when necessary, handle confidential and sensitive information; and perform other duties as assigned by Chief of Police, and superior officers. University Police Officers interact frequently with students, faculty, staff, visitors and the general public.
Paul Virdinlia, 80, Air Force Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Paul Virdinlia, 80, a resident of Framingham since 1969, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. Born in Fall River, on August 25, 1942, he was the son of the late William Virdinlia and Loretta (Fournier) Virdinlia both formerly of Tiverton, RI.
Framingham Man is One of The Founders of New Public Affairs & Strategic Consultancy Venture on Beacon Hill
BOSTON – Today, February 5, marks the launch of Bulfinch Strategies Group, a new public affairs and strategic consultancy venture founded by policy experts Tom Mangan, MPH, and Jay A. Youmans, JD, and merging with thinkjet strategies, founded by Jefferson R. Smith MPA. The trio of partners will be joined by Ayah H. Roda, also previously of thinkjet strategies, who will serve as Associate Director of Government Affairs.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, February 10, 2023
1 Cameron Middle School stages the musical SpongeBob tonight at 7. Tickets are still available for the one-hour musical at www.showtix4U.com. There are two more shows on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. 2. City Hall closed today at 12:30 p.m. There are no City of Framingham meetings today.
Framingham Defeats Braintree 4-0
FRAMINGHAM – For the first time since 2013, the Framingham High girls ice hockey team defeated Braintree High. The Flyers shut out the Wamps 4-0 last night at Loring Arena. Senior Amber Welch has two goals and an assist. Other goals were scored by Molly Clark & Tatum Villa.
Framingham Boys Basketball Falls to Wellesley 58-40
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys basketball team lost to Wellesley High last night at home. “Not the result we wanted, but a gutsy effort from our guys against a strong, hot shooting Wellesley team,” Tweeted the head coach. “Battled on both ands for 32 minutes despite our...
MetroWest Medical Center Staff Participates in Wear Red Day
FRAMINGHAM – The month of February is National Heart Month. MetroWest Medical Center is encouraging staff to wear red all month to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease, as it is the No. 1 killer of women and men. On Friday, February 3, the hospital staff participated in the National...
Barbara Farley (Fagan), 90
FRAMINGHAM – Barbara ‘Lory’ Farley (Fagan), age 90, of Framingham and formerly of Sun City Arizona, passed away surrounded by loved ones on February 2, 2023. Born in California, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Kathleen (Wineteer) Fagan. Lory joined the United States Air...
Florida-Based Company Purchasing Route 9 Auto Dealerships
FRAMINGHAM – A Florida-based company is purchasing multiple auto dealerships on Route 9 in Framingham. The Metrowest Hyundai, Metrowest Acura and the Genesis of Framingham auto dealerships are being sold to a HNTT LLC, ACTT LLC, GNTT LLC out of West Palm Beach, Florida. Last night, the Framingham License...
Framingham State Cruises To Victory Over MCLA 86-49
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University women’s basketball team shot 53% from behind the arc and saw five players tally double figures as the Rams defeated MCLA 86-49 Wednesday evening in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) action at Logan Gymnasium. Rams improves to 15-5 overall and 6-3...
