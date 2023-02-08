ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Desmarais Double Winner At Bay State Conference Meet

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham junior captain Abby Desmarais was a double individual winner at the Bay State Conference indoor track & field meet yesterday, February 8. Desmarais won the 55-meter dash in 7.12 seconds. That is the #1 time in Massachusetts, said track & field coach Chris Collins. Desmarais also...
Boston Marathon Runner Profile: Adrienne Bogusky

Editor’s Note: SOURCE invited runners from Team Framingham and a couple of other Framingham-based charity teams to participate in a series of Q&As about their training for the 2022 Boston marathon to be held in April this year. If you would like to submit a profile contact editor@framinghamsource.com. ***
Flyers Finish 10th at Bay State Conference Meet

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys indoor track & field team finished 10th at the Bay State Conference meet yesterday, February 8. The Flyers 4X400 relay took 6th place in a time of 3:43.35 minutes. Runners were junior captain Matt Vilela, senior Nathan Desmarais, senior Trevor Lipp, and junior Ben Habeski.
Framingham Squeaks Past Wellesley 37-34

WELLESLEY – Framingham edged past the Raiders of Wellesley High last night, February 10. The Framingham High girls basketball team took the road win 37-34. The Flyers are now 12-6 overall under head coach Kristen Fucarile. Framingham is 8-3 in the Bay State Conference. Senior captain Selina Monestine led...
Dorothy Gail Linnell (Gray), 87

NATICK – Dorothy Gail Linnell (Gray), 87, departed this life on February 6, 2023, of natural causes surrounded by family. Gail, as she was known, led an active and inspired life despite spending much of her 18th year in an iron lung recovering from polio. The paralysis that left her unable to walk presented few barriers in a fully engaged life.
Framingham State University Advertising For 3 Police Officers

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University is advertising for three police officers. University Police Officers patrol campus buildings, grounds, and properties used, owned and leased by Framingham State University. Enforce state laws, University policies, rules and regulations; investigate crimes, accidents, complaints, provide first aid and emergency First Responder medical assistance, as well as handle other tasks as directed. Prepare concise and complete reports; direct traffic, staff post when necessary, handle confidential and sensitive information; and perform other duties as assigned by Chief of Police, and superior officers. University Police Officers interact frequently with students, faculty, staff, visitors and the general public.
Paul Virdinlia, 80, Air Force Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Paul Virdinlia, 80, a resident of Framingham since 1969, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. Born in Fall River, on August 25, 1942, he was the son of the late William Virdinlia and Loretta (Fournier) Virdinlia both formerly of Tiverton, RI.
Framingham Man is One of The Founders of New Public Affairs & Strategic Consultancy Venture on Beacon Hill

BOSTON – Today, February 5, marks the launch of Bulfinch Strategies Group, a new public affairs and strategic consultancy venture founded by policy experts Tom Mangan, MPH, and Jay A. Youmans, JD, and merging with thinkjet strategies, founded by Jefferson R. Smith MPA. The trio of partners will be joined by Ayah H. Roda, also previously of thinkjet strategies, who will serve as Associate Director of Government Affairs.
Framingham Defeats Braintree 4-0

FRAMINGHAM – For the first time since 2013, the Framingham High girls ice hockey team defeated Braintree High. The Flyers shut out the Wamps 4-0 last night at Loring Arena. Senior Amber Welch has two goals and an assist. Other goals were scored by Molly Clark & Tatum Villa.
Barbara Farley (Fagan), 90

FRAMINGHAM – Barbara ‘Lory’ Farley (Fagan), age 90, of Framingham and formerly of Sun City Arizona, passed away surrounded by loved ones on February 2, 2023. Born in California, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Kathleen (Wineteer) Fagan. Lory joined the United States Air...
Framingham State Cruises To Victory Over MCLA 86-49

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University women’s basketball team shot 53% from behind the arc and saw five players tally double figures as the Rams defeated MCLA 86-49 Wednesday evening in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) action at Logan Gymnasium. Rams improves to 15-5 overall and 6-3...
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

