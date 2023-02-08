FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University is advertising for three police officers. University Police Officers patrol campus buildings, grounds, and properties used, owned and leased by Framingham State University. Enforce state laws, University policies, rules and regulations; investigate crimes, accidents, complaints, provide first aid and emergency First Responder medical assistance, as well as handle other tasks as directed. Prepare concise and complete reports; direct traffic, staff post when necessary, handle confidential and sensitive information; and perform other duties as assigned by Chief of Police, and superior officers. University Police Officers interact frequently with students, faculty, staff, visitors and the general public.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO