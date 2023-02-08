PODD - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) of 45 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 164.71%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and missed once, the average beat being 37.51%.

1 DAY AGO