KTAR.com
Man crossing street in Phoenix fatally struck by vehicle
PHOENIX – A man crossing a street Thursday in Phoenix was struck by a vehicle and died, authorities said. Ruben Joya Corrales, 38, was killed as he walked Dunlap and 21st avenues midblock around 12:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers responded to a call about a serious...
fox10phoenix.com
ABC 15 News
Man dead after motorcycle crash near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road late Tuesday
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road in west Phoenix late Tuesday night.
AZFamily
2 people hospitalized after being hit by minivan in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two people are in the hospital after they were hit by a minivan in Tempe on Wednesday night. Investigators say the two were not in a crosswalk when they were struck near University Drive and Price Road. They were taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
santanvalley.com
Southbound Gantzel down to one lane Feb 15 - Mar 1
The Town of Queen Creek will be restricting southbound Gantzel Rd. to one lane north of Combs from 8:30 am-4 pm, from February 15 - March 1, 2023. This is for development work within the Town of Queen Creek. Expect delays. Please slow down and use caution in work zones.
AZFamily
3 days after opening, first Black-owned wine bar in Arizona closes after alleged drunk driver hits building
TEMPE, Ariz. — Just three days after the first Black-owned wine bar in Arizona celebrated its grand opening, it was forced to close after being hit by an alleged drunk driver. The Chic Chef 77 wine bar opened on Wednesday, Feb. 8, on East Apache Boulevard in Tempe. At...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix fire crews extinguish two business fires overnight
PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters extinguished two large fires at separate businesses overnight. Firefighters were dispatched to an A/C refrigeration company on 19th and Peoria avenues at around 3 a.m. The smoke was first noticed by a passing vehicle who called 911. Crews arrived to the scene and entered the...
AZFamily
AZFamily
Phoenix police release sketch after skull found on South Mountain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released a composite sketch of what a man may have looked like after a human skull after a hiker found remains at the South Mountain Preserve nearly a month ago. According to authorities, the discovery was made just before 2 p.m. on Saturday,...
AZFamily
AZFamily
‘A horrible tragedy’: Phoenix couple hospitalized after driver runs them over
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley couple was hit by a driver Monday morning near 47th Avenue and Bell Road. Kirt Haeward and Lisa Lenahan were walking around their neighborhood when a man intentionally ran them over. Their attorney Chris Goodnow says the two have been together for several years....
AZFamily
10-year-old boy dead after being hit by truck pulling trailer in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy has died after being seriously hurt in a crash in north Phoenix Tuesday morning. Phoenix police were called out to a crash near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 8 a.m. Police say a pickup truck driver pulling a trailer was at a stop sign getting ready to make a right turn when a family member and 10-year-old Jayveon Grant walked between the truck and trailer. The pickup truck driver began to turn, and the trailer hit Grant, investigators said. Officers arrived and found the young boy with serious injuries, and he later died. The family member wasn’t hurt.
AZFamily
KTAR.com
Tempe police arrest man who took child’s phone, swam in lake
PHOENIX — Police arrested a man on Friday after he stole a child’s cellphone, struck an officer and leaped into Tempe Town Lake authorities said. Officers responded to a disturbance call at approximately 2:45 p.m. near the 600 block of Tempe Town Lake to reports of a man acting violently toward pedestrians, the Tempe Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Main Street tailgate in Old Town Scottsdale
Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Valley teen in central Phoenix
The suspect has been booked and was taken to the Juvenile Correction Center and is facing murder charges.
Do you know him? Phoenix PD trying to identify skeletal remains found at South Mountain
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has released a sketch of an unknown man whose skeletal remains were found at South Mountain on Jan. 14. A hiker discovered the remains, which showed signs of trauma, and notified local police. The death is being investigated as a possible homicide. Police...
