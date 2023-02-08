ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New River, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Man crossing street in Phoenix fatally struck by vehicle

PHOENIX – A man crossing a street Thursday in Phoenix was struck by a vehicle and died, authorities said. Ruben Joya Corrales, 38, was killed as he walked Dunlap and 21st avenues midblock around 12:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers responded to a call about a serious...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man dead, woman hurt in Phoenix multi-vehicle crash

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles and pedestrians near 23rd Avenue and Northern on Wednesday. Investigators say a woman crashed into two cars near the intersection just after 1 p.m. The collision sent one car off the street, hitting a man standing on the sidewalk....
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 people hospitalized after being hit by minivan in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two people are in the hospital after they were hit by a minivan in Tempe on Wednesday night. Investigators say the two were not in a crosswalk when they were struck near University Drive and Price Road. They were taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
TEMPE, AZ
santanvalley.com

Southbound Gantzel down to one lane Feb 15 - Mar 1

The Town of Queen Creek will be restricting southbound Gantzel Rd. to one lane north of Combs from 8:30 am-4 pm, from February 15 - March 1, 2023. This is for development work within the Town of Queen Creek. Expect delays. Please slow down and use caution in work zones.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was shot Saturday morning west of downtown Phoenix. Phoenix police officers responded to a reported shooting around 10:45 a.m. near Garfield Street and 15th Avenue. A man was found with several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix fire crews extinguish two business fires overnight

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters extinguished two large fires at separate businesses overnight. Firefighters were dispatched to an A/C refrigeration company on 19th and Peoria avenues at around 3 a.m. The smoke was first noticed by a passing vehicle who called 911. Crews arrived to the scene and entered the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman runs off after causing deadly crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and three others have been hospitalized after a three-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix. It happened at 23rd and Northern Avenues around 1 p.m. Officers learned a woman had crashed into two other cars, causing one to hit a man on the sidewalk and a pole next to him. He died at the scene. Another car then struck a woman who was also standing on the sidewalk. The driver who caused the crash ran off and the police are looking for her, investigators said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police release sketch after skull found on South Mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released a composite sketch of what a man may have looked like after a human skull after a hiker found remains at the South Mountain Preserve nearly a month ago. According to authorities, the discovery was made just before 2 p.m. on Saturday,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fire engulfs entire house in central Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Bright orange flames and thick black smoke shot into the sky around 10 a.m. Thursday after a home caught fire near Indian School Road and 20th Street in Phoenix. The situation only got worse from there. Anthony James was taking video of the fire across...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

10-year-old boy dead after being hit by truck pulling trailer in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy has died after being seriously hurt in a crash in north Phoenix Tuesday morning. Phoenix police were called out to a crash near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 8 a.m. Police say a pickup truck driver pulling a trailer was at a stop sign getting ready to make a right turn when a family member and 10-year-old Jayveon Grant walked between the truck and trailer. The pickup truck driver began to turn, and the trailer hit Grant, investigators said. Officers arrived and found the young boy with serious injuries, and he later died. The family member wasn’t hurt.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

House fire in central Phoenix burned through most of building

Southwest led all U.S. airlines in canceled flights last year, accounting for more than 40,000 of the total 210,000 cancellations, according to tracking service FlightAware.com. Woman organizes for 45-mile long litter cleanup of Route 286. Updated: 56 minutes ago. |. Each year, Melissa Owen coordinates a 45-mile long cleanup of...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Tempe police arrest man who took child’s phone, swam in lake

PHOENIX — Police arrested a man on Friday after he stole a child’s cellphone, struck an officer and leaped into Tempe Town Lake authorities said. Officers responded to a disturbance call at approximately 2:45 p.m. near the 600 block of Tempe Town Lake to reports of a man acting violently toward pedestrians, the Tempe Police Department said in a press release.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Main Street tailgate in Old Town Scottsdale

House fire in central Phoenix consumes home while fire crews contain flames. A house fire in central Phoenix burned its way through most of the home as firefighters work to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Southwest led all U.S. airlines in canceled...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy