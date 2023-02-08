Read full article on original website
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Fastest defender to 70 in 33 years
Karlsson picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-1 loss to the Panthers. The assist gave Karlsson 70 points on the season. He's the fastest NHL defenseman to hit the 70-point plateau in 33 years and the fourth to that mark in 53 games or fewer. That puts Karlsson in the class of -- sit down -- Bobby Orr, Paul Coffey and Denis Potvin. He's on track for 108 points this season, which would obliterate his previous career mark of 82 in as many games, set in 2015-16.
Rangers' Vladimir Tarasenko: Traded to New York
Tarasenko was sent to the Rangers from the Blues on Thursday, along with Niko Mikkola, in exchange for Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, a 2023 conditional first-round pick and 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. Tarasenko has scored just 10 goals in 38 games this season and could miss the 30-goal threshold for...
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: In full-contact jersey Thursday
O'Reilly (foot) is practicing in full equipment Thursday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com. O'Reilly suffered a broken foot Dec. 31 and has yet to play in the calendar year, a span of 14 games. O'Reilly has had a tough go of it this season, with 10 goals and 16 points, along with a horrendous minus-28 rating this season. He is in the final year of a seven-year, $52.5 million deal and could get dealt before the March 5 trade deadline, if the Blues and O'Reilly cannot come to an agreement on a new contract.
Pirates' Caleb Smith: Lands deal with Pirates
Smith (elbow) signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Pirates on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Smith pitched nearly exclusively out of Arizona's bullpen in 2022 and posted a 4.11 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 70 frames. He also surrendered 5.0 BB/9 and 1.8 HR/9, which led to him being DFA'd by the Diamondbacks in November. Smith will fight for a low-leverage role in the Pirates' bullpen during spring training.
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Questionable to debut Friday
Conley (trade pending) is questionable to make his Timberwolves debut on Friday. Once he passes his physical, the veteran figures to start at the vacated point guard spot made available by the Wolves dealing D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers in the three-team trade that brought Conley from Utah. With Minnesota, Conley should continue focusing on distribution, as he's averaging a career-high 7.7 assists per game and is joining a team with a potent scorer in Anthony Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) will eventually return. Fantasy managers rostering Conley should have no concerns about his value.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Has strong second half
Jokic finished Thursday's 115-104 loss to the Magic with 29 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes. Jokic got off to a bit of a slow start Thursday, knocking down just one of five shot attempts in the first quarter, though he still entered the break on pace for yet another triple-double with seven points, seven boards and five assists. The reigning MVP was much more efficient in the second half, going 7-of-11 from the field for 22 points while adding five rebounds and two assists as the Nuggets suffered an upset loss in Orlando. Jokic has now recorded double-digit rebounds in five straight games, though he did see his streak of four consecutive triple-doubles come to an end Thursday.
