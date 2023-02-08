Read full article on original website
Related
OilPrice.com
U.S. Company Strikes Oil Off Suriname Coast
APA Corporation has struck oil offshore Suriname in a deposit that could hold more than 200 million barrels in reserves. APA Corp. partners with TotalEnergies in Suriname, with a 50:50 split of the stakes in the project. So far, the two have drilled two appraisal wells and another two are scheduled for drilling in the block that the two companies are exploring.
OilPrice.com
Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil
Constant accusations of knowing the effects of their products on the environment and lawsuits have become constant companions of oil companies in the last few years. The successes that activists have had—such as Friends of the Earth’s court win that obliged Shell to cut its emissions by 45 percent—have been celebrated loudly and globally.
OilPrice.com
Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices
Despite continued rate rises from the US Federal Reserve, gold prices are recovering as other central banks around the world buy up the precious metal and investors foresee softer rate hikes. Prices have been propped up by robust purchasing from central banks across fast-growing economies including China, India and Turkey,...
OilPrice.com
Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share
China’s oil demand is rising with the reopening from Covid restrictions after nearly three years. The initial demand trend suggests a reopening in fits and starts, but analysts say that it will be China that will account for half of this year’s global oil demand growth, with total world oil demand reaching a record.
OilPrice.com
U.S. ESG Funds Suffer Disastrous Fourth Quarter In 2022
Sustainable investment funds and ETFs booked outflows of $6.2 billion in the last quarter of 2022, reducing the net inflows for the year to $3 billion, a report by Morningstar has found. The final net result was made possible by massive inflows of some $10.2 billion made during the first...
OilPrice.com
Oil Prices Continue To Slide On Rising US, EU Inventories
After rebounding by some 5% earlier this week on China demand recovery optimism, crude oil prices have shed over 1% on Thursday, following U.S. inventory data showing increasing stockpiles. At 12.24 p.m. EST, Brent crude was trading down 1.09% on the day at $84.16 per barrel, while WTI was trading...
OilPrice.com
Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100 Until December
Goldman Sachs still expects Brent Crude prices to hit $100 per barrel this year, but only in December compared to earlier expectations of $100 oil as soon as mid-2023, the bank said in a new note in which it cut its average Brent price to $92 a barrel this year from $98.
OilPrice.com
Total Puts Investment In $50 Billion Hydrogen Project On Hold
French TotalEnergies is putting on hold its plans to take a 25% stake in embattled Adani Group’s $50-billion hydrogen project, pending what it has called “clarity” over recent allegations that have caused Adan’s stock to plunge and even led to anti-government street protests in India. As...
OilPrice.com
Exxon Unveils New Trading Division To Compete With Shell And BP
Exxon Mobil shares are rebounding back towards record highs this morning after The Wall Street Journal reports that the giant energy company will be combining business units as part of a continuing corporate reorganization that will cut costs and trim some jobs. After recently posting a record profit in 2022...
OilPrice.com
Investment Group Presses European Banks To Stop Funding Oil And Gas Projects
Nonprofit ShareAction has urged five large European banks to stop funding oil and gas projects, warning they will jeopardize the transition to low-carbon energy if they do not. Per a Reuters report, the responsible investment group sent letters to Barclays, Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, and Societe Generale, in...
OilPrice.com
EU Pledges To Respond To U.S. And Chinese Clean Tech Subsidies
The European Union must preserve its competitiveness in clean technology manufacturing and will take decisive steps to keep Europe in the lead in the industry in the face of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and massive subsidies in China, the leaders of the bloc agreed in talks late on Thursday and early Friday.
OilPrice.com
Has Natural Gas Finally Bottomed Out?
A few weeks ago, I had a go at catching the falling knife that is natural gas right now. For all of two trading days it looked like that might have been a good call as natty popped around 10%, but then it quickly resumed its drop…. As I have...
OilPrice.com
Fraud Findings Force Trafigura To Fire Head Of Nickel And Cobalt Trading
The global nickel trading market is once again in the spotlight. Having been at the epicenter of a massive short-squeeze that almost shuttered the London Metal Exchange (and remains mired in litigation), Bloomberg reports that the nickel market has been rocked once again as one of the world's largest commodity traders, Trafigura Group, is facing more than half a billion dollars in losses after discovering metal cargoes it bought didn’t contain the metal they were supposed to.
OilPrice.com
Permian Oil Production Could Surge By 500,000 Bpd This Year
The Permian Basin struggled to return to 2019 production levels last year, but a surprise spike in output in January pushed it over the threshold. Plains All American Pipeline is predicting that Permian production could soar by 500,000 bpd this year. Other U.S. basins have not seen the uptick in...
OilPrice.com
U.S. Oil Drilling Activity Picks Up Amid Rising Crude Prices
The total number of total active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 2 this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published on Friday. The total rig count rose to 761 this week—126 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2022 and 314 rigs lower than the rig count at the beginning of 2019, prior to the pandemic.
OilPrice.com
Carbon Capture Is Coming Under Fire For Underperforming
Carbon capture and storage technology has exploded in recent years, with oil and gas companies seeing it as a way to decarbonize the industry. Critics argue that the CCS industry has continuously overstated its impact and underperformed, with shortcomings in both technology and the regulatory framework. Climate activists are now...
OilPrice.com
The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023
In what is set to be the first major supply disruption of 2023, Russia has announced a 500,000 bpd voluntary production cut due to growing pressure from price caps and embargoes. Oilprice Alert: Whether you are new to the oil and gas industry or an energy market veteran, you will...
OilPrice.com
Researchers Look To Turn Decommissioned Mines Into Batteries
Researchers are studying a new energy storage technique using decommissioned mines. The technique called Underground Gravity Energy Storage aims to turn abandoned mines into long-term energy storage solutions. The deeper and broader the mineshaft, the more power can be extracted from the plant, and the larger the mine, the higher...
OilPrice.com
Oil Markets Balance Fed Fears With Chinese Demand Optimism
April West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures edged lower on Thursday but were then pushed higher on Friday morning by a surprise announcement that Russia would cut production in March. The catalysts behind the selling pressure on Thursday were an easing of the supply destruction premium after oil infrastructure appeared...
OilPrice.com
The Inevitable Battery Metal Supply Squeeze Could Be Closer Than We Thought
The electric vehicle boom has sparked a run on battery metals. Demand for lithium, nickel, and cobalt is expected to soar by 80% by the end of the decade. Recycling is a partial solution to alleviate critical mineral supply but will fall short of meeting the high levels of demand until around the 2030s.
Comments / 0