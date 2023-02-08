ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Rutgers falls to Illinois on the road

Rutgers came out strong against Illinois but a second-half scoring drought did the Scarlet Knights in. A failure to score for a 10-minute stretch led to Rutgers' demise in a 69-60 loss to the Illini. The loss drops Rutgers to 16-9 and 8-6 in Big Ten play. Here is a closer look at how it went down.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball loss to Illinois

For more than half the game today, it looked like Rutgers would gain a tough road victory against Illinois. But a second-half scoring drought that last 10 minutes was the breaking point for Rutgers in a 69-60 loss to Illinois. The loss is Rutgers' second straight and drops the season record to 16-9 and 8-6 in the Big Ten. The good news is Rutgers controlled the game for more than a half before Illinois ran off a 19-0 run.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

'He plays with no fear': Dainja helps Illini overcome Omoruyi, No. 24 Rutgers

CHAMPAIGN — There were spins and dunks, hook shots and blocks. In whatever way Dain Dainja wanted to impact the game, he found a way/. And he knew it was coming. Dainja is no stranger to Rutgers big man Cliff Omoruyi, one of the top big men in the Big Ten. The two matched up here or there on the AAU circuit when the top prospects crossed paths en route to college basketball. Dainja felt confident about those games. Then again, Dainja is confident about everything right now.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Villanova vs Seton Hall preview

The Match-Up: Villanova (11-13 overall, 5-8 Big East, #67 kenpom, 85 Net) takes on Seton Hall (15-10 overall, 8-6 Big East, #57 kenpom, 59 Net) on Saturday evening at the Wells Fargo. Pirate Coach, Shaheen Holloway is in his first season at Seton Hall. The Pirates best wins this season are a road win at Rutgers, a neutral court victory over Memphis and a Big East home win over UConn. The only bad loss for Seton Hall was on a neutral court against Siena. Half of the Pirates' Big East conference losses have come on the road.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
247Sports

Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders’ ultimate goal is within reach at Super Bowl LVII

Late on a Friday night in April 2019, a group of reporters crowded around a telephone at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia. Miles Sanders, who the Philadelphia Eagles had drafted earlier in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, was on the line from his party in Pittsburgh, where he was celebrating the next stage of his career with friends and family.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
428K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy