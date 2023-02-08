CHAMPAIGN — There were spins and dunks, hook shots and blocks. In whatever way Dain Dainja wanted to impact the game, he found a way/. And he knew it was coming. Dainja is no stranger to Rutgers big man Cliff Omoruyi, one of the top big men in the Big Ten. The two matched up here or there on the AAU circuit when the top prospects crossed paths en route to college basketball. Dainja felt confident about those games. Then again, Dainja is confident about everything right now.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO