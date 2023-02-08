Read full article on original website
Polygon
Pizza Tower is paradise for Wario freaks
I simply cannot believe Pizza Tower is as good as it is. I don’t mean to doubt the skill of Tour De Pizza, the small studio behind the wacked-out platformer — it’s just that, in my experience, a retro-inspired indie title of this scope normally has some ambitious element that doesn’t quite land.
Polygon
Mini Metroidvania Ascent captures the joy of the genre in 30 minutes
When it comes to introducing folks to the Metroidvania genre, you could throw someone into the deep end with Hollow Knight or you could just offer them a bite-size re-creation that captures the magic without an enormous time commitment. Behold Ascent, a freeware indie game made by Johan Peitz that gives you all the thrills of a complete Metroidvania in just 30 minutes.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players awkwardly ask developers to let them make their characters more white
One half of the world is currently advocating Hogwarts Legacy while the other half tries to boycott it, but amidst the maelstrom of controversy that afflicts everything that has to do with the Wizarding World these days, a few players are realizing something off-putting about the game’s character creator.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Will Be More Expensive Than You Thought
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is slated to release on Nintendo Switch on May 12th, and when it does, it seems that the game will cost a bit more than most games on the system. The game's official page on the Nintendo eShop was updated tonight with a $69.99 price point, putting ...
Hogwarts Legacy becomes biggest single-player game ever on Twitch
First day of early access sets a new record.
What does Hogwarts Legacy wand flexibility do?
You can adjust your wand's qualities, from flexibility to core, but what difference does it make?
PlayStation unveils Hogwarts Legacy PS5 controller designed by artists who worked on the game
The DualSense controller has been designed specifically for the game
wegotthiscovered.com
If you’re boycotting ‘Hogwarts Legacy’, a great new magical game with good politics is right here waiting for you
So you’re disgusted by J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, don’t want to support her financially, are putting your money where your mouth is, and skipping Hogwarts Legacy. Good for you, the world needs fewer hypocrites. This is no small sacrifice if you’re a die-hard Harry Potter fan. Hogwarts Legacy...
Hogwarts Legacy Developer Reveals Why There Are No Romance Options
The team behind Hogwarts Legacy has explained why there are no romance options in the game. Hogwarts Legacy is a big new RPG set in the Harry Potter universe and with that comes a lot of expectations. Players want to create their own witch or wizard (which they can) and attend classes (which they can) ...
Polygon
Switch owners are getting Game Boy Advance games, thank goodness
Nintendo surprise added a boatload of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games to Nintendo Switch, during the Nintendo Direct on Wednesday. It’s welcome news, because porting over games from the Game Boy Advance will bring one of Nintendo’s finest catalogues of games onto one of the company’s most popular consoles.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Loving New Free GTA-Style Game
PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 seem to be loving February's free PS Plus games, and, in particular, Mafia: Definitive Edtion. If you're yearning for GTA 6, there aren't many games to hold you over. With the new Saints Row being a bust, there really is only GTA 5 and Mafia: Definitive Edition. There ...
Polygon
Do you love Psychonauts 2? Here’s a 32-part documentary about it
If 100-percenting Psychonauts 2 for the seventh time seems like a daunting task, worry not: 2 Players Productions has you covered with a free 32-episode documentary. Double Fine PsychOdyssey follows the acclaimed studio throughout the development of 2021’s psychedelic platformer, offering a further glimpses into the “passion, humor, and heartbreak of game development.” All 32 episodes are available on Double Fine’s YouTube channel right now — some are as short as 19 minutes, while longer episodes, like “The Amnesia Fortnight Movie,” are closer to two hours long.
Konami's New Nintendo Switch and PS4 Stealth Release Costs Just 99 Cents
During yesterday's Nintendo Direct presentation, a number of new video games were revealed for Nintendo Switch, and some of them even released that same day. Obviously Metroid Prime was the biggest of these, but Konami also released WBSC eBaseball Power Pros, the latest in the company's popular baseball franchise. The title was announced yesterday, and ...
New Xbox Deal Giving Away Free Games
A new Xbox store deal is giving away free games, but of course, there is a catch. The Xbox store isn't exactly known for its sales or deals. While Steam remains the king of sales and deals, the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop are slowly but surely closing the gap. The Xbox store, not so ...
Polygon
How to make a rhythm game for people who have no rhythm
My entire life, I have experienced one crucial block to fully enjoying rhythm games: I have no rhythm. That hasn’t stopped me from giving it the old college try, though. For years, I’ve suffered through subpar Guitar Hero performances and B-rank scores on Dance Dance Revolution games. Enter Hi-Fi Rush, a game that blends the hacking and slashing of a 3D action game with rhythmic fighting. Hi-Fi Rush is fun regardless of how attuned your internal metronome is. I sat down with Hi-Fi Rush director John Johanas to ask him: Just exactly how do you make a rhythm game for those who have no rhythm?
Polygon
In Metroid Dread, Samus is an action hero — in Metroid Prime, she’s a scientist
You don’t need me to recommend Metroid Prime Remastered to you. (If you do, please direct yourself to Maddy Myers’ distillation of the series.) If video games can be said to have a canon, Metroid Prime, originally released on GameCube in 2002, is certainly among the established greats. There are countless reasons why the game remains relevant — its world design, the atmospheric score, that classic Metroid magic — but in playing the beautiful remastered version on Nintendo Switch, which Nintendo surprise-dropped during February’s Nintendo Direct, I have a renewed appreciation for its inquisitive and empathetic incarnation of Samus Aran.
Digital Trends
Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers: how they work and eligible games
After disappearing from the store in 2019, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers have returned to the eShop. These vouchers are a great value to those who are active Switch users and purchase a lot of their games digitally via the Nintendo online shop. By purchasing a voucher, players are able to browse a constantly expanding selection of Switch games, including many high-profile first-party titles such as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and use their vouchers to purchase games. In addition, they can also be used to preorder upcoming titles.
New Steam Top-Seller Achieves Rare Feat
The latest top-selling game on Valve's Steam platform for PC is accomplishing a feat that is rarely seen. For those that follow sales data on Steam regularly, Valve's Steam Deck is almost always the highest-selling item on the marketplace. The reason for this is because Steam tracks sales data based on revenue earned. Considering that ...
Nintendo Switch Sale Makes One of the Best Games Just $1.99
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made one of the greatest games on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED just $1.99. That's cheaper than a 10-pack of pencil erasers on Amazon, and as cheap as anything on the Nintendo eShop right now. You can't buy much for $2, let alone a hall-of-fame ...
Nintendo Responds to Fan Concerns Over Future $70 Switch Games
Nintendo has released new messages responding to fan concerns about future Switch games being $70. Within the past day, Nintendo confirmed that its biggest release of 2023, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, would retail for $69.99. And while this is a price that has become somewhat common on PlayStation 5 and Xbox ...
