ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

65-year-old man hit, killed by car while crossing Kalamazoo road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 65-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Kalamazoo Friday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the crash happened before 7 p.m. We’re told the Kalamazoo resident was trying to cross the road when he was hit. An exact...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Man hurt in Grand Rapids shooting near Garfield Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street. https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A. We’re told the victim is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. Follow FOX...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man shot, hurt in afternoon Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Horton Ave. SE. Details are scarce at this point. The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation. This...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Police identify man killed in Wyoming shooting, no arrests yet

WYOMING, MI -- Police have identified a 30-year-old man shot and killed outside a Wyoming apartment as Devin McDonald. Wyoming police found McDonald dead after responding to the Pinery Woods Apartments, in the 2200 block of Michael Avenue SW, on a report of shots fired about 1:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
WYOMING, MI
Fox17

Police: pedestrian killed in East Beltline crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are on scene near Woodland Mall in Kentwood after a pedestrian was hit by a car. Following a reported crash at East Beltline and 28th Street, police have established a heavy presence in the area. Police told FOX 17 a person was crossing the road...
KENTWOOD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy