Fox17
65-year-old man hit, killed by car while crossing Kalamazoo road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 65-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Kalamazoo Friday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the crash happened before 7 p.m. We’re told the Kalamazoo resident was trying to cross the road when he was hit. An exact...
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man died after he was shot in Grand Rapids on Friday, Feb. 10. Grand Rapids Police responded around 10:50 p.m. to reports of a shooting on Butterworth Street SW near Straight Avenue SW, a news release said. Officers found a man who had been...
GRPD: One dead following shooting
Grand Rapids Police say one man is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids Friday night. A man is in custody after a witness stopped him while he was trying to run away
Sheriff’s deputies tracking suspect in drive-by shooting, police chase
KENT COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies on Friday, Feb. 10, are looking for a drive-by shooting suspect who led police on a pursuit. Police have a large presence in the area of Meddler Avenue NE between 18 Mile Road and 19 Mile Road in Spencer Township. Police have...
Suspect in drive-by shooting arrested after high-speed chase with police
KENT COUNTY, MI – Charges are pending against a man who led police on a high-speed pursuit after a drive-by shooting, Kent County sheriff’s deputies said. The suspect, a 28-year-old Gowen man, was arrested and police are interviewing a woman for possible involvement in the alleged crime on Friday, Feb. 10.
Man shot in neck in Southeast Grand Rapids, but injury not life-threatening
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man was shot in the neck in Southeast Grand Rapids, but police say the injury is not life-threatening. Police responded to the 2200 block of Horton Avenue SE at 3:38 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 for the shooting. It wasn’t immediately clear if police were looking...
30-year-old man shot and killed, 2 injured in Wyoming
At least one person was shot at an apartment building in Wyoming, police say.
Fox17
Man hurt in Grand Rapids shooting near Garfield Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street. https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A. We’re told the victim is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. Follow FOX...
Deputies: Man arrested in Kent City shooting; no injuries
A suspect in a shooting in Kent City was arrested after an hourslong search in northern Kent County Friday morning.
1 arrested following break-in in Park Township
One person is in custody following a Saturday break-in in Park Township.
Kalamazoo teen hospitalized for gunshot wound
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 17-year-old was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.
Man shot, hurt in afternoon Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Horton Ave. SE. Details are scarce at this point. The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation. This...
‘Hopefully I don’t die’: Kent City man shaken after suspect shot at his home
The Kent County Sheriff's Office said the 28-year-old suspect will be arraigned on Monday, Feb. 13.
Police identify man killed in Wyoming shooting, no arrests yet
WYOMING, MI -- Police have identified a 30-year-old man shot and killed outside a Wyoming apartment as Devin McDonald. Wyoming police found McDonald dead after responding to the Pinery Woods Apartments, in the 2200 block of Michael Avenue SW, on a report of shots fired about 1:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
Fox17
Police: pedestrian killed in East Beltline crash
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are on scene near Woodland Mall in Kentwood after a pedestrian was hit by a car. Following a reported crash at East Beltline and 28th Street, police have established a heavy presence in the area. Police told FOX 17 a person was crossing the road...
Police: Person hit, killed by Kentwood hit-and-run
A pedestrian was hit and killed by two cars in Kentwood Tuesday evening, police say.
Missing mother’s clothes found near her burned truck, blood evidence inside vehicle: Sheriff
Authorities are now investigating the disappearance of Michigan mother Heather Mae Kelley as a homicide after officers found her truck burned out with blood evidence inside the vehicle, Kalamazoo Sheriff Richard Fuller announced in a press conference Wednesday. Local officials previously said that Kelley, 35, was last seen on Dec....
Man killed, woman injured in shooting at Wyoming apartment complex
KENT COUNTY, MI - A young man was killed Friday, Feb. 10, in a shooting at a Wyoming apartment complex. A woman was also shot and another woman suffered other injuries. Their injuries were not life-threatening, Wyoming police Capt. Timothy Pols said. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. at Pinery...
Jackknifed semi-truck restricts southbound US-31
A crash and fuel spill closed a lane of US-31 in Norton Shores Thursday afternoon, backing up traffic.
Two arrested after detective spots drug deal in South Haven Walmart parking lot
Two people are in custody after a detective saw a drug deal take place in the South Haven Walmart parking lot.
