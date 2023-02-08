ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Fresno County emergency declaration comes to an end

By Katherine Phillips
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33mNfL_0kgP5uGg00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors let the county’s hospital emergency declaration come to an end during Tuesday’s board meeting.

However, health officials and supervisors both say the issues that caused the county to enter a state of emergency are still ongoing.

“Although I am supporting removing the state of emergency, we’ve got a serious problem in our hospital systems in Fresno County and the Central Valley,” District 2 supervisor Steve Brandau said.

In the midst of a surge of flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases in January, the supervisors unanimously voted to enter a state of emergency for Fresno County’s hospitals. While the viruses we’re part of the issue, supervisors and health officials from Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center we’re concerned about the impending closure of Madera Community Hospital, coupled with ongoing staffing and overcrowding issues at CRMC. They had hoped the emergency declaration would draw attention from state and federal leaders.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fresno County declares state of local emergency, tridemic

Director of the Fresno County Department of Public Health David Luchini told the supervisors even with the spread of those viruses slowing down, hospitals in Fresno County are still full.

“We’ve got a lot of health issues in this community and it puts a lot of pressure on these hospitals, and it’s not gonna go away.  I think this emergency declaration assisted us in getting the attention of the state. There’s a lot of attention at the state level about what’s going on in this region, especially when they hear from the hospitals about the reimbursement rates,” Luchini said.

Luchini also said compared to other regions in California, more patients in Fresno County rely on Medicare or Medi-Cal, rather than private insurance companies. Private companies pay hospitals higher rates, so when patients aren’t privately insured, hospitals lose money.

Those financial issues are valley wide. A few months ago representatives from Kaweah Health in Tulare County reached out to state officials notifying them of their own money problems. And in the weeks since the emergency declaration was put in place, Madera County’s Madera Community Hospital officially shut down in January with little notice. That closure brought even more patients to the shrinking number of available beds in Fresno County.

RELATED: ‘A dire situation’: Visalia hospital boss’ open letter to Newsom MORE: Local state of emergency declared ahead of Madera hospital closure

“Today in the hospital almost half of our nurses are operating at what we call crisis ratios,” Chief Operating Officer for CRMC Robyn Gonzales said.

The supervisors did ultimately allow the declaration to expire, saying state leaders are taking notice. CRMC’s Dr. Danielle Campagne said she agrees, the declaration had to end eventually, but she wants the public to know, the issues are still there.

“If you continue the declaration for a year or two years, it’s not going to change, but we do have this crisis that’s continuing.  I kind of feel like we’re this pot of water boiling, and every once in a while we boil over, and right now it’s just boiling,” she said.

In just a few weeks at the end of February, the California state health emergency concerning COVID-19 is set to end. CRMC warns this will only make the issues they’re experiencing now worse. Gonzales said without the state emergency they’ll have fewer resources from the state and less flexibility, such as no longer being able to use nurses with out-of-state licenses, and having to do away with using tents for patient surges.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Experts warn of drug in California resistant to Narcan

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new drug that is incredibly lethal could soon appear in the valley. Experts say it’s up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl and has already made rounds on San Francisco streets. The drug is called Isotonitazene, or simply ‘ISO’. The interim health officer for the Fresno County Department […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This week is National Marriage Week in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County declared at its most recent Board of Supervisors meeting that the week of February 7 until February 14 is National Marriage Week in the County of Fresno. The declaration on Tuesday follows the establishment of National Marriage Week which was adopted in the United States in 2010. The resolution […]
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Small swarm of earthquakes shakes Fresno County

COALINGA, Calif. (FOX26) — A small swarm of earthquakes rattled near Coalinga in Fresno County early Thursday morning. The first was a magnitude 2.6 at 2:08 a.m. east of Coalinga. It was followed up by a 3.3m at 2:13, a 2.7m at 2:19, and a 2.7 at 2:46. The...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Watch: Caltrans Video of Fagbule Glass House Fire

Using Caltran video obtained via a Public Records Act request filed by GV Wire senior reporter David Taub, I edited this fast-paced look at the Fagbule Glass House Fire that broke out on Jan. 29, 2023, across from the Manchester Mall in central Fresno. The edited video condenses 25 minutes...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Taggers Damage Renzi Artwork at Burned Building in Central Fresno

What a fire could not do, vandals have. Taggers defaced artwork created by famed Fresno artist Clement Renzi sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. The 288-clay tile piece entitled “A Day in the Park,” was on the side of the Fagbule Glass House. The abandoned building burned down on Jan. 30. All that remained was the art relief, which was untouched. Demolition crews knocked down the building, save for the wall containing the artwork, facing Shields Avenue by Highway 41, across the street from the Manchester Center.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis Unified, Fresno PD address concerning threats

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Wednesday evening officials with Fresno Police and the Clovis Unified School District held a meeting for parents to receive updates on the lockdowns disrupting Clovis West High School and Fort Washington Elementary School.  Three times in the past week, both schools have been placed on lockdowns following threatening calls about […]
FRESNO, CA
newsnationnow.com

Ring video shows events of California ‘cartel-style massacre’

VISALIA, Calif. (NewsNation) — A week after two people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of six people in Goshen, California, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office released the Ring doorbell footage of events police are calling a “cartel-style massacre.”. In the video, 16-year-old Alissa Parraz...
GOSHEN, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

DA: State should not have allowed Selma cop killer suspect’s early release

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In conversation with KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian for Sunday Morning Matters, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp questioned how the suspect in the Selma police shooting, Nathaniel Dixon, was released early from prison after only serving 565 days of a five-year, four-month sentence. DA Smittcamp...
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overdose, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an alleged overdose in Southwest Fresno Thursday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 8:00 p.m., they received a call regarding two people who overdosed on Holly and Lorena avenues. Officials state EMS was the first to […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno man charged with murder for fatal DUI

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Murder charges have been filed against a repeat impaired driver for a crash that happened while fleeing from a traffic stop in Fresno on Wednesday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. Court documents state that on Wednesday evening, 40-year-old Andrew Calderon was stopped by officers for vehicle code violations. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis West briefly on shelter-in-place

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis West High School and Fort Washington Elementary were briefly on a shelter-in-place Thursday morning, according to Clovis Unified. CUSD says around 8:00 a.m. they were notified that law enforcement had received another non-credible, threatening phone call similar to those received previously.  The call came in before class started and the […]
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Fourth Hoax Call Aims at Clovis West. How the School Responded.

Clovis West High School was the target of yet-another phone call threat Thursday morning, the fourth in five days. The call came before 8 a.m. and before the start of classes at the northeast Fresno high school, spokeswoman Kelly Avants said. Law enforcement quickly determined it to be a hoax...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno City Councilmember announces candidacy for supervisor

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilman Luis Chavez announced his candidacy for Fresno County Board of Supervisors District 3 on Wednesday. Chavez released the following statement. “After much deliberation with my family and members of the community across central and south Fresno, I believe we deserve a strong, responsive advocate on the Fresno County […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy