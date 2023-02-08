ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

IRS urges millions of taxpayers to delay filing

By Alix Martichoux, Jeremy Tanner
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RnJsh_0kgP5rcV00

(NEXSTAR) – The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes.

“There are a variety of state programs that distributed these payments in 2022 and the rules surrounding them are complex,” the IRS said in a statement . “We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week.”

The IRS said it is “aware of questions” surrounding the relief efforts that were crafted by states in different ways and under different rules.

When can you expect your tax refund?

In California, for instance, residents who met the income, filing status and dependent requirements received checks ranging from $200 to $1,050 as part of the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR).

A spokesperson for the Franchise Tax Board (FTB) told Nexstar that as far as California state taxes are concerned, the MCTR is not taxable income, but noted that it “may be considered federal income,” leaving taxpayers in limbo and without official guidance from the IRS. According to the FTB, the refunds have benefitted more than 31 million California taxpayers and their dependents.

These pandemic tax benefits have dried up for parents

In Illinois, qualifying residents received one-time payments of up to $700 under the Illinois Family Relief Plan. Making matters more complicated, the checks consisted of two different rebates: one for individual income tax and another for property tax.

“For taxpayers uncertain about the taxability of their state payments, the IRS recommends they wait until additional guidance is available or consult with a reputable tax professional,” the IRS advised.

Why you owe taxes this year: Experts explain key changes

The two states are among 19 total that issued some type of special rebate or payment in 2022, according to the Associated Press. The full list consists of Alaska, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.

“While this is unusual, this kind of determination in the middle of tax season isn’t unprecedented,” Adam Brewer, a tax attorney with AB Tax Law in San Diego, tells Nexstar. “In 2021, the IRS exempted the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits received in 2020 after many Taxpayers had already filed their income taxes and reported the income as taxable. This mid-tax season rule change may be following that precedent.”

“We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week,” the IRS said in the statement, adding that the agency doesn’t recommend trying to call the IRS or amending a previously filed 2022 return before guidance is issued.

Addy Bink contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Ohio woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – Two separate accidents, five minutes apart, resulted in one death, three injuries and a one-mile closure of Interstate 70 West early Thursday morning. Just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning a person who was examining an accident on I-70 westbound, was struck by a car and died. The incident happened at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Repeat offender arrested for drug possession in Ohio

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A narcotics investigation concluded leading to the arrest of two people, including one repeat-offender, accused of selling and using drugs in Bucyrus. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amanda Hill and Robert Bowersock on the 900 block of Sherman Street, however the sheriff’s office said Hill was the target of the […]
BUCYRUS, OH
WDTN

63-year-old Ohio man sentenced for raping 11-year-old girl

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old Pike County man has plead guilty to raping an 11-year-old girl. Tony Bowling, 63, entered a plea of guilty on Tuesday and accepted a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 15 years in prison, according to the Pike County Court of Common Pleas. Bowling was arrested after […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Kate Bedingfield to depart as White House communications director

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield will leave her role at the end of the month, the administration announced Friday. Bedingfield, a longtime Biden aide dating back to his time as vice president, will be replaced by Ben LaBolt, who served as an Obama White House press official and most recently joined the Biden administration […]
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
WDTN

Democrats prop up Harris, Clinton for 2024 if Biden doesn’t run: poll

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton trails only Vice President Harris in a hypothetical 2024 Democratic primary survey without President Biden, topping a field that includes both new names and familiar faces. In the poll of 2,194 people, Harris topped a Democratic field without Biden with 32 percent support. Clinton, who has run for president […]
GEORGIA STATE
WDTN

PHOTOS: Trees downed in the Miami Valley

According to a Facebook post by Harrison Township, at least eight areas are dealing with fallen trees. One tree at the intersection of Harding Avenue and Polk Boulevard was uprooted, sending branches across the road.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Fear of domestic violence surges as emergency SNAP benefits end

"At the beginning of the pandemic, the maximum amount was given to families regardless of income. So everyone got the amount of SNAP they would get if they had no income. And at the end of February, that ends and they go back to their pre-pandemic amount," Miranda Armstead, a rural advocate with the YWCA, said.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Man accused of armed robbery at Ohio Speedway

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man they say held up a Speedway store clerk in Whitehall at gunpoint and stole cash. According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, police went to the Speedway gas station in the 4700 block of East Broad Street about 2 a.m. Jan. 20 after reports of a […]
WHITEHALL, OH
WDTN

WDTN

44K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy