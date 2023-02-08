National NBA analyst: Hawks are short on chemistry, but talent is there

The Atlanta Hawks sit at 27-28 and are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, nowhere close to what was expected of them this season. With a trade deadline approaching Thursday, the question has to be asked if moves need to be made.

Brian Geltzeiler, who is a host for NBA TV and SiriusXM NBA Radio, shared the opinions of an outside national analyst on what's gone wrong with the Hawks so far.

"When I look at them (Hawks) there's definitely a chemistry issue. There's a lot of talent on this team, and I don't know the talent has meshed this year as well as to be expected," explains Geltzeiler. "There's pieces, but for whatever reason it's had a problem gelling and sometimes you have to look at the top. I do wonder if Trae Young is the right kind of star to be the lead piece on a team with this much talent under him. Young is playing his own game on a team where other guys are much more willing to play team basketball."

The NBA Trade Deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday and the Hawks have been much-discussed. But it's still unknown if they will pull any moves to make some changes and if those changes are minor or major.

