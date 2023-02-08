Simple, but not easy: After rejecting basketball for years, Zach Edey's Zen-like approach made him unstoppable

Read full article on original website
Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery Praises Purdue Basketball's Unselfishness
No. 1 Purdue basketball had five players score in double figures to take down Iowa 87-73 on Thursday night at Mackey Arena. Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery talked about the team's selfless approach during his postgame press conference.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s basketball sells out Assembly Hall for rivalry matchup against Purdue
No. 2 Indiana women’s basketball announced the sellout of general admission tickets ahead of its Feb. 19 matchup against Purdue, according to an IU Athletics press release. Fresh off a record crowd of 13,046 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, next Sunday’s matchup will mark the first time Indiana women’s basketball has ever sold out Assembly Hall.
Purdue Shows Respect for Patrick McCaffery's Decision to Address Mental Health
Iowa junior forward Patrick McCaffery took an indefinite leave of absence in early January to address his mental health. After missing six scheduled matchups, he returned to the floor to help the Hawkeyes in their current three-game win streak ahead of a matchup with No. 1 Purdue on Thursday at Mackey Arena.
chatsports.com
BRIEF: Indiana Women’s Basketball Purdue Game Sold Out
Earlier this morning it was announced that Indiana women’s basketball’s 2/19 home finale versus Purdue has been sold out:. This announcement should come as no surprise to anyone who tuned into #2 Indiana’s 87-78 defeat of #5 Iowa last night. 13,046 fans attended the game, absolutely smashing the previous program single game attendance record of 10,455. The record had already been broken twice this season, and the Senior Day sellout all but guarantees it’ll be shattered at least once more this year.
WTHR
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga excels in sport he only recently took up
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo's Memorial Gymnasium has seen some amazing players come through its doors since it opened in 1949. This season, the talent is off the charts. You can't miss Flory Bidunga, the 6-foot, 9-inch kid with a big smile. He has a ton of talent and potential.
WLFI.com
Brewery, distillery planned for relocated barn near Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A unique project mixing old and new is coming to Squirrel Park in Purdue University's Discovery Park District. Crews recently finished dismantling a century-old barn in Sheridan, Indiana. Purdue Trustee Sonny Beck is donating the barn to be reassembled, board-by-board, near campus. Purdue Research...
Ominous Photos Captured at Indiana State Sanatorium are Hauntingly Beautiful
These photos captured at the abandoned Indiana State Sanatorium are haunting and beautiful. A big thank you to Witt Photography for the photos in this post!. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
High winds cause damage, power outages across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Warning is in effect for counties mainly north of Interstate 70 in central Indiana until 7 p.m. Thursday. This includes Indianapolis to Lafayette and Marion. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 to 60 mph out of the southwest. Just before 5 p.m., AES...
WLFI.com
Lafayette Bed Bath and Beyond store to close
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Bed Bath and Beyond has released another round of store closures. The Lafayette location on State Road 38 East is one of the additional stores set to close. The company released an initial list of 87 store closures last week. Tuesday, the home goods chain...
Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival Announces 2023 Dates
Is it too early to be thinking about Fall? Nope. When it's your favorite time of year, it's never too early. Fall brings so many awesome things into our lives. Fall colors, football, bonfires, cool temperatures, and hoodies. To me, and many, it's the most wonderful time of the year.
WNDU
Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect ask judge for more time, trial delayed
Hearing held on bill to give driving privileges to undocumented citizens. City commissioners approved James Williams’ resignation at a meeting on Monday. Former Rep. Fred Upton's documents meant for Michigan's archives delivered to Ohio State. Upton donated the materials to his alma mater, the University of Michigan in Ann...
WLFI.com
Seven-story developments planned for Levee Plaza
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An urban transformation is coming to Levee Plaza in West Lafayette. Two upcoming developments are the starting point for a new vision for the area. "These projects I think will up the ante a little bit more," says Ryan O'Gara, assistant director of the...
On the Docket: Delphi Murder Mystery
Did Buster Murdaugh make an obscene gesture during Mark Tinsley's testimony? The Think Tank weighs in! (2/10/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
WLFI.com
Driver extricated after semi rollover on I-65
BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Traffic is backed up and moving slowly on I-65 after a semi rolled over into a ditch Wednesday morning. It happened in the northbound lanes near the 179 mile marker. Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers says the driver was extricated from the semi...
Woman found dead in Kokomo suffered trauma, police identify husband as POI
The husband of a woman found dead in a home in Kokomo on Tuesday has been named a person of interest in her death.
WLFI.com
Driver arrested after semi tips over and spills load of grain
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man is in custody after a semi he was driving tipped over and spilled a load of grain. It happened just before 11 a.m. at U.S. 231 and Sagamore Parkway in West Lafayette. A News 18 reporter saw officers handcuff Nicholas Fischbach and...
WLFI.com
Identity of Tippecanoe County Jail inmate who died released
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail who died Monday has been identified. According to Coroner Carrie Costello, 42-yar-old William Stark Jr. of Lafayette died at the Tippecanoe County Jail Monday February 6th. Officials released the name after reaching out to next of kin. The...
Sheriff: Cory man did donuts in Bloomingdale yard before arrest
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man drunkenly used his vehicle to “do donuts” in another person’s yard before officers had to use a stun gun to place him under arrest. That’s according to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, who said deputies arrested Christopher F. Million, 36, of Cory, Monday while responding to a Bloomingdale […]
WHAS 11
Defense asks for trial for Delphi killings suspect Richard Allen to be pushed back
DELPHI, Ind. — The attorneys for Delphi killings suspect Richard Allen are asking a judge for more time and his trial to be delayed. The court filing on Feb. 7 claims the defense has not yet received all the evidence from the state and won't be prepared for a Feb. 17 hearing on whether Allen should continue to be held without bail.
