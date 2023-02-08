ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how many devices the average Apple customer owns and which ones are most popular

By Michael Potuck
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 3 days ago
CIRP is out with an interesting report today that looks at ownership patterns for Apple customers. With Apple having just crossed the milestone of 2 billion active devices for the first time, here’s how many products the average Apple customer owns, how popular iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch are compared to iPhone, and more.

CIRP shared its findings in its latest report titled “The Apple Ecosystem Today.” It’s no surprise that iPhone is the most popular Apple product, but the interesting part of the study is it shows what overlapping ownership looks like for Apple customers between the company’s hero devices – iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

First up, here’s how many Apple customers of those surveyed own each of the four main Apple products.

Almost 90% own iPhone, iPad comes in second with 73% of Apple users having the product, Apple Watch in third beating out Mac at 58%, with 50% of Apple customers having an Apple computer.

It’s fascinating that iPad has become so popular that only 15% fewer customers have it than iPhone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDkW9_0kgP5IAQ00

How many devices does the average Apple user own?

The next two pie graphs are interesting, the big one represents how many of the four main Apple products customers own with the smaller graph showing which product customers own if they only have one Apple device.

Speaking to how enticing the Apple ecosystem is once you jump over that garden wall, CIRP found that almost 60% of Apple users own either three or all four of the main devices.

The smallest group, just under 1/5th of Apple customers own just one product, of which iPhone was by far the most popular.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cnOg8_0kgP5IAQ00

In closing, CIRP highlights how strong Apple’s ecosystem is for creating repeat customers:

“The Apple ecosystem is real and cross-selling works. It is the rare Apple customer who only owns a single Apple hardware device. With iPhone and to a lesser extent iPad as the entry point, Apple has succeeded in gaining device share among its customers.”

9to5Mac

9to5Mac

