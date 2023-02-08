Most people would undeniably consider Alton Brown to be a celebrity chef icon. Well, Alton Brown doesn't actually consider himself a chef and prefers to call himself a cook. He has a long career in television and has written, directed, and starred in numerous shows. According to Biography, he actually decided to attend the New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, Vermont with the intention of creating a cooking show. The show he developed, "Good Eats," was picked up by the Food Network in 1999. Alton Brown said in his book "Good Eats: The Early Years," "I wasn't going to let the fact that I was little more than a hobbyist cook get in the way," per Biography.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO