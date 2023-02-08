Read full article on original website
John Travolta Honors Olivia Newton-John In Super Bowl Ad
Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday, February 12, and already the advertisements are rolling in. The commercials are as much a part of the event as the food, merchandise – oh, and the game. Some are quite famously humorous while others can be very powerfully poignant. This year, John Travolta can be seen in one especially meaningful Super Bowl ad that pays homage to the late, great Olivia Newton-John.
Matthew Perry seen for first time in months following memoir release
Matthew Perry looked disheveled as he stepped out for the first time in months after releasing his tell-all memoir. The “Friends” alum looked exhausted outside his Hidden Hills home after going for a Starbucks run in Los Angeles on Wednesday in new photos obtained by Page Six. The 53-year-old actor was dressed casually in a gray Henley shirt and jeans and was growing out a scruffy beard as he oversaw furniture being delivered to his home. Perry seemed to be handling home renovations. The “Whole Nine Yards” star was last seen out in public back in November when he made an appearance on...
Madonna rocks completely destroyed denim after Grammys 2023 appearance drama
Strike a (double denim) pose. Madonna pushed ripped jeans to the extreme on Instagram Thursday, posing in an epically distressed denim jacket and pants covered from top to bottom in rips and tears. The 64-year-old Queen of Pop credited her shredded duds — which she styled with her usual lacy black bustier and a pair of edgy buckled boots — to Vetements and design duo Fecal Matter, writing over snaps of her look, “Most Definitely Not Sorry.” Madonna’s 2005 song “Sorry” played in the last Instagram Story, with a link to the tune’s music video. The statement-making style moment comes after the “Like a Prayer” hitmaker...
What's Next For Alex Belew After Conquering Hell's Kitchen? - Exclusive Interview
Alex Belew wouldn't change a thing about his "Hell's Kitchen" journey. Why would he? Major spoiler, if you haven't yet watched the finale — he came out on top. The only thing the Southern chef remembers after he opened the most meaningful door handle in culinary competition history — as Belew told Mashed — is that his wife, Sarah, couldn't speak for weeks after the finale because she screamed so hard.
Ben Affleck Proves Dreams Come True In Dunkin' Super Bowl 2023 Ad
This Super Bowl Sunday, Dunkin' will be airing its first Super Bowl ad accompanied by actor Ben Affleck. This has been hinted at over the past week, as Dunkin' has shared cryptic messages on Instagram, such as "Something's Ben Brewing." "We're airing our first-ever Super Bowl ad this year, but you'll have to tune in on Sunday to see what's 'Ben' brewing," chief marketing officer Jill Nelson said (per Good Morning America). This, along with the Instagram posts, is the only information the brand will offer until the commercial airs Sunday, February 12.
John Travolta Reprises 'Grease' Character in 2023 Super Bowl Ad
John Travolta reprised his singing role in the 1978 film Grease for a T-Mobile ad that'll broadcast during the 2023 Super Bowl. He's joined by two stars of the show Scrubs, Zach Braff and Donald Faison, for a parody version of Grease soundtrack selection "Summer Nights." In the one-minute spot...
Kate Middleton's Favorite Salad May Be Viral But Is It Real?
If you have a sneaking fondness for learning all about the royals' food favorites, you already know you've come to the right place since it's a passion we share, as well. We're proud to do so, in fact, since royal food news has been a thing ever since the story leaked out about how King Alfred burned a few loaves of bread back in the 9th century. While Alfred was too busy fleeing from Vikings to work on honing his baking skills, more recent monarchs have been far more focused on their diets.
Alton Brown Is Teasing A New Project With An Ominous Name
Most people would undeniably consider Alton Brown to be a celebrity chef icon. Well, Alton Brown doesn't actually consider himself a chef and prefers to call himself a cook. He has a long career in television and has written, directed, and starred in numerous shows. According to Biography, he actually decided to attend the New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, Vermont with the intention of creating a cooking show. The show he developed, "Good Eats," was picked up by the Food Network in 1999. Alton Brown said in his book "Good Eats: The Early Years," "I wasn't going to let the fact that I was little more than a hobbyist cook get in the way," per Biography.
Hairstylist Does A Variation of 'Scrunch the Crunch' and Watch What Happens
Curls with definition and loads of volume
Woman Makes a Tiny Stack of Pancakes for the Mouse That Lives in Her Wall
This mouse is living the dream!
Nigella Lawson's Go-To Comfort Meal Is Full Of Love
Nigella Lawson is one of the greatest, and most disarming, food celebrities. Known simply as Nigella in her native Britain, Lawson has garnered a great following from her winning combination of sensuality, fun, knowledge, and practical wisdom. As a feature piece in The Guardian put it, Lawson's approach is rooted "in pleasure: the pleasures of cooking, feeding, eating." Paradoxically, with Lawson, the food is a vehicle, rather than the end game. In Lawson-land, food is a metaphor for how to relate to life: experimenting, savoring, sharing, and doing it again.
TikTok Is Eating Oranges In The Shower, But Should You?
Whether or not you personally spend a lot of time on TikTok, you've likely heard about the crazy things that happen on this app. For instance, over the last few months, TikTok has been reeling from the "sink salad" trend. And no, we don't mean salads that have everything in them, like Panera's seriously overpriced Kitchen Sink cookies. We mean salads prepared and served in a sink. Gross.
The Microwave Lesson Maneet Chauhan Learned From Chopped Contestants - Exclusive
Sure, contestants learn a lot from their famous mentors on cooking shows. But have you ever thought about what the mentors learn from the contestants? "Chopped" judge Maneet Chauhan sure has. In an exclusive interview with Mashed at the Sun Food and Wine Fest, the Food Network star explained, "I'm the kind of person who has drawn inspiration from each and every person who I come across ... That is how you grow as an individual."
Tim McGraw Covers Shania Twain's 'You're Still the One' and Shania Loves It: 'So Touching'
Tim McGraw often shares cover songs on his social media accounts, and in his latest edition, he's singing a rendition of Shania Twain's 1998 hit, "You're Still the One." McGraw sang through the firsts verse of the chorus the tune with simple acoustic guitar instrumentation, allowing each note of the committed love song to ring out.
TikTok Has Mixed Feelings About NYC's Ricotta Scrambled Eggs
Though eggs reached record-high prices in 2022, that hasn't stopped enthusiasts of what is often referred to as the "perfect protein" from getting their hands on them. And fortunately, for those who live in New York City, there's a restaurant that specializes in the exact food item. Egg Shop has...
Strawberry Cobbler Dump Cake
Growing up there was nothing like strawberry picking in the summer time and having all those sweet, juicy strawberries to snack on- in addition to the cakes and jams my mom would make from the harvest. I haven’t been to a strawberry patch in decades, but I still love these berries as much as I did when I was a kid. This strawberry cobbler dump cake is as easy as can be and you can make it any time of year since we’re using frozen strawberries.
