California State

CBS San Francisco

Pastor on reparations task force hopes California will make amends for racist acts

SAN FRANCISCO – California's reparations task force is aimed at making amends for racist policies and actions against African-Americans. A San Francisco pastor who is on the panel, the first of its kind in the country, talks about how acknowledging the past is necessary to build a better future.The Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown is the great grandson of a former slave.Brown grew up in segregated Jackson, Mississippi and is a longtime activist and pastor of the historic 3rd Baptist Church in San Francisco.He's also a member of the California Reparations Task Force which is looking into ways to compensate...
POLITICO

Hochul hits the swamp

Gov. Kathy Hochul is making the D.C. rounds this week, a gubernatorial rite of passage during the annual National Governors Association’s winter meeting. Her predecessor famously avoided hobnobbing with his peers during the bipartisan meetup — to the point of ducking out of rooms or events through back doors and service halls — and rarely stayed more than 24 hours.
KABC

California giving you another reason to move to Mexico.

(San Diego, CA) — Assemblymember David Alvarez has introduced a measure which would make it easier for students who live in Mexico to attend college in California. The bill would create a five-year pilot program allowing low-income students who live in Mexico within 45 miles of the California border to pay in-state tuition to attend one of seven campuses in the San Diego and Imperial Valley Counties Community College Association. Under the bill, each participating college would host up to 200 binational students during the pilot phase of the program.
The Oregonian

When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?

Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
goldrushcam.com

California Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo Co-Authors Legislation to Strengthen Gun Safety Laws – Would Include Establishing Safe Community Places Where Firearms Aren’t Permitted

February 6, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo joined Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank) and California legislators last week in announcing Senate Bill 2, new gun safety legislation to modernize and strengthen California’s public carry laws. Assemblywoman Carrillo, a member of the Gun Violence Prevention Working Group issued the following statement:
