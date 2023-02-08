Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Crowdfunding Comics: An Interview With ‘Nine Lives’ Writer, Steve Horton
Cleo may have nine lives, but so does the guy who wants to kill her in writer, Steve Horton, and artist, Chris Peterson‘s new series, Nine Lives. The first issue is currently crowfunding on Zoop, and for more on reincarnation and how magic works in this world, check out this interview with Horton carried out over email:
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Batman / Spawn: Unplugged’ #1 From McFarlane And Capullo
“Two dark heroes, cursed by tragedy, find their paths again crossing…but not by choice! What sinister foe is at work, pitting the Dark Knight against the Hellspawn? From the shadows of Gotham City to New York City, this epic event is the blockbuster you’ve been waiting almost two decades for!”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #4 By Mark Russell, Steve Pugh And AHOY Comics
“The hunt for Business Dog, the world’s richest mammal, continues in this “satirical and razor-sharp book about untouchable billionaires” (Comicbook.com). Meanwhile, in the former United States of America, our intrepid reporter Shelly Bly is finding out how people have adapted and survived. Could Business Dog be the answer to everyone’s problems?”
comicon.com
The Return Of Alec Holland In ‘Swamp Thing: Green Hell’ #2 Preview
“Alec Holland has been summoned back to the land of the living by the decrepit John Constantine himself, which is quite the surprise to the Parliament of Trees. In exchange for a peaceful eternity within the Green, Alec was to stay out of their affairs. With lives at risk, Alec refuses, but his conviction comes at a cost: if Alec dies in this stolen body, defending the last vestiges of humanity…he’s gone for good!”
comicon.com
Oren Uziel To Develop Live Action ‘Spider-Man Noir’ At Amazon
Spider-Man Noir will get the chance to monologue again. Deadline reports the off-shoot Spider-Man, featured brilliantly in Spider-Man: Enter the Spider-Verse, will be the subject of his own live action series at Amazon. The project comes courtesy of The Lost City‘s Oren Uziel, who was previously attached to a Supergirl movie during the DC Films era. This new project centers on a weary, older Spider-Man (who is not Peter Parker) as he solves crime and discusses his regrets in a dark 1930s Manhattan.
comicon.com
Advance Review: The Jokes Keep Coming In `White Savior’ #2
It’s you’re looking for a laugh a minute while reading, White Savior is the right book for you. It never takes itself seriously, as it turns the trope of a white savior on its head. Overall. 8.5/10. Make no mistake: White Savior is humor series first, then action/adventure.
comicon.com
Peace At Last For The Hulk? Previewing ‘Hulk’ #12
Bruce Banner has finally found paradise. Revered as a god and with no fear of hurting everyone around him, for the first time in a long, long time… things are looking pretty good for the Hulk. But as with everything else, Bruce Banner should have known that he can never know peace for long. And Titan, the darkest part of him, refuses to remain caged like an animal…”
comicon.com
It’s A Scream: Previewing ‘Art Brut’ #3
“Get ready for a real SCREAM, as Art & Co dive into Edvard Munch’s iconic painting to see what all that noise is about!. And lest it bears repeating: this issue features new letters, new covers, and another new Silver Age-style backup story, as the lost adventures of Art Brut continue apace!”
comicon.com
I Have The Power!: Previewing ‘Masters Of The Universe- Masterverse’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Masters Of The Universe: Masterverse #1, out next Wednesday from writer Tim Seeley, artists Eddie Nunez, Sergio Aragonés, and Kelley Jones, and colorists Ricco Renzi and Brennan Wagner. In the depths of Castle Grayskull, the Sorceress and Zodac debate the value...
comicon.com
‘Poison Ivy’ Grows Into An Ongoing Series From DC Comics
DC Comics have announced that the current Poison Ivy series has been given the green light to go ongoing after its initial 12 issue run. Which itself was expanded from the original six issue miniseries. “Written by G. Willow Wilson, with art by Marcio Takara and covers by Jessica Fong,...
comicon.com
Preview: Time Is Running Out In ‘Resident Alien– The Book Of Love’ #4
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Resident Alien– The Book Of Love #4, dropping next week from Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. Nurse Ellen risks her life trying to expose the corrupt manager of the Sunset Retirement Home, and Don is tormented by an old debt he can’t repay. Sheriff Mike and Doc Harry try to keep them both safe, but time is running out and several players behind the scenes grow impatient!
comicon.com
Preview: The Newest Shared Universe Is Launched In ‘Torrent’ #1
From MARC GUGGENHEIM (Arrow, X-Men Gold, Star Wars: Revelations) and JUSTIN GREENWOOD (THE OLD GUARD: TALES THROUGH TIME, Future State: Gotham), the team who brought you the critically acclaimed series Resurrection, comes a brand-new superhero universe. Michelle Metcalf is the world’s most happy-go-lucky hero, CRACKERJACK, until tragedy forces her to cross the line from hero to vigilante”.
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Count Crowley Volume 2- Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Count Crowley Volume 2: Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter TPB, out next week from writer David Dastmalchian, artist Lukas Ketner, and colorist Lauren Affe. In the few short months that Jerri Bartman has been back in her small hometown, she’s attended her first...
comicon.com
Preview: Misplaced Trust Creates A Dangerous Situation In ‘White Savior’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of White Savior #2, out next Wednesday from co-writer/artist Eric Nguyen, co-writer Scott Burman, and colorist Iwan Joko Triyono. Yesterday, Todd Parker was ignoring his grandfather’s story about the decimation of the ancient Japanese village of Inoki. Today, Todd is stranded in Inoki just days before its destruction. The good news is that he knows how this turns out. The villagers place their trust in a savior who is anything but a savior. But how is he going to convince them not to follow that man when they’ve branded our scrawny hero the village idiot? Todd Parker, ignorer of stories passed down from generation to generation, is the only thing standing between Inoki and destruction.
comicon.com
Advance Review: `Torrent’ #1 Delivers A Strong Start To A Promising Series
Torrent gets off to a terrific start with the story of a superhero mom whose world is turned upside down. This first issue does exactly what it’s supposed to: it leaves you wanting more – and more now!. Overall. 9.5/10. The world is Michelle Metcalf’s oyster. She...
comicon.com
Grifter Is Having A Very Busy Day In ‘WildC.A.T.s’ #4 Preview
“While the Seven Soldiers are taking all the credit, the WildC.A.T.s are taking a beating. With one team capturing the hearts and minds of the public, the other is at risk of being captured and killed. Will Grifter’s hunt for the Court of Owls cost him everything? And if he falls, who will fall with him? Not everyone is walking away from this one.”
comicon.com
Art From Art’s Sake #195: All The Heroes, So Many Heroes
Another week, another Art For Art’s Sake, celebrating all the best of comic art across the ages. This week, more wonderful art and all ending with Ed Hannigan and Joseph Rubinstein’s covers for the OHOTMU project…. Irving Tripp – Little Lulu. Lord Hurk – Jonathan Edwards –...
comicon.com
‘Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #1 Sells Out, Returns For Third Printing
BOOM! Studios has announced that Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #1, an epic post-apocalyptic series from writer Jason Aaron, artist Alexandre Tefengki with colorist Lee Loughridge and letterer AndWorld Design, has once again sold out at the distributor level!. Maceo and Mezzy have never met...
comicon.com
Betrayed! Previewing David Messina’s ‘3Keys’ #5
“Bearing the weight of grief and betrayal, Noah and Theon find themselves a weakened but final bulwark against the Great Old Ones in this concluding clash with a giant kaiju in the heart of Manhattan! Cover-to-cover action courtesy of DAVID MESSINA!. Featuring variant covers by FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO (We Only...
comicon.com
Commentary: ‘Cobra Kai’ Gives Audiences What They Want
Storytelling is often a balancing act between two different elements: plot and worldbuilding versus action and character growth — as well as the simple matter of love and tragedy. In terms of audience desires, balancing those elements with what the viewers want and subverting their expectations can be difficult. Of course, audiences love to be surprised; this is why the twist is such a powerful tool. Nothing seemingly turns them off more than them guessing what’s going to happen from one scene to the next. Nevertheless, there’s also a lot of power in also giving audiences exactly what they want.
Comments / 0