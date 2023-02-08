ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

TODAY.com

Super Bowl sandwich showdown: Kansas City burnt ends vs. Philly cheesesteaks

Super Bowl Sunday is just days away! Some people get excited for the game, others for the commercials or halftime show, but we're looking forward to the food. In honor of the year's biggest match up, chef Matt Abdoo is making the most famous sandwiches from each team's home city. He shows us how to make smoky Kansas City-style burnt end sandwiches in honor of the Chiefs and iconic Philadelphia cheesesteaks as an homage to the Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Greyson F

New Burger Restaurant Is Now Open

Few things in life taste as good as a properly made burger. There’s just something about the way the meat pairs with a perfect bun, the way the toppings provide both sweet and savory experiences in your mouth, all enhancing the textural profile of every single item held together by two halves of bread. It is why so many restaurants out there look for ways to add their own concoctions to the burger world. It makes it possible for every single person to find exactly what they are looking for in a burger. Whether it is beef topped with bacon, fried onions, and blue cheese or turkey coated with avocado, swiss, and mushrooms, there’s truly something for everyone. And now, with a new burger joint opening up in metro Phoenix, there’s another destination to try.
Greyson F

Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally Set to Open

Celebrities dipping their toes into the world of restaurants is nothing new. However, while many celebrities put their money into stand-alone restaurants, others have found success investing in casual and fast food locations, which makes it easier to spread around the country and to bring their style of food, and their brand, to the masses. That is exactly what’s taking place in metro Phoenix, as one of the greatest NBA legends of all time is set to finally open his first restaurant in the state.
GILBERT, AZ
WRAL News

List of National Pizza Day 2023 deals this week

National Pizza Day is Thursday, Feb. 9 and there are a number of restaurants offering pizza deals this week!. These deals are only valid at participating locations. This list will continue to grow until Feb. 9 so check back for additional deals. BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Get 1/2 off Mini...
CBS Philly

Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mashed

The Tavern Style Pizza Aldi Customers Are Saying Is Drowning In Cheese

Although you can easily pick up a frozen pizza or order from a chain, there's no denying that pizza often tastes better when you buy a pie from a local restaurant. New Yorkers may have favorite pizza places in the city they'll passionately defend, and if you head over to Chicago for a visit, you might rush to get your hands on some deep dish. But despite its popularity for tourists, deep dish isn't the go-to pizza for most Chicagoans.
CHICAGO, IL
Steven Doyle

Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in Dallas

Shuffling in and finding one of the few remaining seats at the bar, a popular spot for the regulars, you grab a menu and peruse knowing that you will order the chicken fried steak. But you scan the menu with the thought you may discover a new Texas favorite, but alas you do not. Nothing new has been invented in the past hundred years that might exceed the perfection of a slab of tasty beef pounded thick and hand-breaded and deep fried. The craggy crisp layers are an exciting place for unctuous creamed gravy to lay rest in anticipation of your first bite.
DALLAS, TX
Ridley's Wreckage

Taco Bell Meximelts- Copycat Recipe 🌯

This is one of my nephews favorite things to eat. He asks me to make these copy cat Taco Bell Meximelts whenever he’s over. He’s my nephew so how can i say no?? A lot of times I think he stops in, just to eat - lol. Not to mention, I would be lying if I didn’t owe up to the fact that I love these Meximelts too almost as much as my nephews impromptu visits! These are easy to make and much healthier than the ones you get at Taco Bell (in my opinion better tasting too!).
Mashed

Mashed

