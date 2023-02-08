Read full article on original website
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion SandersIBWAADallas, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
6 of Our Favorite South Philly Cheesesteaks
Philadelphia, PA -The South Philadelphia Sports Complex is the current home to Philly's professional sports teams, located in the South Philly section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is the site of the Wells Fargo Center, Lincoln Financial Field, and Citizens Bank Park.
TODAY.com
Super Bowl sandwich showdown: Kansas City burnt ends vs. Philly cheesesteaks
Super Bowl Sunday is just days away! Some people get excited for the game, others for the commercials or halftime show, but we're looking forward to the food. In honor of the year's biggest match up, chef Matt Abdoo is making the most famous sandwiches from each team's home city. He shows us how to make smoky Kansas City-style burnt end sandwiches in honor of the Chiefs and iconic Philadelphia cheesesteaks as an homage to the Eagles.
A man gags on his food at the Cheesecake Factory and is shocked at what he pulls out of his mouth
An article in the Daily Dot reports that a woman named Brittany has gone viral on TikTok after she claimed that she and her boyfriend had an unusual incident at a Cheesecake Factory.
New Burger Restaurant Is Now Open
Few things in life taste as good as a properly made burger. There’s just something about the way the meat pairs with a perfect bun, the way the toppings provide both sweet and savory experiences in your mouth, all enhancing the textural profile of every single item held together by two halves of bread. It is why so many restaurants out there look for ways to add their own concoctions to the burger world. It makes it possible for every single person to find exactly what they are looking for in a burger. Whether it is beef topped with bacon, fried onions, and blue cheese or turkey coated with avocado, swiss, and mushrooms, there’s truly something for everyone. And now, with a new burger joint opening up in metro Phoenix, there’s another destination to try.
I tried Taco Bell’s chicken wings so you don’t have to. Here’s my review.
Taco Bell knows how to think outside the bun. But how about on the bone?. The biggest name in Mexican fast food is winging it. After introducing the item for the first time last year, Taco Bell is bringing back its chicken wings for a limited time. Getting wings from...
Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally Set to Open
Celebrities dipping their toes into the world of restaurants is nothing new. However, while many celebrities put their money into stand-alone restaurants, others have found success investing in casual and fast food locations, which makes it easier to spread around the country and to bring their style of food, and their brand, to the masses. That is exactly what’s taking place in metro Phoenix, as one of the greatest NBA legends of all time is set to finally open his first restaurant in the state.
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
From the classic Philly cheesesteak to hearty Reubens, Pennsylvania is home to some genuinely mouthwatering eats. And you can not call yourself a true Pennsylvania native until you have tried the infamous zep sandwich at least once.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Tennessee
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
Taco Bell launching the ‘Ultimate GameDay Box’ with Mexican pizza, crispy wings and tacos
Taco Bell is taking three menu favorites and serving them all together. The Ultimate GameDay Box features the return of crispy chicken wings and also includes Mexican pizza and crunchy tacos. The box will be available at participating Taco Bell restaurants from Thursday, Jan. 26, through Feb. 9, 2023. Taco...
List of National Pizza Day 2023 deals this week
National Pizza Day is Thursday, Feb. 9 and there are a number of restaurants offering pizza deals this week!. These deals are only valid at participating locations. This list will continue to grow until Feb. 9 so check back for additional deals. BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Get 1/2 off Mini...
Pepsi Brings Back a Flavor So Popular Coke Copied It
Pepsi's collaboration with the marshmallow candy brand came out in the spring of 2021.
How Long to Air Fry Chicken Wings for Ultra-Crispy Results
Wondering how long to air fry chicken wings for crispy results that taste like they're deep fried? Here, we break down exactly what you'll need to do.
This Florida Dessert Buffet Belongs on Your Bucket List
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. Florida is home to dozens of buffets but none are quite as epic as this all-you-can-eat restaurant known as the Florida Buffet Restaurant, keep reading to learn more.
Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
The Tavern Style Pizza Aldi Customers Are Saying Is Drowning In Cheese
Although you can easily pick up a frozen pizza or order from a chain, there's no denying that pizza often tastes better when you buy a pie from a local restaurant. New Yorkers may have favorite pizza places in the city they'll passionately defend, and if you head over to Chicago for a visit, you might rush to get your hands on some deep dish. But despite its popularity for tourists, deep dish isn't the go-to pizza for most Chicagoans.
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in Dallas
Shuffling in and finding one of the few remaining seats at the bar, a popular spot for the regulars, you grab a menu and peruse knowing that you will order the chicken fried steak. But you scan the menu with the thought you may discover a new Texas favorite, but alas you do not. Nothing new has been invented in the past hundred years that might exceed the perfection of a slab of tasty beef pounded thick and hand-breaded and deep fried. The craggy crisp layers are an exciting place for unctuous creamed gravy to lay rest in anticipation of your first bite.
Chick-fil-A's newest sandwich has no chicken in it
Chick-fil-A's newest sandwich ditches chicken for ... cauliflower.
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game Day
If there's any time to celebrate Pennsylvania, it's now. After crushing the 49ers, 31-7, the Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl LVII this weekend to face The Chiefs. For such an important sports day, you'll need food.
Taco Bell Meximelts- Copycat Recipe 🌯
This is one of my nephews favorite things to eat. He asks me to make these copy cat Taco Bell Meximelts whenever he’s over. He’s my nephew so how can i say no?? A lot of times I think he stops in, just to eat - lol. Not to mention, I would be lying if I didn’t owe up to the fact that I love these Meximelts too almost as much as my nephews impromptu visits! These are easy to make and much healthier than the ones you get at Taco Bell (in my opinion better tasting too!).
