Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?
A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
New York Man Books Trip to Sydney, Australia, Ends Up in Sidney, MT
Whoops. The state of Montana is known for its breathtaking scenery, and natural resources (and perhaps intruders), but it was not the destination one New York state man had intended. A New York man thought he was on his way to his dream vacation. The only problem was he ended...
Can You Legally Change Your Birthdate in New York State?
Hate your birthday? Did it always get in the way of something else and you felt robbed of all birthday celebration happiness?. When can you just change your birthday? Do you need to do something like actually amend your birth certificate or can it be something a little less costly with time and effort?
America’s Oldest Cheese Shop In New York State Forced To Close
A New York State landmark, a business that opened in 1892, is being forced to close. After more than 130 years in business, the oldest cheese shop in the United States is being forced to close. New York States Oldest Cheese Shop Is Closing Down. Alleva Cheese opened up in...
Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws
When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
New York Ranked Best Pizza City in the United States
To the surprise of absolutely nobody, New York City was ranked first among all United States cities when it comes to the quality of its pizza. According to a story by Sav Maive of LawnStarter, New York ran away from the rest of the pack when it came to being a pizza-haven. The study gave New York City an overall score of 79.87. For reference, the next city on the list finished with an overall score of 38.29.
Every New Yorker Knows: What Does Leave No Trace Mean?
No matter what the season New York State offers many places for you and your family to get outdoors and be in nature. Hiking, biking and the thousands of trails that are so close, no matter where you live in New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation...
Sad Update On ‘Flamingo’, the Pink Pigeon Found In a New York Park
Just last week we reported that a pink pigeon was found in a park here in New York State. Considering the fact that pink pigeons don't exist, speculation grew that this one had been dyed pink for a gender reveal. Wild Bird Fund, the the group that has been caring for the animal, now reports that 'Flamingo' did not survive.
Almost 5 Million Units of Fabuloso Cleaner Recalled In New York State
A very popular cleaning product, Fabuloso, is being recalled in New York State due to the threat of bacteria. Consumer product producer, New York-based Colgate-Palmolive, is recalling about 4.9 million units in New York and nationwide, along with approximately 56,000 in Canada. The Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners possibly contain a bacteria that could potentially cause serious injury.
Hungry? Chow Down on These 18 New York Towns Named After Foods
New York has no shortage of wacky town names. Sometimes you'll see a sign when you're driving through this state and wonder where the hell they came up with that. (Coxsackie, anyone?) Much has been written about New York's most unpronounceable towns, New York's most dirty-sounding towns, and even all...
Adirondack Gem Named New York’s ‘Most Beautiful Weekend Road Trip’
Winter, spring, summer, or fall, it's one of New York's favorite destinations. Let's be honest. We could be talking about a number of spots in the Adirondacks: Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Speculator, Long Lake...the list goes on and on. But for one travel website, one Adirondack destination rises above the rest as New York state's best weekend getaway.
A Big NY Grocery Chain Makes A Key Life-Saving Addition To Stores
The mid-game cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin last month has opened a conversation about heart health in New York and across the country. The quick actions of the Buffalo and Cincinnati medical teams unquestionably saved Damar’s life, and raised awareness for the identification and emergency response to life-or-death situations like these.
Trio of Upstate NY Athletes Set to Dominate ‘American Ninja Warrior’ This Year!
Three world-class athletes from Upstate New York are headed out to Los Angeles, California to compete for the honor of being crowned the American Ninja Warrior. The physical competition game show is set to tape their upcoming season in the spring, and three Capital Region residents will be competing against some of the most well-conditioned athletes in the world.
Get Cheaper Groceries In New York State – Here
The cost of everything is way out of whack these days. For some families, there is a weekly/monthly decision to be made. Pay for food or keep the lights on? That is something that we should all be concerned about and while we wait for some sort of major change in prices, New York State is offering advice.
What Would A Spy Balloon See If It Flew Over The Capital Region? [PHOTOS]
If a spy balloon were to float over the Capital Region, here's what it would see. According to CNN, that Chinese spy balloon that was shot down last week over South Carolina "...was operating with electronic surveillance technology capable of monitoring US communications." So basically, they weren't trying to listen in on your Grandma to steal her secret casserole recipes.
13 Shortages Expected At New York Grocery Stores Within The Year
Eggs were just the beginning. As prices already skyrocket due to inflation, some household staples in New York are in danger of going "out of stock" in 2023. From your favorite beverage, to cooking supplies, to produce. you may want to keep an eye on shelves for these products. 13...
Upstate New York Students to Video Chat With Astronaut in Space
Some lucky students from a school in Upstate New York will have the opportunity of a lifetime this week, when they talk to an astronaut aboard the International Space Station. According to a NASA Media Advisory, Students from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School No. 9 in Rochester, New York will spend their Friday morning watching NASA astronaut Josh Cassada answer their questions while aboard the International Space Station.
New York Could See Record High Temperatures Over Next Week
From record lows to record highs, the winter rollercoaster of temperatures continues this week for many people in the New York area. On Saturday, the Empire State plunged into a deep freeze with the mercury dipping into the single digits. Sub-zero windchill conditions caused car batteries to die, pipes to freeze and everyone to pray that the groundhog was dead wrong about winter sticking around for another six weeks.
Picente: Plan to Reclassify Waterways Jeopardizes Farming, Snowmobiling, Infrastructure
The state legislature is considering a plan to alter how some waterways are classified and local officials say would negatively impact farmers, 'cripple' area snowmobiling trails and create infrastructure and travel headaches. Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed the bill near the end of 2022, but it is once again circulating in committee this session.
