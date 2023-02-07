ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Pace University Adopts Okanagan Charter

Charter is an Internationally Recognized Initiative That Will Mark Pace as a Health-Promoting University. Pace University yesterday adopted the Okanagan Charter, an international framework for promoting wellness on campuses globally, during a campus-wide fair lauding the importance of wellbeing for its students. Hundreds of students, faculty, and staff turned out...
