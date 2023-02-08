Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His SeatWestland NewsLakeland, FL
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Vote now: Who is the best wing or post in Michigan girls high school basketball?
Michigan’s top high school girls basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Michigan’s top high school girls basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 2) Earlier we took a statewide look at some of the top wings and posts in Michigan high school girls basketball. Now, we ...
Michigan’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best forwards and posts
Vote now: Who is the best guard in Michigan girls high school basketball? Michigan’s top high school girls basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Michigan’s top high school girls basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 2) Over the next week, we’ll be taking a look at ...
MLive.com
Michigan Open golf championship to have new home in 2023
The Michigan Open is on the move. The Michigan PGA’s premier championship will be held June 12-15 at Katke-Cousins Golf Course on the campus of Oakland University. The Michigan PGA signed a two-year agreement to hold the event there.
Voice News
Oakland University’s Katke-Cousins Course to host Hall Financial Michigan Open
ROCHESTER – The Hall Financial Michigan Open Championship presented by Brighton Ford and Make The Turn will be played at the Oakland University Golf & Learning Center’s Katke-Cousins Golf Course, the Michigan Section PGA announced today. The 106th edition of the state championship for Michigan golfers will be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Everyone is an Eskymo: Unspeakable tragedy leads to widespread community support in Upper Peninsula
Gerald and Tara Weaver were on their way to see their son play basketball when tragedy struck. The parents of a player on the Escanaba High School basketball team, the Weavers on Jan. 27 were headed to Sault Ste. Marie, which is roughly three hours northeast of Escanaba in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
9&10 News
This Day in History: Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Michigan
February is known to have the coldest winter temperatures in the Great Lakes Region. Thanks to the tilt of the Earth and the transition toward spring in March, February is prone to have drastic swings in the weather. Last week, Northern Michigan experienced cold air being brought down from the...
Accumulating snow area shifting south; Wind Advisory now for all of southern Michigan
UPDATE: Wind Advisory for southern Michigan, 60 mph winds stay just south of border. While the coming storm tomorrow is mostly a rain-maker, there will be a swath of accumulating snow on the cold side of the storm. The location of this swath of snow has shifted southeast with the data today. We also now have a wind advisory in place for southern Michigan.
Innocent or inappropriate? Michigan school confiscates student’s pig drawing
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Rural Michigan chef hopes James Beard honor opens eyes to great food in different settings
In the more than 30 years that the James Beard Foundation has been honoring outstanding restaurateurs and chefs, most of the names were associated with big markets. That makes the 2023 semifinalist nod earned by Abra Berens that much more significant. Berens, 40, is the chef at Granor Farm in...
Keep the snow shovel out, Michigan could get clocked with a snowstorm in this pattern
We currently have a very active storm pattern with large storm systems stretching across the northern hemisphere. If one or two of these storms take a certain track, southern Lower Michigan could have a real snowstorm. The storm systems are lined up across the Pacific. The next four storms over...
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Town has Naughty Valentine Sign Game
Right across the pond from me, Waterford is having some naughty fun for Valentine’s Day with a local business sign game. The mastermind behind this game is Elizabeth Quintana, the owner of Mexico Lindo. Carlos, one of the managers at Mexico Lindo, told me that Elizabeth wanted to do something to spice up talk about the restaurant and it worked! It quickly became viral and affected the town of Waterford.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
OnlyInYourState
The One Mesmerizing Place In Michigan To See The Northern Lights
The Mitten State has plenty of incredible natural wonders like our stunning sand dunes and the largest freshwater system in the world, the Great Lakes. But there is one elusive and unpredictable natural phenomenon that few Michiganders ever get to witness. But if you’re feeling adventurous and spontaneous, you can view the northern lights in Mackinaw City, Michigan.
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
Two Michigan dogs to compete in Puppy Bowl
Two Michigan dogs will be participating in this year's Puppy Bowl.
Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?
Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
wcsx.com
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
Coast Guard suspends search for man who fell while ice climbing along Lake Superior in Michigan
PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Michigan — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man who has been missing since Tuesday after he fell while ice climbing on a cliff along the shore of Lake Superior. According to the Coast Guard, the 31-year-old man was climbing with...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 7 more stores in Michigan
Bed Bath & Beyond will close seven more stores in Michigan, the company recently revealed. The closures are part of the company's goal to avoid bankruptcy and operate approximately 360 stores. The retail chain plans to close an additional 150 stores and raise more than $1 billion funding through a public stock offering,...
Comments / 0