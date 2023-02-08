ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer Moonshot program is aiding in clinical trials and research in Iowa

By Lindsey Burrell
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — President Joe Biden renewed his call for a cancer moonshot back in February of 2022, hoping to cut the death rate from cancer by 50 percent in 25 years, while improving cancer screening, prevention, and increasing quality of life for those battling cancer.

Iowa cancer experts are eager for the opportunities this additional funding can provide in terms of cancer research.

How Huxley neighbors overcame a huge challenge, a second time

“The cancer moonshot is reinvigorating the research, but also reinvigorating and putting funding into more prevention, early detection, and treatment. Right on the horizon is a single blood test that will screen for 50 different types of cancer,” said Richard Deming, medical director of the MercyOne Richard Deming Cancer Center.

The multi-cancer screening blood test is fully dependent on future clinical trials and extensive research to ensure that it can be instated.

Deming also stated that the MercyOne Cancer Center has over 60 clinical trials open for patient participation, and enhancement in patient navigation services. Stating that these programs have been accelerated due to the cancer moonshot program.

“We have had overwhelming bipartisan support for the funding of cancer research. Cancer affects everyone, and it is exciting to see emphasis placed on cancer research and on preventing cancer for early detection and treatment. This will make a big difference in the lives of Americans,” said Deming.

Deming also said that he absolutely believed that the goal of lowering the cancer death rate by 50% is an obtainable goal, as the death rate has already dropped by 33%. He is excited to see that number grow with this emphasis on cancer research.

