Chaffee Sheriff’s Office Launches Review of its Own Processes Related to The Schoolhouse Closure
Chaffee County put out a press release late Thursday, that might perhaps be the result of this week’s Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) executive session regarding the abrupt closing of The Schoolhouse early childhood program. That closure left 24 children without an early childhood “home,” and working families still scrambling for childcare.
Colorado couple indicted for tree trimming scam
A Colorado couple was indicted for a tree trimming scam that targeted more than 50 older adults, according to attorney general, Phil Weiser. Last year, Arvada police arrested Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler. The couple is accused of conning people as old as 95 out of more than $40,000 from February 2020 until October 2022. The Tylers are currently in Jefferson County Detention Center, being held on two charges of suspiciously violating the state's Organized Crime Control Act.
Man pleads guilty to murdering wife in Littleton
LITTLETON, Colo. — The husband of a woman killed in a November 2020 shooting in Littleton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. Court records show Scott Lee Smith, 47, was also given a sentence enhancement for a violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury for killing 47-year-old Kanokwan "Nok" Smith.
Couple indicted, accused of cheating older Coloradans in tree-trimming scam
Two people have been indicted for allegedly operating a criminal tree-trimming scam that targeted older Coloradans in Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, El Paso, Jefferson, and Otero counties from at least February 2020 until October 2022. The couple, Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler, face 51 counts. The Tylers are accused of using deceptive tactics to commit or conspire to commit financial fraud on vulnerable older Coloradans, including many who were over 80 years old. According to the grand jury indictment, the husband-wife team would show up at a residence to solicit tree-trimming or home repair services. Sometimes the homeowner paid in cash...
KKTV
Knife and empty alcohol bottles found stashed in a Colorado Springs school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Concerned parents reached out to KKTV 11 News after rumors started circulating that several items that aren’t allowed on campus were found inside the bathroom of a Colorado Springs school. A photo sent to 11 News from an anonymous viewer shows a large knife...
District 11 staff member on leave, under investigation for ‘inappropriate and aggressive’ interaction
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a staff member at a Colorado Springs high school for an alleged "inappropriate and aggressive" interaction. District 11 sent parents and guardians at Mitchell High School a message stating: We are investigating a recent situation at our school that involved an alleged inappropriate and aggressive interaction with The post District 11 staff member on leave, under investigation for ‘inappropriate and aggressive’ interaction appeared first on KRDO.
New podcast: FBI paid violent felon to undermine racial justice movement
The FBI worked to undermine racial justice protests and other actions in Denver in 2020, a new podcast alleges."Alphabet Boys," a 10-episode documentary podcast from Western Sound and iHeartPodcasts, debuted Tuesday and details efforts from the FBI to infiltrate and undermine the racial justice movement following the police killing of George Floyd.The podcast is based on hours of secret FBI undercover recordings regarding a paid informant who allegedly encouraged violence and destruction and attempted to set up unsuspecting activists in crimes."Federal law enforcement caused violence and destruction in the summer of 2020," said Zebbodios "Zebb" Hall, a racial justice activist...
Federal government wants millions in stolen property, assets from Top Dollar Pawn owners
SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Seven months ago, federal and local law enforcement agencies descended upon multiple Top Dollar Pawn locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. An indictment alleges the owners, Mischa and Jack Jargowsky, were part of a multi-million dollar criminal organization involved in the sale of "large quantities of stolen property." Now, in a The post Federal government wants millions in stolen property, assets from Top Dollar Pawn owners appeared first on KRDO.
Alleged swingers’ club sued, ordered to shut down in Centennial
The City of Centennial has sued the owners of a business it alleged is an "adult swingers' club" that is violating city zoning laws. The city aims to shut the club down.
New video shows different account of deadly Littleton police shooting
Surveillance video shows a new account of what happened before an officer shot and killed a man in Littleton.
Shelter in place lifted north of Cripple Creek, CR1 open
UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 2/8/2023 10:47 p.m. (CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — The shelter in place north of Cripple Creek has been lifted, according to TCSO, and County Road 1 is now back open in both directions. The shelter in place order was put into effect to keep locals off the limited number of routes that emergency crews […]
KDVR.com
Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard
Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he was shot and killed on Colorado Boulevard. Andrea Henderson spoke with his family. Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard. Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he...
1 killed in shooting on Colorado Boulevard
Northbound Colorado Boulevard is closed at East 9th Avenue while police investigate.
11-week-old baby covered in drug residue found on passenger seat floorboard
A Wheat Ridge police officer found an 11-week-old baby covered in drug residue on the floorboard of a vehicle while investigating a theft Monday evening.
Roommates claim they were chased, beaten in Denver
Two roommates are recovering both physically and mentally after they said they were chased in their car and then assaulted in Denver Thursday night.
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Man arrested for ‘terrorizing’ Wheat Ridge hospital worker, police say
A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly “terrorizing” a hospital employee in Wheat Ridge, according to police.
Police looking for 4 men in attack on RTD platform during rush hour
DENVER — Denver Police are looking for four men who beat and robbed a man exiting a W Line light rail train during the evening rush hour last month. The incident happened Jan. 31 at the Decatur-Federal light rail station in Denver near headquarters for the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Police claimed man 'crashed' on motorcycle before fatal shooting. New video shows officer rammed him with vehicle
LITTLETON, Colo. — Video obtained by 9NEWS reveals there is more behind the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man who was suspected of stealing a motorcycle. On Feb 2, Littleton Police posted a press release saying Stephen Poolson, 41, “was driving a motorcycle and crashed” during a call about a suspicious vehicle. Police said an officer eventually fatally shot Poolson because he “produced a gun.”
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
