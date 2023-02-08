ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Greenbush, NY

Repair Cafe to be held in North Greenbush

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Up-Stitch will have a Repair Cafe on Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Woodland Hill Montessori School at 100 Montessori Place in North Greenbush. There will also be another repair cafe hosted in May, the date for that one is not yet released.

The Repair Cafe will look to fix anything that might be broken to reduce waste in landfills. It will be free with voluntary contributions welcomed. A free children’s clothing and ski swap will be offered, as well as a textile and clothing repair, electrical repair, electrons and small appliance repair, and light refreshments.

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

