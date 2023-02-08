Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes take care of Cleveland State 19-12The LanternColumbus, OH
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, OhioIsla ChiuWilloughby, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
WKYC
Super simple and delicious Super Bowl sandwich recipe
CLEVELAND — Come for the game and stay for the food. This Italian beef sandwich recipe will be sure to win over all your guests and take the strain off of you in the kitchen. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
Mission Possible: Cleveland is home for the next big frozen pizza innovation
CLEVELAND — It’s no surprise that pizza is one of the go-to snacks for the Super Bowl. So we're taking our Mission Possible series into the Nestlé test kitchen to uncover the next frozen pizza creation. As the world's largest food and beverage company, Nestlé makes several...
WKYC
Super Bowl, Super Snacks: Asian ground turkey wonton cups and Thai curry mussels
CLEVELAND — Leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, local chefs from Northeast Ohio are joining 3News to share their gameday favorites. On Thursday, Chef Eric Wells from Skye La Rae's joined 3News' Jay Crawford and Betsy Kling to showcase a way that you can step up your food game ahead of your Super Bowl party!
Akron Zoo closes for remainder of Friday, February 10
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Zoo has announced that they are closing for the remainder of Friday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The announcement comes after high winds on Friday caused a tree to...
WKYC
Salmon Dave's revamped décor and menu showcases its 'coastal comfort' vibe with fresh dishes and new craft cocktails: First Look
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — A Rocky River staple has reopened its doors, following a transformation that stays true to its roots in the Old River District of the Cleveland suburb. Salmon Dave's has become the best version of itself, revamping its décor and menu to match its easy-going vibe created with incredible talent behind the bar and in the kitchen, as explained by Rosewood Grill managing partner Chris Kneeland.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Groundswell Fest, Kofi B+ Friends concert, After Dark Valentine's Day at the Van Aken District
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
WKYC
Lenny Kaden, co-founder of Cleveland's Corky and Lenny's, dies at age 92
Lenny Kaden and partner Sanford 'Corky' Kurland opened Corky & Lenny’s in 1956. It remains a Cleveland staple.
Akron native Kofi B to perform Valentine's Day show at the Akron Civic Theater Saturday, February 11
AKRON, Ohio — LeBron James may have just became the all-time NBA scorer, and made the city of Akron proud, but there's another Akron native looking to do the same. His name is Kofi Boakye and he's pianist, who's talents have taken him all over the country. "I like...
3 Questions about the PGA Tour Champions tournament in Akron this summer
AKRON, Ohio — The Kaulig Companies Championship is a golf tournament hosted at Firestone Country Club in Akron. This year, the event is July 13th to the 16th. The Kaulig Companies Championship is one of five major events on the PGA Tour Champions calendar. Recently, the Executive Director of...
WKYC
Introducing the Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters
CLEVELAND — What does it take to be a respected and successful journalist?. This isn’t a rhetorical question. I’m currently crowd-sourcing all of the advice I can get. And boy did I stumble upon a wealth of information and knowledge when I sat down with The Cleveland Cavaliers enthusiastic and impressive group of young journalists selected to be this year’s Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters.
Fans storm court during Shaker Heights vs. Cleveland Heights girls basketball game
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an incident broke out towards the end of a Shaker Heights vs. Cleveland Heights girls' high school basketball game. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Shaker...
Cleveland police giving away free anti-theft devices for Kia, Hyundai owners: How you can get one
CLEVELAND — With ongoing concerns about the rising number of stolen vehicles involving Kia and Hyundai, the Cleveland Police Department has announced they are distributing free anti-theft devices. These “club-like” devices are for use on 2015 – 2021 Kia and Hyundai vehicles, and will be given away on a...
3News' Monica Robins speaks to Cleveland doctor about air quality concerns in East Palestine
CLEVELAND — Even though state and federal officials have given the all clear for residents to return to their homes in East Palestine following last weekend's train accident, many are still apprehensive. I reached out to Dr. Ryan Marino, a medical toxicologist at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, to...
East Palestine residents demand home air tests as the mayor calls out Norfolk Southern Railway for running trains again so soon after the derailment
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, February 10, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. East Palestine residents demand home air tests as the smell of burning vinyl chloride lingers, while the mayor calls out...
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland extends Beatles: Get Back to Let It Be exhibit through 2023
CLEVELAND — If you haven’t had the opportunity to experience The Beatles: Get Back to Let It Be exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, you still have plenty of time. That's because the Rock Hall confirmed the exhibit has been extended through 2023...
The show must go on: Cardinal Local School District reverses decision to cancel high school musical
MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — Cue the lights, the show will go on. Cardinal Local School District reversed its decision to cancel the high school's spring production of 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee' during Wednesday night's board of education meeting. "Everyone had been so stressed lately, worried that all...
WKYC
Deante Johnson put back lifts Cleveland State past Robert Morris 57-55
CLEVELAND — Deante Johnson tipped in an offensive rebound with two seconds left to give Cleveland State a 57-55 win over Robert Morris on Friday night,. Drew Lowder drove the lane as the clock wound down, but his shot caromed off and the initial put-back attempt carried long, but Johnson was there to put down the game winner.
City of Cleveland announces West Side Market nonprofit leadership board members, releases first phase of master plan
CLEVELAND — The future of Cleveland's West Side Market is taking shape after city leaders announced the founding of the new non-profit governing body for the 111-year-old landmark on Thursday. The Cleveland Public Market Corporation (CPMC) board will initially be comprised of 15 members, with a maximum of 21...
Cleveland man charged after allegedly stealing 30 firearms from store in Akron
CLEVELAND — A 20-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly stealing 30 firearms from an Akron licensed firearms dealer in November. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Zaceeyon Teasley, whose last known address was in...
Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association to hold vote of no confidence for Safety Director Karrie Howard
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association (CPPA) has announced that they will hold a vote of no confidence emergency directors meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m. for Cleveland Director of Public Safety Director Karrie Howard. The scheduled vote of no confidence comes after the union says...
Comments / 0