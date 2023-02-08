Read full article on original website
hobokengirl.com
Porch Finds Opens Permanent Hoboken Location Inside Vintage on First
Porch Finds, an online secondhand and vintage clothing store, is joining forces with Vintage on First to showcase its women’s clothing. The boutique had only been doing pop-ups and selling fashion online up until now. Vintage on First is celebrating its five-year anniversary this year and the team is also excited to collab with Porch Finds. The store is hosting a grand opening extravaganza taking place this Saturday, February 11th. Read on to learn more about Vintage on First x Porch Finds.
hobokengirl.com
Meet the Finalists of Hoboken Girl‘s Puppy Bowl 2023 — CAST YOUR VOTE!
Following the impossible task of deliberating the cutest pups in Hoboken + Jersey City, the top nine finalists for our 3rd Annual Hoboken Girl Puppy Bowl 2023 have been chosen!. Voting will take place from Friday, February 10th to Sunday, February 12th at 11:59PM and the winner will be announced...
jerseydigs.com
New Bar Irving Public Now Open in Jersey City Heights
Irving Public is now open in Jersey City Heights. The ownership team behind an Irish pub along the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza has launched another endeavor in Jersey City’s northernmost neighborhood just in time for Superbowl Sunday. Back in November, Jersey Digs reported about imminent new ownership at the...
hobokengirl.com
87 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | February 9-12
After the frigid weather last weekend, Hudson County has warmed up and the next few days are packed with all kinds of activities for both Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like Art Crawl Downtown Hosted by Art Fair 14C, a Galentine’s Day Brunch at Porta Jersey City, Industry Night at Rooftop at Exchange Place, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, February 9th – February 12th, 2023.
Four Charged In Hoboken Street Fight That Went Viral (UPDATE)
Four men are in hot water after authorities in Hoboken say they participated in a late-night brawl that went viral on social media in October of last year. Joseph Cosenza was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while an arrest warrant was issued for Samuel Sorce, 25, of Florham Park, in the Oct. 23 street fight on Hudson Street and Hudson Place, Hoboken police spokesperson Marci Rubin said.
Most romantic restaurant in NY is a French eatery in NYC, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
Nutley Girl Having a Sleepover in Bloomfield Tonight, Misses Her Humans
NUTLEY, NJ - With Friday's warm weather everyone wanted to get outside and go for a walk, including this Nutley girl. Do you know her humans? She was found Friday Feb. 10 at around 4:30 p.m. on Kierstead Ave. in Nutley. She is a senior dog, likely blind, with an unregistered microchip. She is a poodle mix. She is having a sleepover at the Bloomfield Animal Shelter and is looking forward to being reunited with her humans in the morning. The shelter reopens at 9 a.m. Sat. Feb 11. To speak with Animal Control to provide information or to reclaim, please call the Bloomfield Police Department at 973-680-4141. The shelter can be contacted Saturday at 9 a.m. at 973-748-0194.
Imani Glover found in Bronx; girlfriend Destiny Owens still missing
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Imani Glover, the New Jersey woman who disappeared shortly after New Year’s Day, was located in the Bronx this week, but her girlfriend, Destiny Owens, is still missing. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office quietly announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that Glover, 25, had been found, without saying where. An official […]
jerseydigs.com
Opinion: Gabrielle Union’s Halsey Street Instagram Post is Good News for Newark’s Historic Districts
During a break in filming Netflix’s “The Perfect Find,” shot in Newark, Gabrielle Union-Wade went on a downtown shopping spree, gushing to her 21 million Instagram followers that “Halsey Street is a vibe.” It was the sort of advertisement that money can’t buy. Suddenly local hotspots like Closet Savvy Consignment and the Source of Knowledge had flocks of new admirers.
hobokengirl.com
A Guide to the Best Chicken Wings in Hoboken
When the craving hits, nothing is better than the perfect plate of wings, with celery, blue cheese (or ranch, we don’t judge), and beer, of course. Sometimes underrated in summer months and then always in style during football season, whether they’re Buffalo, BBQ, sesame, or any other style, one thing’s for sure, they’re delicious. And in Hoboken, finding the best wings is as easy as can be. Keep reading for a roundup of the best chicken wings in Hoboken depending on your cravings.
Lyndhurst Man Charged in Connection with Two Hoboken Street Fights, One Caught on Video
HOBOKEN, NJ - The Hoboken Police Department has announced the arrest of 26-year-old Joseph Cosenza of Lyndhurst on two open warrants, both issued by Hoboken detectives after an investigation into two fights. According to law enforcement officials the first fight took place on Sept. 11, 2022, while the second occurred on Oct. 23, 2022. Both resulted in charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy while the second resulting in a charge of hindering apprehension. Cosenza was also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Sept. 11, Hoboken police officers responded to Newark and Washington on the report of a fight. When they got...
$25,000 fast cash jackpot won in Bayonne
BAYONNE, NJ – A player who bought their $2 Jersey Jackpot lottery ticket at Pyramid Traders in Bayonne won 20% of the progressive jackpot on Wednesday. The New Jersey Lottery Commission said that ticket is worth $24,916. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. The winning ticket was sold at Pyramid Traders, 546 Broadway, Bayonne in Hudson County. The post $25,000 fast cash jackpot won in Bayonne appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jon Bon Jovi opens fourth JBJ Soul Kitchen in Jersey City, NJ
JERSEY CITY — Rocker and New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi wants to spread some love this Valentine’s Day. The singer is set to open his fourth JBJ Soul Kitchen restaurant on Feb. 14. This one will be a pop-up location on the campus of New Jersey City University in Jersey City.
Jersey City and Hoboken cannabis applicants earn state approval, but opening dates far off
Cannabis applicants in Jersey City and Hoboken became the first in their cities to receive state permission for recreational sales after the state’s cannabis board voted in favor of their applications Wednesday. But neither Blossom Dispensary of Jersey City nor Blue Violets of Hoboken are expected to open until...
pix11.com
Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher
The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim's family. Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher. The estranged husband...
On The Scene: Jersey City’s Nathan Lane is back on Broadway in ‘Pictures From Home’
One of theater’s biggest stars Nathan Lane is back on Broadway in a new play, and he’s from New Jersey.
Shooting on Paterson Street Sends Rahway Man to Hospital
PATERSON, NJ - A 24-year-old Rahway man who arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a nonfatal gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday was stuck by bullet while in the area of Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue, investigators have said. In a statement Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said that the incident took place at approximately 2:57 a.m. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or to contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.
NJ Transit plans to move into new headquarters, but will remain in Newark
NJ Transit officials plan to relocate from the transit agency’s headquarters in Newark to leased space at nearby 2 Gateway Center in the city, saying it would be too costly to retrofit the current offices on Raymond Boulevard near Penn Station. The agency’s board of directors gave approval to...
Meet Hoboken's Newest Police Officers
Hoboken Police Department swore in three new police officers on Thursday, Feb. 9. The new officers are: David Chicara, Keven De La Cruz and Shawn Sodora. Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla, Public Safety Director Ken Ferrante, and Police Chief Steven Aguiar participated in the swearing-in ceremony. "These new officers will...
