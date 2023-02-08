ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

What experts think of the RBA’s interest rate rises – and what they say is coming next

By Peter Hannam
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ESq4n_0kgP2DZk00
Women's faces reflected in glass in front of a digital display of a graph of the ASX's performance Photograph: Steven Saphore/AAP

The Reserve Bank surprised many on Tuesday by stating its expectation that “further increases in interest rates will be needed over the months ahead”, after another 25 basis point rise .

Unlike previous years, the RBA governor, Philip Lowe, did not back up the RBA’s first rates meeting of 2023 with a speech to explain his thinking – his first outing is not until 17 February, when he is scheduled to front a House of Representatives committee.

So we asked five economists what stood out from Tuesday’s verdict and where they think the Australian economy is heading.

Gareth Aird, head of Australian economics at CBA

The ditching of the RBA’s previous stance of “not being on a pre-set path” was the standout change in Tuesday’s RBA commentary, according to Aird. Given the paucity of other economic figures of late, it suggests the bank assigned great weight to the December quarter inflation results .

Headline consumer price inflation of 7.8% was less than the 8% peak the RBA had previously forecast for the end of 2022. However, the 6.9% pace of underlying inflation – the highest in two decades of data – appears to be the source of Lowe’s angst.

Related: Households are clearly cutting spending as rates rise. The RBA must heed this warning | Greg Jericho

The implication is “you have made up your mind about what you’re doing”, come what may, so a 10th consecutive rate rise on 7 March is all but decided.

“If they don’t raise the cash rate in March, it will leave everyone confused,” Aird said.

The RBA’s forecast for inflation to be at 4.75% at the end of 2023 compares with CBA’s prediction of 3.5% and for it to be back within the 2%-3% target range by early 2024. The central bank is only expecting a quarter point rise in the jobless rate over 2023 to 3.75%, while CBA is gloomier at 4.25%.

Besa Deda, chief economist at St George

St George retains its “core view” that the RBA’s cash rate, now at 3.35% as of Tuesday, will peak at 3.85%. Previously that peak was expected by May but Deda said 25bp hikes may now come in March and April.

“I think they just want convincing signs that inflation is going to come down,” Deda said. December-quarter wage price index figures will provide some evidence on 22 February whether the half-century low jobless rate is stoking an acceleration in salary growth, but the ABS won’t release March-quarter inflation data until 26 April.

“It is our view that inflation peaked in Q4 [of 2022],” she said. “There’s always the danger that inflation expectations can become unmoored [and] that just makes it trickier for them to bring down inflation.”

Easing supply chain shortages should begin to lower price pressures for goods, but an acceleration to 5.5% inflation for services in the December quarter showed those pressures are broadening.

Warren Hogan, economist at Judo Bank

The path of similar economies to Australia – particularly New Zealand, Canada and the US – suggests the RBA’s cash rate will probably need to rise to 4%-4.5%, according to Hogan.

“I just think that a lot of economists are losing sight of fundamental models,” Hogan says. The RBA “should get on with it – don’t grind this out”.

The cost of living squeeze is already “all too real”, with thousands of children starting school this month “in the same clothes and shoes as last year”, and living standards sent “backwards by 10 years”.

Related: Economists tip higher interest rates and lower real wages in 2023, but no recession | Peter Martin for the Conversation

Still, the “critical risk factor” is if any central bank gets behind the game. “We know where it all ends, and that’s much higher interest rates and a guaranteed deep, damaging recession,” Hogan said.

One factor being overlooked is big spending by state governments, particularly in Victoria and New South Wales, which is adding to demand at a time when fiscal restraint is needed.

“It’s the state governments that are irresponsible,” he said. “They have no political cost to pay for this economic situation”, including pushing up wages and costs.

Brendan Rynne, chief economist at KPMG

The economy entered 2023 after a “really strong” December quarter in terms of household spending, with a pickup in wages in the second half of 2022, Rynne said.

“Basically, [there are] more Australians employed than ever”, with the jobless rate hovering at 3.5% – close to the lowest in half a century.

Markets, such as interest-rate curves, suggest the US will go into recession, and the global economy is “going to be very soft”.

Since the first two quarters of last year, “you’ve now had monetary policy tightening pretty much everywhere”, Rynne said. “We all know that there’s a lag associated with their effect. It will start to have a bite globally.”

“I actually do think prices are going to come off faster” than many expect, he said. Still, Australia is “operating beyond full employment” and that means wages will remain “an area of heightened concern” for the RBA.

Also worth watching is how holders of a quarter of the $2tn mortgage market respond when they come off fixed-interest rates in the next year or so, and hit a “cliff” of sharply higher variable rates. Those with a typical $600,000 mortgage will start repaying about $13,500 more each year, rather than spending it elsewhere.

John Hawkins, a former RBA and Treasury economist now at University of Canberra

Friday’s release of the RBA’s quarterly statement of policy will reveal more of the board’s thinking – in particular its forecast for underlying inflation.

Recent signs also suggest global economic headwinds might not be as fierce as feared, according to Hawkins. The IMF, for instance, has trimmed its prediction of how much the global economy will slow compared with a few months ago. That may make the RBA “think they need to do a bit more” to curb inflation, Hawkins said.

In particular, the outlook for China – easily Australia’s biggest trading partner – may be better than had been expected as it emerges from three years of severe Covid curbs.

Australia’s trade surplus fattened by about a third in the final three months of 2022 to $38.3bn. That improvement will add about a full percentage point to GDP growth alone, Belinda Allen, a senior CBA economist, said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Putin is gambling on the west growing impatient with Ukraine. We have to prove him wrong

The image was stunning, the optics perfect: a war leader addressing the nation in an ancient hall, the rays of stained-glass sunlight all but crowning him with a halo. And yet there was something wrong with that picture. Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not stiffening the resolve of his own people, who after a year of war, bereavement and pain might be forgiven for losing heart. Rather, he was in Westminster to steady the nerves of British politicians – and, later, European ones – to ensure they do not abandon a fight that has cost them so much less.
GEORGIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
Markets Insider

The US economy will be on the verge of recession for the next two years, JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist says

The US economy is much weaker than the data suggest and will be on the verge of a downturn for years, according to JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly. "What I see in this economy though is a lot of drag, which is going to keep this economy very slow and on the edge of recession — if it doesn't fall into a recession — over the next two years," Kelly said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday.
NASDAQ

Fed officials on board with more modest pace of interest rate hikes

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Two Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said more interest rate rises are in the cards as the U.S. central bank presses forward with its efforts to cool inflation, but declined to say whether unexpectedly hot jobs data would push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance.
AOL Corp

Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike

Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Feb. 9, 2023: Rates Move Upward

A couple of principal mortgage rates rose quickly over the last seven days. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates were both significantly higher. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also rose a little. After nearly a year of...
The Guardian

Czechs urged to repeal law denying rights to Kindertransport descendants

The Czech government is coming under pressure to amend a communist-era rule that denies citizenship rights to descendants of Jewish refugee children who fled to Britain from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia on pre-second world war Kindertransports. A law passed after the communists seized power in 1948 aimed to punish defectors who fled...
The Guardian

No room for the dead as cemeteries in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria fill up

At the Nurdağı cemetery in the Turkish province of Gaziantep, on the Syrian border, there will soon be no more room for the dead. The freshly dug graves are marked with blank headstones, with only pieces of ripped cloth gathered from the victims’ clothing to identify them. The frayed ends of the cloth blow slightly in the frigid air.
The Guardian

The Guardian

569K+
Followers
132K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy