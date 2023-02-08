'It was really strange': 700 pounds of acorns found stuffed by woodpeckers inside walls of California home

Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond may only have one Iowa store left
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bed Bath & Beyond may soon only have one store in Iowa. The home merchandise chain this week announced it was closing stores in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City. That's in addition to the closing of its Coralville store that was announced last week.
30-year-old Iowan needs a new heart
DES MOINES, Iowa — "I try not to think about it. But yeah, I think about it sometimes. I was pretty close," said Anthony Harper, in need of a heart transplant. This is after Anthony Harper says he went to the emergency room in early December and was sent home with nausea pills.
'I could use a hug': Body camera captures deputy hugging a driver in distress
Macomb County, Michigan — Body camera footage shows the moment a distressed driver asks for and receives a hug from a Michigan sheriff's deputy. Deputies first responded to a call about a motorist on the side of the road that came from a passerby who was concerned the driver had passed out at the wheel.
Stuck in the store: The national issue that led to an Iowa grandmother's unexpected lock-in
LAMONI, Iowa — Carol Hyden has lived in Lamoni for most of her life. She does a lot of her shopping at the Dollar General in town, but a recent routine trip turned into one she'll never forget, where she ended up stuck in the store. "It was an...
Tonight at 6: Stuck in the store
LAMONI, Iowa — An Iowa grandmother’s recent shopping trip ended with a call to police. Carol Hyden told KCCI it was business as usual when she stopped by Dollar General one December afternoon. An employee was working the check-out and customers were in line to pay. But when...
Someone displaying a swastika appeared on a Zoom call at the statehouse. Now the meetings might not resume.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Zoom meetings at statehouse meetings could be coming to an end. It's something lawmakers are considering after an incident during a senate sub-committee meeting Thursday where someone joined the Zoom call while displaying a swastika. Lawmakers immediately ended the Zoom call, and it might not...
Winter storm: Forecast, road conditions on Thursday morning in central and southeast Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — We are taking a look at the latest forecast and road conditions on Thursday morning. WATCH: Heavy snowflakes fall in Albia Thursday morning. Not much for accumulating snow in central Iowa. Some cities in eastern Iowa saw about 2 inches fall. The snow is on its way out.
State lawmakers pass $2M cap on non-economic damages for medical malpractice
DES MOINES, Iowa — After hours of emotional debate, House and Senate lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday to limit how muchmedical malpractice victims can receive for pain and suffering. The bill would cap non-economic damages for victims of medical malpractice at $1 million or $2 million for cases involving...
Clearing skies and warmer weather by the weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — The skies have stayed overcast and cooler air has begun to filter in across the state. Sunshine returns Friday with highs in the mid 30s in Central Iowa. The sunshine will stick around for the weekend and any snow that some towns did pick up, it will melt away as soon as this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s and potentially hitting 50 again by next week.
Dry and unseasonably warm weekend before active weather next week
DES MOINES, Iowa — High pressure is in control of our weather pattern today and will promote mostly clear skies and increasingly warm conditions this afternoon. With a southwest flow at the surface and winds aloft out of the west, this should help to transport temperatures reaching the upper 40s to low 50s over Central and Southern Iowa while our northern counties reach the upper 30s. It will also be a breezy day as well with winds sustained at 15 to 20 mph. Seasonably mild temperatures are expected overnight into Sunday ahead of a week surface boundary that will pass through during the afternoon hours. It will be far too dry for any precipitation, but an increase in clouds and a shift in the wind direction will occur as the boundary passes through.
Bans on books and LGBTQ topics: What's in Gov. Reynolds' new education bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds unveiled a sweeping educationbill Thursday that would set new standards for what students can and can't learn. It also establishes more control for parents over their children's education. Here's what's in the bill:. Restrictions on topics involving gender identity and sexual...
Friday Night Hoops: Feb. 10
Another fun-filled Friday Night Hoops is in the books! KCCI's Shannon Ehrhardt and Scott Reister have all the scores and highlights from around Central Iowa.
