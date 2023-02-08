ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

'It was really strange': 700 pounds of acorns found stuffed by woodpeckers inside walls of California home

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN
KCCI.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Bed Bath & Beyond may only have one Iowa store left

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bed Bath & Beyond may soon only have one store in Iowa. The home merchandise chain this week announced it was closing stores in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City. That's in addition to the closing of its Coralville store that was announced last week.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCCI.com

30-year-old Iowan needs a new heart

DES MOINES, Iowa — "I try not to think about it. But yeah, I think about it sometimes. I was pretty close," said Anthony Harper, in need of a heart transplant. This is after Anthony Harper says he went to the emergency room in early December and was sent home with nausea pills.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Tonight at 6: Stuck in the store

LAMONI, Iowa — An Iowa grandmother’s recent shopping trip ended with a call to police. Carol Hyden told KCCI it was business as usual when she stopped by Dollar General one December afternoon. An employee was working the check-out and customers were in line to pay. But when...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

State lawmakers pass $2M cap on non-economic damages for medical malpractice

DES MOINES, Iowa — After hours of emotional debate, House and Senate lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday to limit how muchmedical malpractice victims can receive for pain and suffering. The bill would cap non-economic damages for victims of medical malpractice at $1 million or $2 million for cases involving...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Clearing skies and warmer weather by the weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — The skies have stayed overcast and cooler air has begun to filter in across the state. Sunshine returns Friday with highs in the mid 30s in Central Iowa. The sunshine will stick around for the weekend and any snow that some towns did pick up, it will melt away as soon as this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s and potentially hitting 50 again by next week.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Dry and unseasonably warm weekend before active weather next week

DES MOINES, Iowa — High pressure is in control of our weather pattern today and will promote mostly clear skies and increasingly warm conditions this afternoon. With a southwest flow at the surface and winds aloft out of the west, this should help to transport temperatures reaching the upper 40s to low 50s over Central and Southern Iowa while our northern counties reach the upper 30s. It will also be a breezy day as well with winds sustained at 15 to 20 mph. Seasonably mild temperatures are expected overnight into Sunday ahead of a week surface boundary that will pass through during the afternoon hours. It will be far too dry for any precipitation, but an increase in clouds and a shift in the wind direction will occur as the boundary passes through.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Bans on books and LGBTQ topics: What's in Gov. Reynolds' new education bill

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds unveiled a sweeping educationbill Thursday that would set new standards for what students can and can't learn. It also establishes more control for parents over their children's education. Here's what's in the bill:. Restrictions on topics involving gender identity and sexual...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Friday Night Hoops: Feb. 10

Another fun-filled Friday Night Hoops is in the books! KCCI's Shannon Ehrhardt and Scott Reister have all the scores and highlights from around Central Iowa.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy