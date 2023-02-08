ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

17-year-old girl shot, killed in Brooksville; 1 more injured

By Rebekah Nelson
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gJign_0kgP1mJG00

A 17-year-old girl died and another person was injured in a shooting in Brooksville Tuesday night.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said that deputies arrived at Hazel Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. when they received reports of a double shooting.

Deputies found two victims who had been shot at the scene, including Isabella Angelina Scavelli, 17, a junior at Hernando High School. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, but Scavelli tragically passed away. No information has been released on the extent of the other victim's injuries.

Linda Walk said she grew up with one of the victims and knew Isabella well.

"It hurts so bad. Because I can picture her face right now... Isabella, she was a good girl. She was getting ready to graduate this year. I hate it happen like that. I really miss her. She always was a good girl she never bothered nobody. Every time I see her she getting ready to go to school," Walk said.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the shooting and will provide an update when possible. As of Wednesday morning, the Sheriff's office told ABC Action News, this does not seem to be a random act.

The school district provided the following statement on the death of Scavelli.

Isabella was part of the HHS tennis team and Student Government. Isabella is described by her teachers as an energetic, kind and joyful student.

Grief counselors are on campus and will remain available to students and staff for as long as they need.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County deputy arrested for drunk driving

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was placed on administrative leave after a drunk driving arrest, the agency said. Attila Tapolyai, 29, was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with a count of driving under the influence, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. He has been with the agency for five years, it added.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
DUNNELLON, FL
iontb.com

St. Petersburg Police now calling a death investigation a homicide

On February 7, 2023, at 9:04 p.m., officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a half address at 1915 17th Street South in reference to an unattended death. Officers say 43-year-old Brian Graham was found dead inside the house. Overnight, the medical examiner and technician determined he had...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

44K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy