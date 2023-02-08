17-year-old girl shot, killed in Brooksville; 1 more injured

A 17-year-old girl died and another person was injured in a shooting in Brooksville Tuesday night.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said that deputies arrived at Hazel Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. when they received reports of a double shooting.

Deputies found two victims who had been shot at the scene, including Isabella Angelina Scavelli, 17, a junior at Hernando High School. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, but Scavelli tragically passed away. No information has been released on the extent of the other victim's injuries.

Linda Walk said she grew up with one of the victims and knew Isabella well.

"It hurts so bad. Because I can picture her face right now... Isabella, she was a good girl. She was getting ready to graduate this year. I hate it happen like that. I really miss her. She always was a good girl she never bothered nobody. Every time I see her she getting ready to go to school," Walk said.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the shooting and will provide an update when possible. As of Wednesday morning, the Sheriff's office told ABC Action News, this does not seem to be a random act.

The school district provided the following statement on the death of Scavelli.

Isabella was part of the HHS tennis team and Student Government. Isabella is described by her teachers as an energetic, kind and joyful student.



Grief counselors are on campus and will remain available to students and staff for as long as they need.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.