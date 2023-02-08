ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Recordnet.com Athletes of the Week: Weston Ranch's Janay Holmes, St. Mary's Leo Ponce

By Shannon Mia Belt, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago

Athletes from the 209 have come into the new year with something to prove.

In the latest installment of winter sports, fans have seen St. Mary’s boys soccer take over the Tri-City Athletic League. In the San Joaquin Athletic Association, newcomers Weston Ranch girls' basketball pushed for a possible two-way tie for first place.

Leo Ponce of St. Mary and Janay Holmes of Weston Ranch are The Record/Recordnet.com Athletes of the Week for Jan. 29 - Feb. 4. Here’s how the two athletes earned this recognition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cgIlj_0kgP1g0u00

Janay Holmes

Class: Senior

Position: Power forward

Team contributions: Holmes has been the Cougars' lead scorer since the start of the season. When her team needs her most, she consistently comes through. Weston Ranch had its second meeting with previously undefeated Stagg on Jan. 30. Holmes finished the game with 10 points and nine rebounds handing the Delta Queens their first league loss, 64-37.

The 5-foot 10-inch senior was just getting started. She went on a scoring rampage, dropping 23 points in the Cougar’s 74-71 overtime win over McNair on Jan. 31. Holmes is a vital part in solidifying Weston Ranch as a rising star in the SJAA. The Cougars just need to win two more games to tie with Stagg for first place in league play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZR8SU_0kgP1g0u00

Leo Ponce

Class: Senior

Position: Forward

Team contributions: In last Friday’s match against Tracy, Ponce was the driving force in preventing a tie. After over 60 minutes of unsuccessful goal attempts, he ran down a long pass from one of his teammates and landed his kick to the back of the net. Ponce’s lone goal gave the Rams its ninth consecutive league win.

Ponce has spent three years on St. Mary’s varsity squad and has seen the team throughout its growing pains. The senior forward can now see the fruits of the team’s labor after Monday’s 2-1 win over Lodi gave the Rams a 10-0 finish in the T-CAL. He is regarded as one of the team’s best forwards and will be a player to watch in the postseason.

Each week The Record selects a girl and boy athlete to be highlighted based on their accomplishments from the prior week. To make a suggestion for The Record Athletes of the Week, email sports reporter Shannon Belt at sbelt@recordnet.com.

Record reporter Shannon Belt covers sports. She can be reached at sbelt@recordnet.com or on Twitter @ShannonBelt3. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Recordnet.com Athletes of the Week: Weston Ranch's Janay Holmes, St. Mary's Leo Ponce

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

What happened to the University of the Pacific’s football team?

(KTXL) — The University of the Pacific honored one of its own when Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll received an honorary doctorate degree in May 2022. “This really goes deep because of the years and the background and how much happened when we were here,” Carroll told FOX40 in a previous interview.  Carroll isn’t the […]
STOCKTON, CA
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Sacramento

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Sacramento to support local Black businesses. 2. Gumbo King. 3. Louisiana Heaven. 4. Maestro Coffee House. 5. Mo’Betta Finger Foods. 6. Nash & Proper. 7. Palace...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"No winners here": Stanislaus County expressway to roll through homes

MODESTO -- Tucked away on 23 acres of land, among the rows of an orchard, sits the English-style home of Vicki and Wolfgang Bach that they've called home since 1980. Dr. Vicki Bach is a well-known pediatrician and Wolfgang Bach is an author and researcher, both immigrants. Vicki is originally from the Philippines and Wolfgang is from Berlin, Germany.  They moved to Modesto in 1979 and spent a year building their dream home where they would go on to raise their daughter and make more than 40 years of memories. Their future in that home has changed after a unanimous vote by...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Motorcycle officer hurt in crash on Highway 99 near Ripon

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A motorcycle officer from Hayward is in the hospital after a crash in San Joaquin County on Thursday morning.The crash happened a little after 8 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 near Jack Tone Road in Ripon.California Highway Patrol's Stockton office says the officer suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.The other driver involved is cooperating with the investigation.
RIPON, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Two Injured in Downtown Assault

MODESTO – Police closed off a section of Tenth Street early Saturday Morning after a report of a stabbing that sent two victims to hospitals. The incident occurred shortly after midnight at a nightclub near Tenth and J Streets. People leaving the area on foot who wished to remain unidentified said they were inside of the Rancho Fresco Cantina when they noticed what appeared to be a fight break out.
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch police search for missing at-risk man

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for a missing man they said is at-risk. Kodie Hang is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall, about 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said he was last seen on Hillside Drive in Antioch wearing gray sweats. Anyone with information on his whereabouts […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Major injury crash closes State Route 4 on-ramp in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The eastbound State Route 4 on-ramp is closed from Contra Loma Boulevard after a traffic crash on Tuesday afternoon, Antioch police said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Contra Loma Boulevard between Buchanan Road and State Route 4. The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. and at least one person […]
ANTIOCH, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Crash on Wilson Way and Belvedere Avenue in Stockton

Officials in Stockton reported a motorcycle accident on Belvedere Avenue on the afternoon of Saturday, February 4, 2023. The car versus motorcycle crash occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m. at North Wilson Way and Belvedere Avenue in the Stockton area, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Motorcycle Accident...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

CHP asks for help in south Sacramento hit-and-run

California Highway Patrol's south Sacramento division is asking for help locating a vehicle suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in January. CHP said that on Jan. 24 they responded to a call about a human body lying down on the side of Excelsior Road and after investigating the scene they determined that a vehicle hit a pedestrian and did not stop.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Northern California stores

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville, Folsom, Sacramento and Elk Grove Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close soon, according to a store closing list released by the company Tuesday. An employee at the Vacaville location told ABC10 they're planning to close in the “next couple of months" likely...
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Nearby residents speak out about crash that killed 5 along River Road in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - New information has been released about a crash on highway 160 that killed five people in Sacramento County. At least two of the victims are teenagers. The driver, who was allegedly under the influence at the time of the crash, is in custody. Cameron Garcia, 28, allegedly led authorities on a chase from River Road to Elk Grove.Belongings from the car and the people in it were scattered in the ivy. Loved ones have come back to collect what they can and make sense of the loss. "It's horrific and it's numbing," said neighbor Maria CraddockNeighbors who live...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
894K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy