AZRob
3d ago
This is becoming a common occurrence.A repeat criminal offender is given some type of liberal wrist slap sentence and someone loses their life for it.It has to stop. Make parole boards and judges liable for their lack of concern for public safety. They make these irresponsible decisions with impunity.
Scat Pack!! 392
3d ago
Officer down because of Democrats laws and freeing of criminals! RIP both! It’s sickening and the judge who gave a light sentence it’s on you for the rest of your life!
Steven Griffin
3d ago
This is the price we pay for the criminals being let out of jail if they promise to be good.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa armed robbery, federal charges pending review
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 9 announced an armed robbery suspect could face federal charges. The armed robbery took place at a chiropractic office near 115th Street and North Avenue in December 2022. Police said the alleged robber, armed with a gun, demanded money and credit cards before fleeing the area. Police said no one was hurt.
wlip.com
Lake County Man Shot At, Racine Man Arrested
(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. The suspect also died from a gunshot wound, police said. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the suspect ignored officers’ commands and fled on foot after they arrived at the robbery scene about 1:15 a.m. on the city’s south side. One officer then caught up with the suspect and a struggle ensued. Both men fired their weapons. The wounded officer, 37-year-old Peter Jerving, died at a hospital, he said. Jerving had four years of experience with the Milwaukee Police Department, the chief said. The suspect, 19-year-old Terrell Thompson, died at the scene. The chief said it was not immediately clear if Thompson died from the shot fired by Jerving or a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Thompson was sentenced Monday to a year of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge filed against him in July 2021, court records show.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 arrested following drug sale to undercover officer | By Washington Co. Sgt. Killey
February 9, 2023 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested for their involvement in a several month’s long investigation into the Delivery of Cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the...
Pedestrian hit and killed near 16th and Cleveland
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Friday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Milwaukee homicide: Keshawn Rowsey guilty, jury rules
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Keshawn Rowsey guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 7 of first-degree intentional homicide in the April 2022 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Leah Davis near 66th and Lisbon. Rowsey is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27. Case details. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mayfair Mall shooting: New video shows shoppers run for cover
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - New video shows the moments Wauwatosa police found the gun used in the 2020 Mayfair Mall shooting. Police said 17 shots were fired – all from the same gun. It sent people running for their lives when he opened fire outside the lower level of Macy's.
WISN
Gunman who shot MPD officer suspected of stealing car Monday
MILWAUKEE — WISN 12 News has been investigating the background of the man who shot Officer Peter Jerving. WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr learned from several sources that the gunman, 19-year-old Terrell Thompson, was at this apartment building on Good Hope Road Monday night where he committed a robbery.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot, killed on south side: 'Complete shock'
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man's family is looking for answers after he was shot and killed on the city's south side Monday, Feb. 6. Teryton Bonner was shot at a gas station near 17th and Rogers around 5 p.m. "I hope they find who did this," said Junell Bannister,...
13-year-old boy seriously injured after being shot in Milwaukee
A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured after being shot in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say the shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. at an unknown location.
KCCI.com
Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest
AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
Woman charged with fleeing from police, possessing drugs and ghost gun in Waukegan
A Zion woman was arrested after she allegedly fled from police and was found with a “ghost gun” and drugs in Waukegan, prosecutors said. Chasity A. Davis, 29, of Zion, was charged with fleeing attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of 15-200 ecstasy pills and […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children at River Trail Elementary got sick after eating what the city health department confirmed was "gummy candy." But so...
New WI license plates delayed; Lawmaker concerned about impacts on violent crime
After meeting with the State Transportation Secretary, Sen. Van Wanggaard says new higher-quality license plates won’t be implemented for another month and a half.
Wisconsin man gets 16 years in prison for shooting kids who threw snowballs at his car
A Wisconsin man was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Friday after being convicted of shooting at a group of children who threw snowballs at his vehicle as he drove by them in 2020.
CBS 58
Milwaukee DPW driver involved in deadly crash suffered from seizures 'for 20 years'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New reports released by Wauwatosa police show that a Milwaukee Department of Public Works driver had recently returned from extended medical leave and suffered from seizures for decades before a violent on-the-job crash that killed three people and injured at least three others. CBS 58 obtained...
Sheriff’s office warns Lake County residents about increase in vehicle burglaries, thefts
The sheriff’s office is warning Lake County residents about an increase in vehicle thefts and burglaries to vehicles in the northeastern Illinois area. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued the warning on social media Wednesday. Most of the thefts occur during the overnight hours. Thieves move up and...
