ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville forecast: High-speed winds, isolated storms on the horizon until Thursday

By Rae Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zp7YH_0kgP1OJw00

The National Weather Service of Louisville has issued a wind advisory for much of the state that is expected to last from Wednesday into Thursday.

The advisory is in effect for most of the Kentucky, including the Louisville area and Southern Indiana, and is set to last until 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the weather service. A release from the organization sent early Wednesday morning said gusts of over 40 mph are possible in Louisville and other parts of the state, most likely late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Louisville can also expect a "strong low pressure system" to bring "widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms" to the region into Thursday as well, the weather service said. Showers could start as early as late Wednesday afternoon but are expected to be at their worst Thursday morning, according to the office's projections.

Impacts from the storm could include "possible disruptions to the Thursday morning commute" and damaging winds that could cause "scattered power outages," the release said. Weather service officials suggested using extra caution while driving.

What's the forecast for Louisville?

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 a.m.. Cloudy with a low around 52. Breezy with an east wind 6 to 11 mph that could shift south from 19 to 24 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers mainly before 11 a.m. Temperature falling to around 51 by 5 p.m. Breezy with a southwest wind 24 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy with a low of around 37. Breezy with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny with a high near 51. North wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday night: A 20% chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy with a low of around 30.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 43. Mostly clear at night with a low of around 26.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 50. Mostly clear with a low of around 32.

Local:This woman was named Master Distiller at Woodford Reserve. What that means for the brand

Contact reporter Rae Johnson at RNJohnson@gannett.com. Follow them on Twitter at @RaeJ_33.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kyweathercenter.com

A Little Sunday Snow For The Southeast

Good Saturday, everyone. It’s a rather typical mid-February weather day across the Commonwealth with a mix of sun and clouds. From here, all eyes continue to be on the potential for some snow to impact parts of southeastern Kentucky later tonight into Sunday. The whole setup with this storm...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Messy Sunday ahead, Winter Weather Advisory in place for some

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A messy forecast is on tap across the region for the second half of the weekend. Scattered showers will start to creep back into the region later tonight. We stay under a mostly cloudy sky. Low temperatures fall into the mid-and-upper-30s, but we look to stay above freezing. However, some wintry mix can not be ruled out, especially near the Kentucky/Virginia border.
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

Big Winds Blowing Across The Bluegrass State

Good Thursday, folks. We continue to track a major wind maker rolling across the region today. Once this blows through, we turn our attention to a storm system for the weekend that can deliver a glancing blow of snow to southeastern Kentucky by Sunday. Winds today may peak near 50mph...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

High winds take down trees in Local 6 region, KYTC reports

PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says high winds have taken down trees in several locations across western Kentucky, some of which are along roadways. According to an early morning release, high winds and rainfall-softened ground have combined to increase the chance that more trees could come down. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Don’t Miss This Popular KY Dairy Barn, Its Amazing Ice Cream, or the Nearby Giant Fork

There are two types of day trips, in my opinion. On one type of excursion, you just hop in the car and go. Whatever you see that looks interesting, pull over and check it out. The other type has a pre-planned destination, but it's a last-minute call. You see, I get this from my dad. He was always one to announce, "We're going for a drive," and then we'd all get our shoes on and pile into the van. Sometimes he didn't have a destination in mind, and sometimes he did. But if it was the latter, he wouldn't tell us. And that's the key.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
247Sports

LOOK: Preferred walk-on invites that have announced for Louisville

Louisville football has had success with its preferred walk-on program for a number of years and that effort will continue under head coach Jeff Brohm. The preferred walk-on program is one that has been used with success at each of his head coaching stops. Last season at Purdue, one-time walk-on Aidan O'Connell shined for the Boilermakers at quarterback. During his first months leading the UofL program, Brohm has added some of the top in-state prospects available, along with a few out of state talents.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/10-2/12)

Kentucky bluegrass quintet Wolfpen Branch will celebrate the release of their new album, “Long Hill to Climb,” with support from Aaron Bibelhauser (a member of Wolfpen Branch) and his “evil twin brother” Adam. The Bibelhausers will perform songs from their new album, “Close Harmony,” which was released today.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Offers continue going out from Kentucky coaches

Kentucky has offered Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge 2024 offensive tackle Kai Greer (6-foot-6, 270), Portal (Ga.) 2024 athlete Amir Jackson (6-foot-5, 210), Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow 2025 wide receiver Quintin Simmons (6-foot-1, 170), Dublin (Ga.) 2024 defensive lineman Nasir Johnson (6-foot-4, 300), Valley (Ala.) 2024 cornerback Jay Harper (6-foot, 165), Columbus (Ohio) Gahanna Lincoln 2024 edge rusher Elijah King (6-foot-6, 230), Cheshire Academy (Conn.) 2024 tight end Luke Reynolds (6-foot-4, 215), Cleveland (Ohio) Heights 2025 offensive tackle Sandale Jackson (6-foot-7, 295), Calhoun (Ga.) 2025 tight end Emaree Winston (6-foot-3, 230), Bryant (Ark.) 2024 defensive lineman TJ Lindsey (6-foot-4, 275), Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton 2025 tight end Ryan Ghea (6-foot-5, 231), Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) 2024 interior offensive lineman Felix Doege (6-foot-4, 280), Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll 2026 offensive tackle Micah Smith (6-foot-4, 285), Ocoee (Fla.) 2025 athlete Joshua Guerrier (5-foot-10, 150), Temecula (Cali.) Great Oak 2024 running back Andre Skelton (6-foot-1, 215) and Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy 2025 offensive tackle Jon Adair (6-foot-5, 265).
KENTUCKY STATE
FanSided

“It was awesome” | Martavious Collins has been linked to Louisville football

2024 four-star Alabama commit Martavious Collins has decommitted from the Crimson Tide and reopened his commitment. Could the Cardinals land him?. Louisville landing a highly skilled athlete such as Martavious Collins does not seem that farfetched. They were able to secure the commitment of Jamari Johnson, even with a coaching change and now have the ability to pursue another top-tier athlete in Rome, Georgia product Martavious Collins.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky

No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of the reddest Republican red states. Yet […] The post Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

LMPD investigating ‘suspicious package’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a “suspicious package” that is causing an intersection closure. The intersection at Hikes Lane at Ross Boulevard is currently closed. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. This is a developing story.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Former UofL basketball champion Robbie Valentine arrested for strangulation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship team, was arrested Thursday night by Louisville Metro Police. Valentine was charged with second degree strangulation for an incident that occurred at his home with his girlfriend. According to an arrest report,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD investigating shooting near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police were on the scene of a shooting on East Ali near Clay Street in Phoenix Hill Friday night. It’s near a parking garage behind the UofL Hospital parking lot. LMPD Maj. Micah Scheu said when police arrived around 10:30 p.m. they found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy