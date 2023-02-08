4 big takeaways from Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves' CivicCon state of the city update

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
floridapolitics.com
Frank White lands more major endorsements in Senate bid
Momentum continues for Panhandle Republican with backing from Patronis, Associated Industries of Florida. A Panhandle Republican continues to get major endorsements in his state Senate bid. Both Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Associated Industries of Florida are backing former state Rep. Frank White in his thus-far unopposed bid in...
tourcounsel.com
Cordova Mall | Shopping center in Pensacola, Florida
Cordova Mall, located in Pensacola, Florida, is the largest shopping center on the northwest Gulf Coast of Florida. Opened in 1971 and renovated twice, in 1987 and 2008/2009, Cordova Mall comprises 929,685 square feet (86,370.6 m2) of commercial property, with two major and six junior anchor stores. Five are situated...
YAHOO!
Pensacola swatting call one of several in Florida this week. Here's what you need to know.
Pensacola Catholic High School was not the only Florida school this week to fall victim to swatting calls or school shooting threats that tied up law enforcement resources and terrified teachers, students and parents. An unidentified person called into the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday to report there was...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson appointed to Medical Examiners Commission
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of seven people to the Medical Examiners Commission Friday, which includes Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson. The Commission interacts with local, state and federal agencies in an effort to enhance medical examiners’ role of assisting the citizens of Florida...
WEAR
County plans for traffic light on Pensacola road known for deadly accidents
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Plans are moving forward to improve one Pensacola road known for deadly accidents. Plans were finalized last week for a traffic light at the entrance to the Perdido Bay Country Club -- which is on Sorrento Road at Doug Ford Drive. Escambia County says they're working with...
WEAR
Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Team assists in devil ray research
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County’s Coastal Resource Team with Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism recently initiated and assisted a team of researchers in identifying and tagging devil rays in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the county, while installing three miles of sand fencing on Okaloosa Island in 2021,...
WPMI
City of Mobile no longer issuing permits to paint the Midtown cannon
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile has put an end to a decade's long tradition. The painting of the cannon at the loop is no more. As one of Mobile’s historic landmarks, it’s known to be decked out throughout the year, for things like breast cancer awareness, Distinguished Young Women, LGBTQ+ support, even high school football.
Order of Inca has smallest crowd in 11 years: Mobile Mask
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Order of Inca rolled through downtown Mobile Friday night, however, the parade was a lot less crowded than previous years. Officials with the Mobile Police Department released the numbers for the Order of Inca parade, saying that a total of 8,396 people attended. The Mobile Mask said this is the […]
ECSO highlights active missing persons cases on social media
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office posted to its social media this week highlighting some active missing persons cases still being investigated after National Missing Persons Day on Friday, February 3. Jadekiss “Jada” McNeal was 13 years old when she disappeared in December 2015. Since then, her family and volunteers have been […]
American Magic announced as Parade Marshalls for Pensacola Mardi Gras Grand Parade
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mardi Gras has announced The American Magic sailing team as Parade Marshalls for the 2023 Pensacola Mardi Gras Grand Parade presented by Publix. “We are thrilled that Pensacola’s biggest event is going to include American Magic as its Grand Marshalls,” Danny Zimmern, President of Pensacola Mardi Gras Inc., said. “While […]
Semmes holds town hall meeting ahead of Mobile’s annexation attempt
The city of Semmes is hosting a town hall meeting this evening to discuss Mobile’s ongoing efforts to annex new territory. “The city of Mobile plans to soon annex many large sections of the map surrounding Semmes,” a Facebook post announcing the meeting reads. “This will block our continual growth and limit many future aspects of our City.”
theadvocate.com
Ten years after mass BP settlement, cleanup workers with chronic medical claims still fighting
Caleb Breaux and Donald Dumas are among tens of thousands of Gulf Coast residents who took jobs cleaning up BP’s oil spill in 2010, trying to blunt the effects of the worst offshore environmental disaster in U.S. history. Breaux, 42, of Lockport, is a horticulturalist who owned a landscape...
WEAR
Glenn Miller Orchestra to play Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Glenn Miller Orchestra will be returning to the stage Monday at the Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola. A cocktail hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. The concert is open to the public. Base access will be provided for attendees.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama 41 reopens following crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A commercial vehicle crash that happened just before 4 a.m. today has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 41 at the 17 mile-marker in Escambia County will be closed during the recovery process for an undetermined amount of time. Alabama Department of Transportation personnel are on scene detouring.
Jury finds Century man guilty of killing cousin
CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is going to prison for killing his cousin in 2020. An Escambia County jury found Jaran Myles guilty of first degree murder. Myles was sentenced to life in prison. Myles shot and killed Joseph Christopher Smith in Century on November 30th, 2020. Two others were injured in the shooting […]
getthecoast.com
NOW OPEN: The Library Cigar Lounge opens in Fort Walton Beach
On February 10, 2023, “The Library Cigar Lounge” officially opened their doors, offering a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere for cigar enthusiasts and business people alike. The new cigar lounge located at 59 Beal Pkwy SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548. According to Ron Ward, the owner of The...
tourcounsel.com
Pelican Place at Craft Farms | Shopping mall in Alabama
Pelican Place at Craft Farms is a 372,000-square-foot (34,600 m2) lifestyle center in Gulf Shores, Alabama. It is planned to expand to 650,000 square feet (60,000 m2). It was designed by CMH Architects of Birmingham, the firm that also designed the Eastern Shore Centre in nearby Spanish Fort. It was developed by Colonial Properties as part of their "Pinnacle" brand of lifestyle centers and was originally known as the Pinnacle at Craft Farms.
For Mobile, a push is on to get a Black judge back on the bench: ‘Unconscionable we don’t have at least one’
When Cain Kennedy died in 2005, newspaper stories called him a “pioneer” as Alabama’s first Black circuit judge after Gov. Fob James appointed him to oversee domestic relations cases in Mobile County in 1979. Since then and spanning over 44 years, only two other Black judges –...
Police searching for suspect in Pensacola Circle K armed robbery
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is searching for an individual involved in an armed robbery at the Circle K on Garden Street. PPD said at 1:50 a.m., on Thursday morning they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on 800 W. Garden Street. They said a suspect in […]
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT FRIDAY 2-10-23
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
Pensacola News Journal
