Pensacola, FL

4 big takeaways from Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves' CivicCon state of the city update

By Kevin Robinson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

floridapolitics.com

Frank White lands more major endorsements in Senate bid

Momentum continues for Panhandle Republican with backing from Patronis, Associated Industries of Florida. A Panhandle Republican continues to get major endorsements in his state Senate bid. Both Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Associated Industries of Florida are backing former state Rep. Frank White in his thus-far unopposed bid in...
FLORIDA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Cordova Mall | Shopping center in Pensacola, Florida

Cordova Mall, located in Pensacola, Florida, is the largest shopping center on the northwest Gulf Coast of Florida. Opened in 1971 and renovated twice, in 1987 and 2008/2009, Cordova Mall comprises 929,685 square feet (86,370.6 m2) of commercial property, with two major and six junior anchor stores. Five are situated...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Team assists in devil ray research

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County’s Coastal Resource Team with Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism recently initiated and assisted a team of researchers in identifying and tagging devil rays in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the county, while installing three miles of sand fencing on Okaloosa Island in 2021,...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WPMI

City of Mobile no longer issuing permits to paint the Midtown cannon

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile has put an end to a decade's long tradition. The painting of the cannon at the loop is no more. As one of Mobile’s historic landmarks, it’s known to be decked out throughout the year, for things like breast cancer awareness, Distinguished Young Women, LGBTQ+ support, even high school football.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Order of Inca has smallest crowd in 11 years: Mobile Mask

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Order of Inca rolled through downtown Mobile Friday night, however, the parade was a lot less crowded than previous years. Officials with the Mobile Police Department released the numbers for the Order of Inca parade, saying that a total of 8,396 people attended. The Mobile Mask said this is the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

ECSO highlights active missing persons cases on social media

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office posted to its social media this week highlighting some active missing persons cases still being investigated after National Missing Persons Day on Friday, February 3. Jadekiss “Jada” McNeal was 13 years old when she disappeared in December 2015. Since then, her family and volunteers have been […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

American Magic announced as Parade Marshalls for Pensacola Mardi Gras Grand Parade

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mardi Gras has announced The American Magic sailing team as Parade Marshalls for the 2023 Pensacola Mardi Gras Grand Parade presented by Publix. “We are thrilled that Pensacola’s biggest event is going to include American Magic as its Grand Marshalls,” Danny Zimmern, President of Pensacola Mardi Gras Inc., said. “While […]
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

Semmes holds town hall meeting ahead of Mobile’s annexation attempt

The city of Semmes is hosting a town hall meeting this evening to discuss Mobile’s ongoing efforts to annex new territory. “The city of Mobile plans to soon annex many large sections of the map surrounding Semmes,” a Facebook post announcing the meeting reads. “This will block our continual growth and limit many future aspects of our City.”
SEMMES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama 41 reopens following crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A commercial vehicle crash that happened just before 4 a.m. today has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 41 at the 17 mile-marker in Escambia County will be closed during the recovery process for an undetermined amount of time. Alabama Department of Transportation personnel are on scene detouring.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Jury finds Century man guilty of killing cousin

CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is going to prison for killing his cousin in 2020. An Escambia County jury found Jaran Myles guilty of first degree murder. Myles was sentenced to life in prison. Myles shot and killed Joseph Christopher Smith in Century on November 30th, 2020. Two others were injured in the shooting […]
CENTURY, FL
getthecoast.com

NOW OPEN: The Library Cigar Lounge opens in Fort Walton Beach

On February 10, 2023, “The Library Cigar Lounge” officially opened their doors, offering a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere for cigar enthusiasts and business people alike. The new cigar lounge located at 59 Beal Pkwy SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548. According to Ron Ward, the owner of The...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
tourcounsel.com

Pelican Place at Craft Farms | Shopping mall in Alabama

Pelican Place at Craft Farms is a 372,000-square-foot (34,600 m2) lifestyle center in Gulf Shores, Alabama. It is planned to expand to 650,000 square feet (60,000 m2). It was designed by CMH Architects of Birmingham, the firm that also designed the Eastern Shore Centre in nearby Spanish Fort. It was developed by Colonial Properties as part of their "Pinnacle" brand of lifestyle centers and was originally known as the Pinnacle at Craft Farms.
GULF SHORES, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT FRIDAY 2-10-23

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
Community Policy