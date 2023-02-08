Perry’s Chocolate Walk returns Saturday for 20th year

The Perry Chamber of Commerce will host the 20th-annual Chocolate Walk on Saturday.

“It’s something that we can be proud of that we’re in our 20th year,” said Perry Chamber Executive Director Lynsi Pasutti. “It’s just really exciting to carry on that tradition and have that be an opportunity for promoting shop local during this Valentine’s Day-themed event in February.”

This year’s event, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, will feature 20 stops:

Alice’s Haus Dresin - 924 Otley

Atelier at 1109 - 1109 2nd

Backwards Boutique - 1124 2nd

Ben's Five & Dime - 1221 2nd

Betsy Peterson Designs - 1121 2nd

Blonde Sisters Boutique - 1122 2nd

Carnegie Library Museum - 1123 Willis

Harper Rose's Floral & Gifts - 503 1st

Heavenly Delights Chocolates - 2373 X Ave

Hotel Pattee - 1112 Willis

Mary Rose Collection - 1215 Warford

New Hope Bargain Shoppe - 912 Center

Orscheln's Farm and Home - 401 1st

Perry Flowers by Donna Jean - 1305 2nd

Perry Grand 3 Theater - 1312 2nd

Perry Paint & Glass - 1216 2nd

Perry Perk - 1201 Warford

Perry Public Library - 1101 Willis *Winter Farmers Market 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Susie's Shop - 1318 2nd

The Scottish Fox - 1118 2nd

This year’s event features a few new stops, including Blonde Sisters Boutique as a new business and Heavenly Delights Chocolates as a new chamber member.

“This year is number 20 and we were able to get 20 stops on the Chocolate Walk this year so that is a big deal as there were only around 15 last year,” Pasutti said.

Alice’s Haus Dresin is the only business to have participated each of the past 20 years, though Mary Rose Collection and Perry Paint & Glass are also longtime participants. Others, like New Hope Bargain Shoppe and Orscheln’s Farm and Home, are participating for the first time this year.

Tickets are $10 and are available in advance at many of the stops, including Ben’s Five and Dime and Perry Perk. Online tickets are available through Friday. Day-of tickets will be available at participating businesses. Those who ordered online tickets can pick them up on Saturday at the Hotel Pattee.

Attendees will get a Chocolate Walk passport that will be stamped at each location. Each of the passport stops will feature various chocolate treats and in-store specials.

Pasutti encourages attendees to turn in their stamped passport to the Hotel Pattee at the end of the day to be entered into a grand prize drawing,

Attendees are encouraged, whether or not they hit all 20 stops, to turn in their stamped passport to the Hotel Pattee at the end of the day to be entered into a grand prize drawing. This year’s grand prize is a $150 gift card to Pattee Cafe at the Hotel Pattee.

Pasutti is looking forward to this year’s Chocolate Walk, which helps promote local businesses during a typically slower shopping season.

“We encourage people to get out and see what’s new as there are a lot of spring arrivals in stores right now,” Pasutti said.

Those looking for an extra opportunity to shop can attend the Sweetheart Sip & Shop from 4-7 p.m. Friday. Sip and shops will be held monthly starting in February, offering area residents an after-hours shopping experience with refreshments and in-store specials.

The Sweetheart Sip & Shop will lead into the Chocolate Walk on Saturday, which features a variety of stops offering everything from home décor to clothing, flowers and more.

“It’s just a fun way to experience the shops in Perry,” Pasutti said.