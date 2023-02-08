Holy Cow! Texas Tech's livestock judging team dominates at the FWSSR

Texas Tech's livestock judging team won the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's 2023 Livestock Judging contest by a landslide.

Competing in five separate judging categories on Feb. 3 — cattle, horse, reasons, swine and sheep goat — Tech landed the top score in all contests. The team received an overall score of 4,649 points. Oklahoma State trailed behind in second place with 4533 points, and Texas A&M came in at third place with 4,498 points, according to data on Judging Card, which provides scoresheets from various agriculture competitions and contests across the U.S.

Beyond the team's collective success, individual members also shined on their own with all Tech team members landing within the top seven seeds out of 44 competitors: Kelton Poe, No. 1; Cash Horton, No. 2; Ross Wingert, No. 3; Kase LeRow, No. 4; Jake Dawson, No. 5; and Madellyn Adams, No. 7.

No team member received a rank below 17th place on any of the five judging categories.

In early January, the team began the spring season at Griswold Cattle Classic, where they won first and second teams overall. They were also named Reserve Grand Champion at the National Western Stock Show and Grand Champion in the event's Carload Contest.

The team currently holds nine national championships — most recently in 2016, according to the Texas Tech Animal and Food Sciences website.